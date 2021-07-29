Upwork Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results.



“The second quarter marks our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth in GSV and revenue,” said Hayden Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Upwork. “We continue to execute strongly against our plan and operate at record levels as businesses of every size across the globe continue to embrace freelancers. At the same time, we continue on our path of innovation this quarter with the launch of Talent Scout, which offers businesses hands-on recruiting assistance without the expensive price tag of a traditional staffing agency and follows the successful introduction of Project Catalog earlier this year. We will continue to innovate, scale, and increase awareness of our work marketplace as we transform from a single product company to a multi-product company to capture an even larger part of our $1.3 trillion market opportunity.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Note: Reported figures are rounded; unless otherwise noted, comparisons of the second quarter of 2021 are to the second quarter of 2020. All financial measures are GAAP unless cited as non-GAAP. Certain operating metrics used here, including “GSV” and “marketplace take rate,” are defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and will also be set forth in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Guidance

The guidance we are providing today factors in the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that are available to us as of today.

As of July 29, 2021, Upwork is providing the following guidance for its third quarter and full year 2021:

For the third quarter of 2021, Upwork expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $125 million to $127 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4 million to $5 million

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the range of 134 million to 136 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.01 to $0.03

For the full year 2021, Upwork expects to report:

Revenue in the range of $490 million to $494 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $16 million to $20 million

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the range of 133 million to 137 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.05 to $0.07

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during 2021 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. The prepared remarks corresponding to the information reviewed on today’s conference call will also be available on our Investor Relations website, once the call has concluded.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of Upwork and its market opportunity, including expected financial results for the third quarter and full year of 2021, expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and industry, and expectations for capturing market share and regarding the changing landscape of work, as well as statements regarding our planned investments to support growth. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to Upwork as of the date of this press release, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and global economic conditions; the impact, severity and duration of safety measures put in place to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract and retain a community of freelancers and clients; our limited operating history under our current business strategy and pricing model; our focus on the long-term and our investments in sustainable, profitable growth; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; the impact of new and existing laws and regulations; our ability to generate revenue from our marketplace offerings and the effects of fluctuations in our level of client spend retention; our ability to develop, maintain, and enhance our brand and reputation cost-effectively; competition; challenges to contractor classification or employment status of freelancers on our work marketplace; the possibility that the market for freelancers and the services they offer will develop more slowly than we expect; user circumvention of our work marketplace; our ability to sell to large enterprise, global account, and mid-market clients; the success of our investments in our enterprise sales organization and our related marketing efforts, and expectations for the ability for enterprise sales to drive incremental revenue and GSV growth; changes in the amount and mix of services facilitated through our work marketplace from period to period; changes in our level of investment in sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses, and our hiring plans for sales personnel; the market for information technology; future changes to our pricing model; payment and fraud risks; security breaches; privacy; litigation and related costs; changes in management; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients’ spending decisions. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021 and our other SEC filings, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 when filed. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are based on information available to Upwork on the date hereof, and Upwork assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present non-GAAP cost of revenue (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP gross profit (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP operating expenses (total and each line item, and total and each non-GAAP operating expense item as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net income (loss) (and as a percentage of revenue and on a per basic and diluted share basis), and adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), depreciation and amortization (non-cash expense), interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax (benefit) provision, and, if applicable, other non-cash transactions. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other non-cash transactions included an impairment charge of $7.4 million relating to certain of our operating lease assets and related property and equipment.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (d) expense from our common stock warrant issued to the Tides Foundation, which is recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Marketplace $ 114,460 $ 78,464 $ 219,130 $ 153,246 Managed services 9,721 9,067 18,670 17,481 Total revenue 124,181 87,531 237,800 170,727 Cost of revenue 33,083 25,408 63,524 48,893 Gross profit 91,098 62,123 174,276 121,834 Operating expenses Research and development 28,124 20,547 54,737 39,895 Sales and marketing 45,817 34,440 85,421 65,118 General and administrative 32,355 17,102 55,886 34,926 Provision for transaction losses 1,197 1,018 2,324 1,930 Total operating expenses 107,493 73,107 198,368 141,869 Loss from operations (16,395 ) (10,984 ) (24,092 ) (20,035 ) Interest expense 110 258 309 488 Other (income) expense, net 17 (248 ) (61 ) 483 Loss before income taxes (16,522 ) (10,994 ) (24,340 ) (21,006 ) Income tax provision (16 ) (30 ) (33 ) (39 ) Net loss $ (16,538 ) $ (11,024 ) $ (24,373 ) $ (21,045 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 126,742 116,524 126,011 115,321

