Premier Valley Bank Launches New Home Improvement Loan for Low- to Moderate-Income Consumers

FRESNO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Valley Bank, powered by HTLF (Heartland Financial USA, Inc. – NASDAQ: HTLF), introduced its new Home Improvement Loan to help low- to moderate-income consumer borrowers’ access much-needed credit.



“We’re proud to launch this new loan product to help the communities we serve,” said Lo B. Nestman, President and CEO at Premier Valley Bank. “We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers by providing access to those who need it most”.

The new Home Improvement Loan is secured by the borrower’s primary residence. The loan is a 60-month term for loan amounts of $5,001-$14,999.

This new product is part of a broader initiative at Premier Valley Bank and HTLF to help consumers in need of credit. The Forbes Best Bank has significantly increased consumer lending in 2021 through the following:

Created a new, popular Buy Local loan that provides credit up to $5,000 for unexpected expenses or to finish your next project while shopping local to support your favorite small businesses

Launched a new HELOC promotion in January 2021

Launched a new special on Home Equity Installment Loans in January 2021



Premier Valley Bank’s decision to increase consumer lending comes at a time when some larger, national “trillionaire banks” have announced they are discontinuing their lending, including no longer offering HELOCs to new loan applicants or discontinuing their personal line of credit lending.

“HTLF is a consortium of community banks in 12 states. We have the size and strength of a larger regional bank but operate with local leadership and decision making. That allows us to offer products and services that our customers and communities need,” said Kevin Karrels, EVP, Head of Retail Banking.

About Premier Valley Bank

Premier Valley Bank, a subsidiary of HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a community bank with assets of more than $1.2 billion. Premier Valley Bank offers a full suite of commercial and personal banking services across multiple locations ranging from the Sierras to the Coast. For more information, visit www.premiervalleybank.com or call 877.280.1863. Premier Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.37 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Minnesota. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

