Rugged, Industrial, Modular Box PC by Shuttle Excels in Harsh Environments

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, introduces its BPCWL03 Box PC, with a new form factor designed to excel in extreme hot and cold temperatures (-4°F to 140°F / -20°C to 60°C). Its new corrugated external design helps keep it running cool, either indoors or outdoors, perfect for industrial settings like factories, refineries, farms, and more. Also, its front panel is completely modular; users can switch out daughterboards easily to create customized solutions, however, its motherboard is common across many Shuttle products. System integrators manage one ecosystem shared across a platform, saving time and money.



“Our customers appreciate that our computers are so versatile, as well as small and powerful,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing. “And our Box PC adds two more dimensions: the widest temperature operating range on the market and customizable daughterboards, making these computers more cost effective.”

The Shuttle Box PC’s default front panel offers preconfigured daughterboards using an assortment of popular connectivity, but allows for customized options for a wider variety of installation applications. Rather than design a completely new computer for a specialized application, integrators can create proof-of-concept daughterboards instead, quickly and inexpensively. And because it’s modular, users can add or subtract options easily.

Featuring Intel’s® Whiskey Lake Chipset the BPCWL03 Box PC offers i3/i5/i7 options; the i5 and i7 supports Intel’s Vpro function for built-in performance, security, remote manageability, and stability features.

Shuttle’s Box PC provides up to 64 GB MAX DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM, M.2 storage (supports NVMe/SATA), 2.5” SATA 3.0 storage, and Dual-Band Wi-Fi for more flexible installation opportunities. It’s fanless for quiet operation and low energy consumption and VESA mountable in any position.

Shuttle’s new BPCWL03 Box PC is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners. The Box PC comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for gaming; streaming; digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries; as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.