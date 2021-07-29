LeMaitre Q2 2021 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2021 results, announced an $0.11/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2021 Financial Results

  • Sales of $40.7mm, +64% (+35% organic) vs. Q2 2020
  • Op. income of $11.1mm, +128%
  • Op. margin of 27%
  • Net income of $8.3mm, +137%
  • Earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, +131%
  • EBITDA of $13.3mm, +108%

Q2 2021 sales were driven by Artegraft ($6.7mm), valvulotomes, carotid shunts, patches and allografts. By geography, the Americas was up 83%, Europe/Middle East/Africa +36% and Asia/Pac +30%.

The gross margin decline to 65.8% (vs. 68.5% in Q2 2020) was driven by changes in product mix, manufacturing inefficiencies from 2020 personnel reductions, and inventory write-downs.

Q2 2021 op. income increased 128% to $11.1mm in Q2 2021, more than 1/3 of which was contributed by Artegraft. Op. income was also up due to restrained headcount growth.

On July 16 2021, the Company completed a $54.5mm follow-on public stock offering. $23.0mm of the net proceeds were used to repay long-term debt, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said, “The addition of Artegraft and restrained op. expenses increased profits 128%.”

Business Outlook

ItemQ3 2021 GuidanceQ4 2021 GuidanceFY 2021 Guidance
Sales$38.3mm - $40.3mm
(Midpoint: $39.3, +8%)		$39.3mm - $41.3mm
(Midpoint: $40.3, +7%)		$154.1mm - $158.1mm
(Midpoint: $156.1, +21%)
Gross Margin66.6%67.5%66.6%
Op. Income$9.3mm - $10.6mm
(Midpoint: $10.0mm, -1%)		$9.3mm - $10.7mm
(Midpoint: $10.0mm, +5%)		$37.7mm - $40.4mm
(Midpoint: $39.0mm, +36%)
EPS$0.30 - $0.35
(Midpoint: $0.33, -11%)		$0.33 - $0.38
(Midpoint: $0.35, +4%)		$1.30 - $1.40
(Midpoint: $1.35, +30%)

Quarterly Dividend

On July 22, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 26, 2021.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1 512-961-6497 for international callers), using passcode 1899078. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


       
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
(amounts in thousands)     
       
       
   June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
   (unaudited)   
Assets     
       
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents $21,541  $26,764  
 Short-term marketable securities  215   214  
 Accounts receivable, net  20,741   19,552  
 Inventory and other deferred costs  44,751   45,115  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,772   2,618  
Total current assets  90,020   94,263  
       
Property and equipment, net  15,794   15,036  
Right-of-use leased assets  16,244   16,066  
Goodwill  65,945   65,945  
Other intangibles, net  55,777   58,905  
Deferred tax assets  1,649   1,686  
Other assets  1,076   909  
       
Total assets $246,505  $252,810  
       
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity     
       
Current liabilities:     
 Current portion of long-term debt $3,000  $2,500  
 Accounts payable  2,059   2,394  
 Accrued expenses  13,766   17,525  
 Acquisition-related obligations  701   772  
 Lease liabilities - short-term  1,954   1,954  
Total current liabilities  21,480   25,145  
       
Long-term debt  19,448   35,532  
Lease liabilities - long-term  15,069   14,791  
Deferred tax liabilities  125   127  
Other long-term liabilities  4,550   4,643  
Total liabilities  60,672   80,238  
       
Stockholders' equity     
 Common stock  222   221  
 Additional paid-in capital  119,291   114,924  
 Retained earnings  80,253   70,554  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,243)  (1,525) 
 Treasury stock  (11,690)  (11,602) 
Total stockholders' equity  185,833   172,572  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $246,505  $252,810  
       



LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
    
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
         
Net sales$40,670  $24,851  $76,553  $55,402 
Cost of sales 13,909   7,822   25,993   17,890 
         
Gross profit 26,761   17,029   50,560   37,512 
         
Operating expenses:       
 Sales and marketing 6,803   4,686   13,269   12,631 
 General and administrative 6,200   5,332   12,744   10,523 
 Research and development 2,652   2,139   5,496   5,133 
         
Total operating expenses 15,655   12,157   31,509   28,287 
         
Income from operations 11,106   4,872   19,051   9,225 
         
Other income (expense), net       
 Interest income 1   74   2   179 
 Interest expense (495)  (66)  (1,072)  (66)
 Foreign currency gain (loss) (157)  (113)  (33)  (291)
         
Income before income taxes 10,455   4,767   17,948   9,047 
         
Provision for income taxes 2,156   1,267   3,720   2,373 
         
Net income$8,299  $3,500  $14,228  $6,674 
         
Earnings per share of common stock       
 Basic$0.40  $0.17  $0.69  $0.33 
 Diluted$0.40  $0.17  $0.68  $0.33 
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 20,611   20,180   20,579   20,174 
 Diluted 20,959   20,399   20,900   20,415 
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.110  $0.095  $0.220  $0.190 
         



                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
            
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
             
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                 
                 
  For the three months ended  For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
 Americas$27,329 67% $14,942 60% $51,028 67% $33,278 60%
 Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,803 27%  7,950 32%  20,665 27%  18,300 33%
 Asia/Pacific Rim 2,538 6%  1,959 8%  4,860 6%  3,824 7%
Total Net Sales$40,670 100% $24,851 100% $76,553 100% $55,402 100%
                 


            
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)         
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES         
(amounts in thousands)         
(unaudited)         
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:         
 For the three months ended June 30, 2021         
  Net sales as reported $40,670        
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (1,186)       
  Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency  (5,982)       
  Adjusted net sales   $33,502      
            
 For the three months ended June 30, 2020         
  Net sales as reported $24,851        
  Adjusted net sales   $24,851      
            
  Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2021 $8,651   35%   
            
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP debt outstanding:         
 As of June 30, 2021         
  Debt as reported $22,448        
  Add back unamortized deferred financing costs  552        
  Adjusted debt outstanding   $23,000      
            
            
    For the three months ended For the six months ended 
    June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA         
 Net income as reported $8,299  $3,500  $14,228  $6,674  
 Interest (income) expense, net  494   (8)  1,070   (113) 
 Amortization and depreciation expense  2,389   1,639   4,777   3,177  
 Provision for income taxes  2,156   1,267   3,720   2,373  
            
 EBITDA $13,338  $6,398  $23,795  $12,111  
            
 EBITDA percentage increase    108%    96% 
            

 

        











    

        

        
