Association Services of Florida Names Rodrigo Moscol as Business Development Manager

Miramar, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, recently named Rodrigo Moscol, LCAM®, as business development manager.

A top-rated real estate professional specializing in luxury property, Mr. Moscol excels at cultivating client relationships. Since he joined the industry in 2014, he has provided quality service to high-rise condos, master-planned communities, single-home residences, resorts, and commercial and mixed-use properties along the South Florida coast. Mr. Moscol is also a successful entrepreneur who has founded three companies, including an international venture, driving all endeavors to profitability. As the new business development manager, he will focus on strengthening client connections, maximizing engagement, and stimulating branch growth for Association Services of Florida.

“Rodrigo has a proven track record of generating success for the clients and communities he serves,” stated Jay Jagolta, Association Services of Florida president. “His real estate background and specialization in managing luxury properties make him uniquely suited to serve our valued clients in Southern Florida. We are excited to have him join our team as we continue to expand our community outreach and client experience initiatives.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