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,448 $ 94,081 Marketable securities 40,990 75,570 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 165,082 135,042 Trade and client receivables, net 62,232 47,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,526 9,090 Total current assets 412,278 360,801 Property and equipment, net 23,683 28,139 Goodwill 118,219 118,219 Intangible assets, net — 667 Operating lease asset 13,674 19,729 Other assets, noncurrent 1,406 1,672 Total assets $ 569,260 $ 529,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,625 $ 6,455 Escrow funds payable 165,082 135,042 Debt, current 6,344 7,581 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,211 32,868 Deferred revenue 19,164 16,801 Total current liabilities 232,426 198,747 Debt, noncurrent 633 3,142 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 18,757 20,506 Other liabilities, noncurrent 8,916 7,522 Total liabilities 260,732 229,917 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 527,712 494,122 Accumulated deficit (219,197 ) (194,824 ) Total stockholders’ equity 308,528 299,310 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 569,260 $ 529,227

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (16,538 ) $ (11,024 ) $ (24,373 ) $ (21,045 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,006 839 1,907 1,606 Depreciation and amortization 2,554 2,478 5,748 4,786 Amortization of debt issuance costs 20 13 39 26 Amortization of premium (discount) on purchases of marketable securities, net 12 (83 ) 22 (257 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 863 976 1,774 1,945 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 188 375 376 Stock-based compensation expense 13,534 7,134 24,760 12,671 Impairment expense 7,389 — 7,389 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables (11,251 ) 1,118 (16,835 ) (4,773 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,329 ) (504 ) (2,871 ) (968 ) Operating lease liability (460 ) (466 ) (861 ) (925 ) Accounts payable (3,372 ) 3,409 2,168 4,403 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,018 3,351 (273 ) 7,232 Deferred revenue 1,911 935 3,451 1,585 Net cash provided by operating activities 544 8,364 2,420 6,662 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (8,991 ) (20,959 ) (29,967 ) (47,748 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 33,500 31,000 64,500 64,000 Purchases of property and equipment (264 ) (4,339 ) (334 ) (5,627 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (1,283 ) (1,560 ) (3,581 ) (3,559 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 22,962 4,142 30,618 7,066 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Changes in escrow funds payable 3,680 5,998 30,040 20,832 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 3,130 12,845 5,727 16,010 Proceeds from borrowings on debt — 3,000 — 18,000 Repayment of debt (1,893 ) (19,893 ) (3,786 ) (21,786 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,688 2,661 2,688 2,661 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,605 4,611 34,669 35,717 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 31,111 17,117 67,707 49,445 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 269,059 191,931 232,463 159,603 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 300,170 $ 209,048 $ 300,170 $ 209,048

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,448 $ 94,081 Restricted cash 3,640 3,340 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 165,082 135,042 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 300,170 $ 232,463

UPWORK INC.

