Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Touch USD 799.2 Million by 2026 at 8.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Carbon Dioxide Monitors Market information by Product, by Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the Market is estimated to reach USD 799.2 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7%.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Scope:

Carbon dioxide monitors detect the presence and, in most cases, the concentration of CO2, a potentially dangerous gas found in the natural environment as well as many commercial and industrial processes. Many sectors rely on accurate and fast detection of carbon dioxide to keep the gas from reaching potentially hazardous levels. Handheld CO2 detectors are used for spot checks, whereas fixed mount CO2 detectors are utilized for continuous monitoring and process control. Because carbon dioxide has neither color or odor, it typically goes unnoticed in enclosed spaces. Carbon dioxide levels exceeding 1000 ppm can have a negative impact on an individual's brain and sleep. Symptoms can range from a moderate headache and lack of focus to dizziness and decreased cognitive functioning, depending on the severity of the CO2 concentrations. Office workers, people who work from home, and school-aged children are more vulnerable to CO2 levels higher than 2500 ppm, which exceeds the recommended concentrations. Individuals can use a CO2 monitor to understand CO2 levels and take actions to mitigate their effects.

Dominant Key Players on Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Covered Are:

GE Healthcare

Invivo Corporation

Criticare Technologies, Inc.

Dräger Medical GmbH

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Philips Healthcare

Mindray DS USA, Inc.

Radiometer Medical ApS

Thames Medical

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10464

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

One of the main factors driving the growth of the carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market is the rise in the prevalence of airborne disorders such as asthma and chronic bronchitis among the global population. The implementation of stringent regulations across numerous industries to ensure people's safety from potentially toxic gases emitted by industrial activities, as well as ever-increasing pollution levels, accelerates the market expansion of carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors. The use of monitors to gain accurate and fast detection of carbon dioxide before it reaches dangerous toxic levels, as well as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, all have an impact on the market. Furthermore, urbanization and industrialization, research and development, government initiatives, and an increase in public awareness all have a beneficial impact on the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market. Furthermore, technological improvements in monitors provide profitable prospects to market participants from 2020 to 2026 (forecast period).

On the other hand, the high cost of the system and maintenance is projected to stymie market expansion. The detrimental impact of COVID-19 on numerous businesses is expected to pose a challenge to the carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market between 2020 and 2026 (forecast period).

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/carbon-dioxide-monitors-market-10464

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, and application.

On the basis of product, the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors and wall-mounted carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors.

On the basis of type, the worldwide carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors and end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors.

On the basis of application, the worldwide carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been segmented into underground car parks, hospital use, scientific research, breweries, greenhouses, office buildings, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and South America).

North America led the global market in 2019 and is likely to continue to do so throughout the projected period. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to grow the quickest during the projection period. The rising number of cases of respiratory failure in this region is projected to boost the market growth.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10464

Industry News

In February 2021, Lenovo introduced its carbon dioxide (CO2) Offset Services in India, allowing users to compensate for toxic carbon emissions from the manufacture, shipping, and usage of select Lenovo products for up to five years at the point of purchase for up to five years. Lenovo's CO2 Offset Services will allow consumers to select from a variety of projects managed by the United Nations and ClimeCo, a US-based producer of voluntary carbon credits.

In February 2021, UPL Ltd joined forces with US-based internet of things (IoT) innovator TeleSense to revolutionize post-harvest grain storage and transport. TeleSense monitors the temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels of stored grain using scalable sensor technologies on an artificial intelligence (AI) platform. UPL will assist TeleSense in strengthening its sales channel by presenting monitoring solutions for post-harvest commodity storage and transport to numerous stakeholders across the agriculture value chain as part of this collaboration.

In January 2021, Forensics Detectors introduced its first carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors particularly designed for indoor spaces like classrooms, gyms and offices. These detectors comply with the CO2 monitoring standards of California Assembly Bill AB 841, which mandates CO2 indoor air quality monitoring to mitigate COVID-19 transmission and infection risk.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10464

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market

The introduction of a range of regulations by governments worldwide to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, like a complete shutdown of manufacturing units, has been found to impact the development of the global carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors market.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter