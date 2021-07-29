Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

NORWALK, Conn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.



Following the release, members of Reed’s, Inc. senior management team will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This conference call can be accessed via a link on Reed's investor website at https://investor.reedsinc.com under the "Events & Presentations" section or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145676. To listen to the live call over the Internet, please go to Reed's website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, the call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number, 1-877-300-8521 (U.S.); or 1-412-317-6026 (International). Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website under the “Investors” section at https://investor.reedsinc.com for approximately 90 days.

About Reed's, Inc.®

Reed’s Inc.® is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc.® is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron™ brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s® is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s® portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron™ is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron™ is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Reed Anderson, ICR

(800) 997-3337 Ext 2

Or (646) 277-1260

Email: ir@reedsinc.com

www.reedsinc.com