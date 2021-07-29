Histogen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Live Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/his/2247696

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including joint cartilage regeneration, spinal disk repair, hair growth, and dermal rejuvenation. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.