Sunwing partners with Bentley to donate new and gently used books and bags to schools across the Caribbean and Mexico

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing has announced a new partnership with Bentley, a leading luggage and handbag retailer, on a back-to-school initiative to collect new and gently used books and school bags for donation to communities in need. The initiative will focus on supporting children in destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico that have seen a decline in tourism as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Collection boxes will be set up in select Bentley stores beginning on August 2, 2021 through August 15, 2021, and donations collected in store will be flown on board Sunwing Airlines flights to local schools across the Caribbean and Mexico. As an added incentive, customers who donate will receive a $5 Bentley coupon which can be used towards purchases of $20 or more in store, along with a $50 promotional code that can be applied towards a future Sunwing vacation.

“It’s been a trying 16 months for local communities across the Caribbean and Mexico that depend heavily on the tourism industry for support and employment,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “As we resume operations, we are excited to restart initiatives that support local communities. We’re grateful to Bentley for partnering with us on this important cause, and look forward to helping support local children and schools with these donated resources.”

The donation drive is the latest initiative of the Sunwing Foundation’s Flying Start program, which aims to provide students in the destinations that Sunwing serves with all the essential tools and building blocks for a successful education. The Flying Start initiative has previously supported communities across Jamaica, Tobago, Antigua and the Dominican Republic.

"We are pleased to be working with Sunwing on this important initiative," said Sandrine Giry, Vice President of Purchasing/Branding at Bentley. "Community support and solidarity are extremely important to us at Bentley. By making donation boxes available in some of our most popular stores in Quebec and Ontario, we hope to make a positive contribution in the communities served by Sunwing.”

Participating store locations include:

Dufferin Mall in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Bramalea City Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Scarborough Town Centre in Scarborough, Ontario

Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ontario

Dixie Outlet Mall in Mississauga, Ontario

Limeridge Mall in Hamilton, Ontario

Vaughan Mills in Vaughan, Ontario

Cookstown Manufacturer’s Outlet Mall in Cookstown, Ontario

White Oaks Mall in London, Ontario

Bayshore Shopping Centre in Nepean, Ontario

Hawkesbury Centre Outlet in Hawkesbury, Ontario

Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay, Ontario

Carrefour Laval in Laval, Quebec

Les Promenades Gatineau in Gatineau, Quebec

Premium Outlets Montreal in Mirabel, Quebec

More information on the partnership can be found at sunwing.ca/en/bentley.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

About Bentley

With over thirty years of customer service, Bentley has developed a strong reputation for retailing both travel and everyday bags, becoming synonymous with excellence and providing impeccable customer service in over 160 locations across our country.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db4b37e1-926b-47e2-9de2-1c5767bf6fea