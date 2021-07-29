Seth Sigman Joins Guggenheim Securities as Consumer Internet and eCommerce Analyst

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Seth Sigman has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Research Analyst covering the consumer internet sector with a focus on e-commerce retailers and other digital first consumer product and service companies.



Mr. Sigman joins Guggenheim from Credit Suisse, most recently covering the Broadlines/Hardlines Retail sector. Prior to covering retailing, he served as the lead Small/Mid-Cap Consumer Discretionary Analyst at Credit Suisse, with coverage that spanned media, retail, and other consumer services. During his time at Credit Suisse, Mr. Sigman and his team were consistently recognized for their research by Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team poll. Mr. Sigman began his career as a research associate at Thomas Weisel Partners.

“We are excited to have Seth join Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities for Guggenheim Securities. “He will be a great addition to our equity research department, bringing strong sector expertise and market knowledge to complement our existing retail and internet coverage. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Sigman received his B.S. in management with a finance concentration from Binghamton University. He is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

