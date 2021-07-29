Amy Bradac Named a 2021 GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Women of Influence "Woman to Watch?"

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradac Co announces that company founder and CEO Amy Bradac has been named to the 2021 class of Women of Influence “Women to Watch” by GlobeSt.com and GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.



According to GlobeSt., the 34 females chosen from individuals across the country in this category “are rising stars (not necessarily age related) whose accomplishments, ambition and talent have made them standout professionals with the skills, characteristics and vision that defines success, excellence and leadership in commercial real estate.”

Amy’s recognition profile notes that since the company’s founding in 2013, “what started out as a one-woman operation has grown into a boutique firm that has assisted some of the largest technology companies while working on meaningful projects for nonprofits and smaller organizations.” She is also noted as being an early thought-leader regarding reimagining workspaces during the pandemic to provide sustainable futures for offices.

Amy’s 20+ years of experience as an architect and contractor give her the unique perspective of having viewed the industry from every angle, which makes her particularly adept at facilitating communication and moving projects forward on time and on budget. She is an active member of CREW-SF, where she serves on the membership committee. A licensed architect in California and Pennsylvania, Amy is also a LEED AP.

About Bradac Co

Founded in 2013, Bradac Co manages design and construction for spaces where people work, learn, heal, shop, rest + play. Based in San Francisco, the full-service project management firm guides clients in every discipline of real estate projects, including searching for space, designing, building, moving in, and continuing support. Often serving as owners’ representatives, the experienced team members have worked on projects including office, research and development, and retail in industries ranging from technology and pharmaceuticals to healthcare and hospitality. During the past seven years, Bradac Co has managed the build-outs of more than one million+ square feet ($1Billion+) of office space in San Francisco alone.