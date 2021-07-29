Marketing Automation Software Market is Estimated to Reach USD 10,418.6 Million by 2025 at 12.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Marketing Automation Software Market information by Deployment, by Organization Size, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is bound to reach an astounding value of USD 10,418.6 million by 2025, register 12.7% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Marketing automation software offers a range of solutions to marketing teams for performing repetitive tasks seamlessly. Rise of social media and maintaining digital presence has led to many organizations procuring the product. The software can be used in email marketing campaigns and online advertising. The market is influenced by increasing use of social media platforms for disseminating information, creating brand image, and reaching out to followers. Insights gained on customers can be used by marketing officers for formulating new strategies. Strategies to digitize information globally are likely to further the market demand. Companies planning to enter the online space can make use of marketing automation software to gain its edge.

Emergence of large numbers of medium and small enterprises in retail and ecommerce sectors can favor the global marketing automation software market. But security concerns and presence of open-source and freemium marketing tools can impede market growth.

Dominant Key Players on Marketing Automation Software market covered are:

Sendinblue

Prospect.io

SAP SE

Adobe Systems Inc.

Marketo Inc.

Act-On Software Inc.

Autopilot

Teradata Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ActiveCampaign

Cognizant

Salesforce.com Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ontraport

HubSpot Inc.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Personalization to Influence Global Marketing Automation Software Market Demand

The global marketing automation software market is touted to experience a windfall owing to shift to digital services by various companies, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). The advances in AI and ML have managed to improve search recommendations and recognize customer intent. This can be used in reaching out to customer en masse and pervade the brand image of companies successfully.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (86 Pages) on Marketing Automation Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marketing-automation-software-market-4927

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is deemed to dominate the marketing automation software market owing to scalability and flexibility of the technology.

By application, the market has been segmented into campaign management, social media marketing, digital marketing, e-mail marketing, mobile marketing, inbound marketing, and others. The e-mail marketing segment is expected to garner huge demand owing to email promotions and use of cold e-mails for reaching out to potential customers. Penetration of smartphones for accessing e-mails and huge potential of analytical tools for gauging success of e-mail campaigns can drive segment growth over the forecast period.

By organization size, the market has been segregated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is bound to be highly lucrative for the market as many companies have emerged in new industries due to lax regulations and promising incentives. Integration of automation in existing systems for capitalizing on the use of smartphones can drive the segment growth.

By vertical, the market has been segmented into government, advertising, media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing industry can generate maximum revenue for the market in the coming years owing to increasing adoption of automated solutions by market leaders. Integration of content resource management (CRM) and automation software for streamlining their marketing tasks can drive its demand in the industry.

Regional Segmentation:

The marketing automation software market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America held the largest market share in 2018 with a regional valuation of USD 1,681.8 million. The U.S. accounted for a huge regional share owing to use of marketing automation software by sectors of healthcare, government, retail & e-commerce, and media & entertainment. Rise of social media platforms is driving the use of automated software for extending the brand presence of companies.

Europe held the second-largest market share and can exhibit a robust growth rate over the forecast period. Reforms in data security and increasing use of mobile devices can bode well for the regional market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Marketing Automation Software Market

The marketing automation software market has been lucky during the COVID-19 pandemic as many organizations aim to use digital platforms to persuade customers. Messages and initiatives that generate the most value can be prioritized and distributed among the masses with ease. The change in customer expectations can be gauged with the help of experimental emails and campaigns. The inclination of increased customer spending during the pandemic owing to movement restriction orders can be leveraged by marketing officers and be included as part of their brand message. The focus on personalization and use of social listening tools for identifying patterns and improve customer confidence can favor the global market growth.

Industry News

Rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning integration in search engines by using frequently used search phrases and optimizing it for maximum market reach are likely to be new strategies of large companies. Predictive analytics can assist them in meeting dynamic needs of customers and focus their spending accordingly. Campaigns can be modeled as per user requirements for gaining leads and enhancing customer experience.

Personalization is likely to be more prevalent in coming years as localization of languages, collection of user data, doling out recommendations on searches and preferences take precedence. This can reduce customer acquisition cost and increases retention. Automated emails and web pages can be customized according to users. Companies will be outright about their data collection for improving user experience. Programmatic advertising can be automated in the coming years and the software be hosted on cloud for lowering infrastructural expenses.

Competitive Analysis:

The marketing automation software market is highly competitive with continuous funding for marketing campaigns designed to drive growth. New strategies include partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product development. Recently, Factoreal released a new update for its software that helps its clients in gaining insights, tracking websites, automating postings on social media, and building their customer base. It can reuse content to be posted on social media platforms simultaneously and switch between accounts for bringing in variety.

