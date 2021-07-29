Web Content Management Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 25,341 Million by 2025 at 18.05% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Web Content Management Market information by Organization Size, by Components, by Deployment and Region – forecast to 2027” market worth USD 25,341 million by 2025; register 18.05% CAGR.

Web Content Management Market Scope:

Web content management systems (CMS) are software used by companies and organization for making changes to websites and managing them. Content management strategies developed by internal marketing teams can be executed to achieve annual goals. The penetration of the internet accompanied by increasing use of accelerated mobile pages and web pages can drive the market growth. Web content management software can be used in updating pages of websites on all user phones and desktops simultaneously. Moreover, launch of plug-ins by these companies for delivering feeds directly to your email can increase customer satisfaction levels.

Cloud technology is expected to propel the web content management market as more companies rely on it for scaling their operations and reach customers with rapidly downloading content. But integration of CMS with enterprise servers may pose a challenge to customers.

Dominant Key Players on Web Content Management Market Covered Are:

Oracle Corporation

Opentext Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hyland Software Inc.

Kentico Software

Sitecore

EpiServer

SDL Plc

Crownpeak Technology Inc.

Acquia Inc.

IBM Corporation

E-Spirit AG

Progress Software Corporation

Rackspace

Adobe

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Dissemination of Content to Drive Global Web Content Management System Market Demand

The global web content management system market will expand till 2025 owing to use of content applications for attracting customers. The use of content for reaching potential customers and converting it into leads can bode well for the market. Launch of various social media platforms and a large mobile savvy populace are huge drivers of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has been favorable for the industry as content management systems are being embraced by organizations and institutes for posting relevant content pertaining to their industry.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By component, it is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is set to dominate the global web content management market owing to huge need for digital marketing services. Emphasis on landing pages and search engine optimization can lead to a centralized repository of content. The increased spending by companies for gaining online presence can drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

By organization size, it is split into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment can carve a large share of the market in the coming years. This is attributed to digital initiatives by developing economies, incentives given to establishment to small companies, and ease of business index for encouraging investments to the economy. Small businesses can create a brand online and answer their queries on their products successfully.

By deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise and on-cloud. The on-cloud segment is deemed to capture a large share of the market as the technology becomes capable of handling overloads and customer traffic. Low prices, premium subscription services, and a plethora of vendors can drive the segment growth.

By end-user, the global web content management system market is segmented into BFSI, education, healthcare, retail, hospitality, travel & tourism, media & entertainment, and others. The retail segment is estimated to be the biggest end-user of the market. Retail outlets and large chains are employing CMS for managing their website content seamlessly and positioning their brand for gaining revenues. Lack of physical stores and high degree of competition is expected to drive the use of CMS for reaching out to new demographics.

Regional Segmentation:

The web content management system market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is set to lead the global market and exhibit 16.18% CAGR over the forecast period. The use of content to attract new users and improving the reach of brands among customers can drive the regional market growth. Presence of various brands, well-developed economies, and investments in IT infrastructure for automation of various processes can bode well for the market in the long run.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Web Content Management Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a flurry of investments in digital technologies for keeping pace with customers. Industries globally are employing content management systems for centralizing their resources and managing content in adherence to global guidelines. Employees can manage data of websites and optimize user experience through the software.

The education sector has utilized content management systems by collecting all their resources on a central server and providing easy access to students. Education institutions are using the technology for publishing important content and distributing it to faculty and students. Assurance of education quality and adoption of new methods for content delivery are likely to drive the demand for content management systems.

Industry News

Web applications are expected to pave the way for content management systems as smartphones struggle with storage space and a bevy of mobile applications. It can be used in reaching customers without being distracting. Businesses can expend capital into video content in order to attract customers. Influencers are being approached by corporations for lending credibility to their brand and reaching to their followers. Moreover, the migration to cloud by various businesses to run operations efficiently and scale seamlessly can drive the web content management system market growth. This is evident with maximum databases and repositories of reputed companies being moved to the cloud platform. Cloud CMS systems allow businesses operate flexibly at an annual price.

Competitive Analysis:

The web content management system market is host to various vendors introducing new features for managing huge volumes of customers and data. Digital transformation of organizations and priority given to content for reaching potential targets on social media platforms can lead to huge innovation in the industry.

