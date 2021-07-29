Mitch Gould’s “Powerhouse Trifecta” Helped Stock Amazon’s New Health and Wellness Category

BOCA RATON, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, helped stock Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s when the online giant was expanding beyond books and electronics.

“I was part of a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ that placed more than 100 brands onto the virtual shelves on Amazon’s new health and wellness category,” Gould said. “As a retail professional, I realized early that online sales would change the retail landscape.”

The “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Gould, Jeff Fernandez, a buyer on the Amazon team stocking the new category with products, and Kenneth E. Collins, who was VP of operations for Muscle Foods, one of the largest sports nutrition distributors in the world.

“I had the contacts with Ken to move more than 100 brands onto Amazon,” Gould said. “It was the ideal situation. Jeff needed quality nutritional products, and we were able to launch them on Amazon.”

Gould understood the retail industry was at a pivotal point in its evolution.

“Online sales was something new. Many retailers had not joined the bandwagon yet,” Gould said. “I realized how online e-commerce websites would eventually shift sales from brick and mortar to the internet.”

Shortly after his success with Amazon, Gould brought Fernandez, who is now NPI president, onboard.

“We have two of the most knowledgeable e-commerce professionals in the industry working with new brands and products that want to enter the U.S. or expand their presence here,” Gould said.

Gould’s understanding of brick-and-mortar and online retail business also led him to develop the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which streamlines the process to sell products in the U.S.

Under Nutritional Products International, Gould brought all the services and expertise brands needed to launch products successfully.

“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system offers foreign brands an opportunity to enter the United States in a turnkey, holistic approach,” Gould said. “We actually become your U.S. headquarters and import, distribute, and promote your brands from one platform.

“NPI provides all the infrastructure for sales and marketing that foreign brands need to successfully launch their products in the largest consumer market in the world, the United States,” he added.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

