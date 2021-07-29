Infrared Saunas Pro: Offering Detailed Reviews and Advice on Everything to Do with Infrared Saunas

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saunas have been used for many years to help revitalize both the mind and body. It is thought that the oldest saunas originated in Finland and were made from pits dug in a slope in the ground featuring a fireplace in the middle. Nowadays, saunas are widely available in all shapes and sizes, and you can choose from different versions such as traditional wood-fired ones and infrared ones.

If you’re stuck and don’t know which sauna to purchase, Infrared Saunas Pro website has lots of useful advice and reviews to help you the perfect sauna for your needs.

Infrared vs. traditional saunas

Traditional saunas use steam to heat the air inside the sauna to around 190°F, which then heats your body until you begin to sweat. This method has been the norm for thousands of years and remains popular to this day.

However, if sweating it out in a steamy room makes you feel uncomfortable but you still want the health benefits, then you should definitely try an infrared sauna! Infrared saunas use electromagnetic radiation to permeate your skin and tissue and only need to reach 100-140°F to be effective. This means you can breathe better, relax easier and enjoy a much more comfortable sauna session with all the health benefits of a traditional sauna experience.

If you decide to purchase an infrared sauna rather than a traditional one, Infrared Saunas Pro has put together a handy guide to the 8 Best Infrared Saunas, which you can read here to help guide your decision: https://infraredsaunaspro.com/8-best-infrared-saunas/.

How infrared saunas can boost health

Infrared saunas have been linked to a wide range of potential health benefits, and the world is quickly catching on to this – which is why these saunas have seen such a rise in popularity. Some of these amazing health benefits include:

Healthier skin – helps with common skin issues such as acne, wrinkles, dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis

Relief from stress and insomnia – helps to soothe nerves, aid relaxation, and improve sleep cycles

Detoxification – helps to oxygenate cells, allowing toxins to flow from the cellular level to the skin’s surface where they exit the body

Weight loss – an increase in heart rate and metabolic rate burns more calories and can lead to weight loss

Muscle relaxation – helps to relieve overworked muscles, stiffness, cramps, and discomfort. Regular sessions can improve muscle flexibility and boost range of motion

Improved cardiovascular health – regular sessions can reduce high blood pressure and heart disease, and improve poor circulation

It’s important to note that irresponsible use of saunas can be dangerous. Dehydration and heatstroke can occur so make sure to keep extremely hydrated and never enter one under the influence of alcohol. Most doctors advise patients who have had a recent heart attack, or who may be prone to low blood pressure, to avoid saunas to be on the safe side.

More information

Infrared Saunas Pro is the ultimate resource for all things related to infrared saunas, offering readers comprehensive purchasing guides, unbiased reviews, and other useful information on topics like sauna health benefits and energy usage. Infrared Saunas pro makes buying a home sauna a breeze by giving you the knowledge you need to find the right sauna for you.

For more information, visit their website at https://infraredsaunaspro.com/. For inquiries, please call email info@infraredsaunaspro.com.

Useful Resources:

https://infraredsaunaspro.com/infrared-sauna-reviews/

https://infraredsaunaspro.com/best-personal-saunas-your-2021-buying-guide/

Other links:

https://infraredsaunaspro.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/sauna-7.jpeg

https://infraredsaunaspro.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/sauna-girl-9.jpeg

https://thenewsfront.com/infrared-saunas-pro-offering-detailed-reviews-and-advice-on-everything-to-do-with-infrared-saunas/