Children’s Health Defense Says Biden Administration’s Coercive ‘Vaccinate or Face Testing’ Plan for Federal Workers Tramples Rights, Violates Nuremberg Code

Washington, DC, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Health Defense (CHD), in response to today’s anticipated announcement that all federal employees and contractors must either take the COVID vaccine or be subjected to routine COVID testing, says the mandate violates both the U.S. Constitution and the Nuremberg Code which clearly states that informed consent is essential in medical experimentation. As short-term complications from COVID vaccines are just now being reported and aren’t yet fully understood, and long-term outcomes won’t be known for years, it’s impossible to provide actual informed consent. CHD also points out that the COVID survival rate across all age groups is 98.23% and in children, it is even higher at 99.985% calling into question the need for widespread COVID vaccination.

“This type of coercion would be unthinkable to the founding fathers of this nation and it should be unthinkable to all Americans today who value freedom from tyrannical governments,” said CHD board chair Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Coerced medical interventions have been abhorrent to advocates of liberty and human dignity in every age. The fact that these vaccines are shoddily tested ,experimental,unapproved and so risky that their manufacturers can neither obtain insurance coverage nor indemnify users against grave injuries or death should magnify our ethical revulsion.”

Anyone who is injured by COVID vaccines and the families of those who die following vaccination will not receive compensation from the pharmaceutical industry. Both the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA) and the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) provide immunity from liability to vaccine makers for deaths and injuries that occur from use of their products. Payouts are exceptionally rare for the CICP, where compensation for COVID vaccine injuries and deaths must be claimed. As of July 16, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has received reports of 491,218 total adverse events including 11,405 deaths following COVID vaccines.

Americans are becoming more vocal about their reasons for refusing to take a COVID shot. Some have already recovered from COVID which contraindicates receipt of the vaccine. The history of “pathogenic priming,” a mechanism that other researchers euphemistically describe as “immune enhancement” in prior attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine is also a reason for refusal of the vaccine. This phenomenon can occur in those who receive a vaccine, develop antibodies, and then later become infected with the virus naturally which can trigger cascading health impairments and, in some cases, death.

There are increasing reports of “breakthrough cases” where people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID nonetheless become infected with the virus, which tips the risk/benefit scale. Some who are still undecided on the vaccine may well be considering the government’s alleged suppression of viable and inexpensive COVID treatment options while the major push for universal vaccination was launched and all versions of the vaccine were granted Emergency Use Authorization.

While the Department of Justice opined earlier this week that mandating experimental vaccines is legal, CHD strongly disagrees.

“The government has no business dictating experimental medical interventions,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “This situation is even more unfathomable as people who get the COVID vaccine are still being infected, sometimes fatally, with the same virus they’ve been vaccinated against.”

Additionally, FDA briefing documents show that COVID vaccines were not found to reduce the level of transmission. “There is risk involved with every medical intervention, including vaccines,” said Holland. “It defies logic for people to accept tremendous risk from a vaccine that has no long-term safety studies in the face of very limited, if any, benefit. The Biden Administration should focus its efforts on successful COVID therapeutic and prophylactic treatments that have shown significant benefit with little risk.”

