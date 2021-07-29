Urban Air Cincinnati Announces Benefit for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati, Ohio (Oakley), July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Air Adventure Park Cincinnati is a one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages. The ultimate indoor adventure park and premier destination for family fun is located at 3321 Alamo Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45209, providing healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults.

Urban Air offers award-winning, customized birthday and party packages with pizza, party favors, and endless activities. From now until the end of 2021, for every birthday or party booked Monday-Friday a five-dollar donation will be made to Cincinnati Children’s to benefit their Division of Occupational Therapy. The fun isn’t limited to the little ones, though, as Urban Air Cincinnati (Oakley) will also donate $5 for all group events booked Monday through Thursday. You can have fun and feel really good about it! Help Urban Air Cincinnati give back and give hope to kids at Cincinnati Children’s.

In addition, Cincinnati Children’s employees are able take advantage of a special offer to purchase half price passes for Urban Air Cincinnati, redeemable Monday through Thursday with a CCHMC email. Patients and families can find more information about booking their trip to Urban Air Cincinnati at the hospital’s concierge services desk.

Urban Air Cincinnati (Oakley) offers the biggest selection of the most exciting and innovative activities in all of Cincinnati, designed to fuel fun, including:

The APEX Trampolines – literally wall to wall and floor to ceiling trampolines, this is your chance to bounce off the walls

Warrior Obstacle Course - face off against your friends and family while you test your speed, balance and strength – become a true ninja conquering the rings, the bag slide and the trapeze bars

The Adventure Hub® - our unique combination of some of the best indoor attractions we offer – Sky Rider coaster, Ropes Course and Tubes Indoor Playground

Kerri Finke, Senior Director Corporate Relations, Events & Stewardship at Cincinnati Children’s, who spearheaded the partnership, shared that, “It was a coordinated effort to link Urban Air Cincinnati with the medical center. Being neighbors in Oakley it seemed a like a perfect opening to offer our guests and families an opportunity to escape and add some fun to their visit.”

“Urban Air is new to the area. I wanted to be certain that we made a community impact by donating to Cincinnati Children’s,” stated Thomas Payne, owner of Urban Air Adventure Park Cincinnati, “this is our chance to give back to those that serve and to those that they serving. We have adventure galore and want to share. We are excited about the opportunity and look forward to working together. Come book a birthday party for a good cause.”

CINCINNATI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER - www.CincinnatiChildrens.org

Cincinnati Children’s, a nonprofit academic medical center established in 1883, is one of the oldest and most distinguished pediatric hospitals in the United States. A leading medical research institution and teaching hospital, Cincinnati Children’s is consistently ranked as one of America's best children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at www.CincinnatiChildrens.org

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK CINCINNATI, OHIO (Oakley) - www.UrbanAirTrampolinePark.com

With over 35,000 square feet of activity space, this unique family-oriented adventure park is more than just trampolines; we offer obstacle courses, rope challenges and climbing walls. Our special event programs are perfect for birthdays, family gathering and team outings. Being dedicated to the community we serve is a righteous pillar for us and community centered partnerships have been formed with Crayons to Computers, Cincinnati Family Magazine, Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald House. The adventure park’s centralized Cincinnati location, just off US Route 71 in Oakley, is inviting to families across the tristate region in search of FUN! Hourly passes and Endless Play Memberships are available for park access.

Visit Urban Air Cincinnati to purchase tickets, schedule times and plan your adventure: https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/ohio/cincinnati

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK – GLOBAL - www.UrbanAirParks.com

Founded in 2011, the Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the adventure park concept and has since become the largest family-oriented indoor adventure park operator in the world with nearly 267 locations open and more under development. Urban Air's purpose is to help kids have fun and aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do.

For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, visit www.UrbanAirParks.com

