Cable Connector Market to Garner USD 102.90 Billion by 2026 at 7.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Cable Connector Market information by Type, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” the Market is estimated to reach USD 102.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.

Cable Connector Market Scope:

Cable connectors, often known as input-output (I/O) connectors, are interfaces used to connect devices via cables. They typically have a male end with protruding pins. This male plug connector is designed to be put into a female part (also known as a socket) that has holes for fitting the pins. Connector pins and holes are often connected to the electric wires that comprise the cable. The pin layout specifies which pins connect to which wires. Twisted-pair connectors are used by more people in the cabling industry than any other form of connector. The connectors include modular RJ jacks and plugs, as well as a hermaphroditic connector that is used with shielded twisted-pair cabling. Most unshielded twisted-pair (UTP) and screened twisted-pair (ScTP) cable installations use patch panels and, consequently, 110-style termination blocks. The 110 Blocks are made up of rows of specially designed slots where cables are terminated with a punch-down tool. Both UTP and ScTP connectors use insulation-displacement contact (IDC) technology to make contact with the copper conductors when terminating 66-blocks, 110-blocks, and, in many cases, wall plates. Modular jacks and plugs are used in both UTP and ScTP cables. Modular jacks have been used in homes for telephone wiring for decades.

Dominant Key Players on Cable Connector Market Covered Are:

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Inc. (Koch Industries)

Fujitsu Limited

AVX Corporation

AMETEK Inc.

TE Connectivity Limited

HARTING Technology Group

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Axon Cable SAS

Leoni AG

Aptiv PLC

Yazaki Corporation

Huber+Suhner AG

Nexans S.A.

Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.

ITT Interconnect Solutions

Korea Electric Terminal Co., Ltd.

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

3M

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10462

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Because of the global digital transformation, the market for cable connectors is increasing. The main reasons driving the market's growth are reliable connectivity, high performance, and efficiency. High-performance networks are critical for industries such as business, manufacturing, security, and media. Furthermore, connectors like USB Type-C and HDMI are extremely popular.

The market has grown due to the increasing number of fixed broadband connections over the years. According to the International Telecommunication Union, the number of global fixed broadband subscriptions has climbed by 9% each year during the last five years. Because the installation of these connections necessitates connectors, the expansion in broadband connections will give an opportunity for the industry under consideration to grow. Furthermore, the widespread use of the internet in developing countries around the world is likely to drive up demand for RF cable even further. Latin America, for example, had 368 million internet users in 2017, with a projected increase to 465 million by 2022. According to a survey, APAC is predicted to have 3.1 billion Internet users (72% of the regional population) by 2023, up from 2.1 billion (52% of the local population) in 2018.

Cable connectors are increasingly being used in small applications. The industry is being driven by several important markets, including mobile technology, aerospace and defense, and medical technology. In the last decade, the mobile phone and television markets have grown rapidly.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Cable Connector Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cable-connector-market-10462

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global cable connector market has been segmented based on type and vertical.

By type, the global cable connector market has been segmented into PCB connectors, circular/rectangular connectors, fiber optic connectors, I/O connectors, and others.

By vertical, the global cable connector market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, automotive, commercial, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, industrial, energy & power, oil & gas, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global cable connector market has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (the UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the rest of Europe), and the rest of the world (the Middle East & Africa and South America).

North America dominated the cable connector market in 2019 and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to grow the quickest during the forecast period. The growing number of fixed broadband connections installed over the years is likely to stimulate regional market growth.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10462

Industry News

In January 2021, Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, added Cat 6a support to its SealJack series of cable-applied connectors. The series now supports Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a performance levels through IP67 plug kits, cable assemblies, and cable applied jacks.

In June 2020, MilesTek introduced its new series of waterproof HDMI cable assemblies for industrial computing, factory automation, outdoor digital signage, medical and harsh environment A/V applications. These robust, IP67-rated HDMI cable assemblies have a waterproof coupler, which allows these HDMI cables to resist harsh environments by preventing the passage of water and tiny particles like dust, which would normally render standard HDMI cables useless.

In March 2020, Molex launched its Custom Cable Creator solution that enables customers to design custom cable harnesses within one simple online tool efficiently. The tool is suitable for practically any application and can fulfill the requirements of the majority of key industries, including consumer, home appliance, medical, and data computing.

In March 2020, L-com unveiled a new latching USB 3.0 cable assembly that features latching Type-A male connectors that ensure a secure connection even when exposed to heavy vibration. Slow-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) and jacket PVC jacket alternatives are available, as are latching Type-A and standard Type-B connecter combinations.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10462

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Cable Connector Market

Electronics companies have been regarded as critical businesses in several regions, even in the face of constraints, for providing OEMs with the parts required to manufacture the products necessary to protect and care for people affected by COVID-19 while also taking precautions to protect their employees.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter