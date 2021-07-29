Bioventus Inc. Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Net Sales; Updates Full-Year 2021 Net Sales Guidance

DURHAM, N.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) ("Bioventus" or "the Company"), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended July 3, 2021.



Preliminary Second Quarter Net Sales:

Net Sales of $108 million to $110 million represents 86.2% to 89.7% year-over-year growth and comprises:

Net sales from legacy Bioventus Inc. of $96.5 million to $98.0 million, representing organic year-over-year revenue growth* of 66.4% to 69.0%, and

Net sales from the acquisition of Bioness Inc. of $11.5 million to $12.0 million.

Updated Full-Year 2021 Net Sales Guidance:

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, the Company now expects net sales of $405 million to $415 million, up approximately 26% to 29% year-over-year. The full-year 2021 net sales guidance range comprises:

Net sales from legacy Bioventus Inc. of $372.5 million to $380.5 million, representing organic revenue growth* in the range of approximately 16% to 18% year-over-year, and,

Net sales from the acquisition of Bioness Inc., of approximately $32.5 million to $34.5 million.

The Company will update its full year 2021 guidance for GAAP and non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA as part of its earnings press release on August 10, 2021.

“I am extremely pleased with our second quarter results, which speak to our team’s performance as we continued to build on the momentum we saw during the first quarter,” stated Ken Reali, Chief Executive Officer of Bioventus. “We look forward to providing further context and details on our Q2 results and our full-year financial guidance as part of our full earnings release on August 10th.”

Bioventus Acquires Misonix Inc:

Bioventus separately today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, in a cash-and-stock transaction. Further details have been provided in a separate press release, and the management of both companies will hold a conference call this afternoon to discuss the acquisition.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update, with a question and answer session, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2021. Those who would like to participate may dial 844-945-2085 (442-268-1266 for international callers) and provide access code 1650599.

A live webcast of the call and any accompanying materials will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/.

The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website at https://ir.bioventus.com/ and available for replay until August 10, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Revenue Growth

The Company defines the term “organic revenue” as revenue in the stated period excluding the impact from business acquisitions and divestitures that occurred within the last 12 months. The Company uses the related term “organic revenue growth” to refer to the financial performance metric of comparing the stated period organic revenue with the reported revenue of the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with our GAAP financial measures, allows the Company and its investors to better measure the Company’s performance and evaluate long-term performance trends. Organic revenue growth also facilitates easier comparisons of the Company’s performance with prior and future periods and relative comparisons to its peers. The Company excludes the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because these activities can have a significant impact on the Company's reported results, which the Company believes makes comparisons of long-term performance trends difficult for management and investors.