COST OF REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Cost of revenue $ 33,083 $ 25,408 $ 7,675 30 % $ 63,524 $ 48,893 $ 14,631 30 % Components of cost of revenue: Cost of freelancer services to deliver managed services 7,796 7,272 524 7 % 15,003 14,234 769 5 % Other components of cost of revenue 25,287 18,136 7,151 39 % 48,521 34,659 13,862 40 % Total gross margin 73 % 71 % 73 % 71 %

UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Loss $ (16,538 ) $ (11,024 ) $ (24,373 ) $ (21,045 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 13,534 7,134 24,760 12,671 Depreciation and amortization 2,554 2,478 5,748 4,786 Interest expense 110 258 309 488 Other (income) expense, net 17 (248 ) (61 ) 483 Income tax provision 16 30 33 39 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 188 375 376 Impairment expense 7,389 — 7,389 — Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,269 $ (1,184 ) $ 14,180 $ (2,202 ) Cost of Revenue Reconciliation: Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 33,083 $ 25,408 $ 63,524 $ 48,893 Stock-based compensation (179 ) (202 ) (380 ) (376 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 32,904 $ 25,206 $ 63,144 $ 48,517 % of revenue, GAAP 27 % 29 % 27 % 29 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 26 % 29 % 27 % 28 % Gross Profit Reconciliation: Gross profit, GAAP $ 91,098 $ 62,123 $ 174,276 $ 121,834 Stock-based compensation 179 202 380 376 Gross profit, Non-GAAP $ 91,277 $ 62,325 $ 174,656 $ 122,210 % of revenue, GAAP 73 % 71 % 73 % 71 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 74 % 71 % 73 % 72 % Operating Expenses Reconciliation: Research and development, GAAP $ 28,124 $ 20,547 $ 54,737 $ 39,895 Stock-based compensation (3,988 ) (2,769 ) (7,285 ) (4,719 ) Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 24,136 $ 17,778 $ 47,452 $ 35,176 % of revenue, GAAP 23 % 23 % 23 % 23 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 19 % 20 % 20 % 21 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 45,817 $ 34,440 $ 85,421 $ 65,118 Stock-based compensation (1,613 ) (1,312 ) (2,891 ) (2,240 ) Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP $ 44,204 $ 33,128 $ 82,530 $ 62,878 % of revenue, GAAP 37 % 39 % 36 % 38 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 36 % 38 % 35 % 37 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 32,355 $ 17,102 $ 55,886 $ 34,926 Stock-based compensation (7,754 ) (2,851 ) (14,204 ) (5,336 ) Amortization of intangible assets — (667 ) (667 ) (1,334 ) Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense (187 ) (188 ) (375 ) (376 ) Impairment expense (7,389 ) — (7,389 ) — General and administrative, Non-GAAP $ 17,025 $ 13,396 $ 33,251 $ 27,880 % of revenue, GAAP 26 % 20 % 24 % 20 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 14 % 15 % 14 % 16 % Loss from Operations Reconciliation: Loss from operations, GAAP $ (16,395 ) $ (10,984 ) $ (24,092 ) $ (20,035 ) Stock-based compensation 13,534 7,134 24,760 12,671 Amortization of intangible assets — 667 667 1,334 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 188 375 376 Impairment expense 7,389 — 7,389 — Income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP $ 4,715 $ (2,995 ) $ 9,099 $ (5,654 ) % of revenue, GAAP -13 % -13 % -10 % -12 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 4 % -3 % 4 % -3 % Net Loss Reconciliation: Net loss, GAAP $ (16,538 ) $ (11,024 ) $ (24,373 ) $ (21,045 ) Stock-based compensation 13,534 7,134 24,760 12,671 Amortization of intangible assets — 667 667 1,334 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 188 375 376 Impairment expense 7,389 — 7,389 — Net income (loss), Non-GAAP $ 4,572 $ (3,035 ) $ 8,818 $ (6,664 ) % of revenue, GAAP -13 % -13 % -10 % -12 % % of revenue, Non-GAAP 4 % -3 % 4 % -4 % Net Loss per Share Reconciliation: Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing loss per share, GAAP Basic 126,742 116,524 126,011 115,321 Basic loss per share, GAAP $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing income (loss) per share, Non-GAAP Basic 126,742 116,524 126,011 115,321 Diluted1 133,977 — 134,194 — Basic income (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) Diluted income per share, Non-GAAP1 $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.07 $ —

1 Not applicable when in a net loss position.