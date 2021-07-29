Friendable CEO Discusses the Company’s Vision, the Market Opportunity, Revenue and Growth Strategy in Published Audio Interview

CAMPBELL, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today announces the release of an audio interview with the Company’s CEO.



The Interview comes on the heels of its Fan Pass Livestream platforms, version 2.0 release to the Apple App and Google Play Stores. The Company expects the approval and availability of the new 2.0 platform from the app stores next week and will announce their availability for download upon notice.

CEO, Robert A. Rositano Jr. explains the Company’s strategy and why the platform is so unique, stating that Fan Pass is a true artist partner, enabling artists and their fans to interact authentically, while monetizing, growing their fanbase and building a brand through the Fan Pass exclusive merchandise designs and store offerings, all while sharing in the revenues. With Fan Pass, live music means real-time activity, interactive and interaction, Fan Pass… Music, In(ter)action.

Friendable’s first published mobile app was designed and released in the mobile dating category in 2014. Rositano Jr. and his brother Dean, who is president and CTO of the Company, leveraged that first experience, along with their celebrity marketing relationships from previous ventures in the music industry, to successfully transition Friendable into virtual entertainment with the release of the Fan Pass Livestream artist platform last year.

“We’ve pivoted into a mass market opportunity that has great potential for scale, and it was very timely with the pandemic. We’ve brought to the table a mass market opportunity for the up-and-coming artist and mass market appeal for the A-List artist community as well… and wrapping them with a support system that will boost, help acquire and add to their fan base as they monetize with new revenue streams all the way through,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“While live entertainment is seeing a come-back, its revival is also another win for Fan Pass and truly an add on to what our main strategy was in the beginning; let’s go behind the scenes at each live venue performance and livestream content we said, but things changed and we had to adapt. The way we see it, we are perfectly positioned for the addition of live venues and the entire backstage experience, as this is opportunity to provide additional and more unique content for the artists and their fans,” Rositano concluded.

The full interview can be heard at:

https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-friendable-fdbl/

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Stores and Google Play stores in 2014, in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, Top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, the livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

