Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

Net income for the quarter was $20.2 million compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $19.8 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in quarterly net income was driven by a $4.6 million benefit for credit losses as compared to a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast, positive trends in qualitative factors and lower net charge-offs resulted in a release of credit loss reserves and the corresponding benefit for credit losses in the quarter.



Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $21.0 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the second quarter of 2020.

“Our Company delivered solid performance across all business lines in the quarter with year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income and a quarterly efficiency ratio of 56%,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Cost savings from our enterprise standardization program are offsetting the cost of important investments we are making in people and technology to improve relationships with our customers and enhance future profitability. Our team continued to do a great job serving our clients across our banking, insurance and investment businesses.

“We once again benefitted from a positive provision in the quarter due to continued improvement in the operating environment. A strengthening economy is also reflected in net loan recoveries.

“We opened two new branches in the City of Buffalo in June. Both branches are in areas undergoing redevelopment and revitalization and we are honored to play an important role. We look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our neighbors and helping them improve their financial well-being.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.06% for the second quarter, down 23 basis points from 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter NIM was impacted by an increase in our excess liquidity position coupled with a lower level of fee accretion related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in comparison to the first quarter. On a linked quarter basis, our excess liquidity position resulted in an increase in average investment securities and interest-earning deposits of $269 million, partially due to the seasonal inflow of public deposits. This resulted in approximately 12 basis points of NIM compression in the quarter. Second quarter PPP fee accretion was $1.5 million, down from $2.9 million in the prior quarter, negatively impacting second quarter NIM by approximately 11 basis points. Excluding all impacts of PPP loans, NIM was 3.02% for the second quarter as compared to 3.15% for the first quarter of 2021.”

Buffalo Branch Openings

Two new Five Star Bank branches opened in the City of Buffalo in June of 2021, consistent with the Company’s long-term strategy to expand in the urban markets of Buffalo and Rochester. The branches are in vibrant commercial corridors at 451 Elmwood Avenue and 2222 Seneca Street, extending the reach of Five Star Bank’s distribution system in both northern and southern directions from the existing downtown branch.

The Company is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials. Materials sourced for the Elmwood Avenue and Seneca Street branches received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Additionally, materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $37.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $125 thousand from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.97 billion, $302.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $699.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase was the result of an increase in the level of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, $126.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $157.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; an increase in investment securities, $142.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $290.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; and growth in loans, $33.9 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans net of deferred fees was $232.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, $248.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Net interest margin was 3.06% as compared to 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of lower-yielding PPP loans and related loan origination fees accreted over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021, 3.15% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.27% in the second quarter of 2020.

Our net interest margin has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. In the first and second quarters of 2021, our excess liquidity position placed further pressure on net interest margin. Excess liquidity has resulted in higher average balances of interest-earning cash and investment securities, albeit at lower comparative yields, based on current market conditions.



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the quarter, a decrease of $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $477 thousand from the second quarter of 2020.

Service charges on deposits of $1.3 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $807 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase is the result of the Company’s COVID-19 relief initiatives of temporarily waiving or eliminating fees during the second quarter of 2020.

Insurance income of $1.1 million was $249 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year partially offset by the full quarter impact of the February 1, 2021, acquisition of Landmark Group. The increase of $328 thousand from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of the Landmark Group acquisition.

Card interchange income of $2.2 million was $236 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $418 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in customer transactions.

Investment advisory fees of $2.9 million was $114 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $635 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in assets under management driven by a combination of market gains, new customer accounts and contributions to existing accounts.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $238 thousand was $617 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 and $482 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net was a loss of $592 thousand, $2.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades. A lower level of interest rate swap transactions was executed during the quarter and fair market values were negatively impacted by the second quarter decrease in longer-term interest rates.

A net loss on investment securities of $3 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $74 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and a net gain of $674 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The net gain in the second quarter of 2020 is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $25.9 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.9 million in the quarter compared to $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.5 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $555 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the 2020 streamlining of retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences, including the closure of seven branches.

Professional services expense of $1.6 million was $292 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the timing and level of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expense was relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Computer and data processing expense of $3.5 million was $339 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $761 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to investments in technology, including costs related to the Bank’s ongoing digital banking initiatives.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $5.4 million for the quarter compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $424 thousand, $244 thousand and $196 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 21.1% for the quarter compared to 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 18.0% for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in effective tax rates is the result of higher pre-tax earnings in comparison to the prior year. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021, down $34.0 million from March 31, 2021, and up $614.2 million from June 30, 2020.

Investment securities were $1.12 billion at June 30, 2021, up $112.1 million from March 31, 2021, and up $342.4 million from June 30, 2020. The Company’s primary investment strategy for 2020 was to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio; however, the focus was redirected to deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities given the elevated cash position the Company has continued to experience. Increased purchase activity in the first six months of 2021 resulted from the continued execution of the strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities that demonstrated higher yields, on a relative basis.

Total loans were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2021, down $22.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2021, and up $146.3 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2020.

Commercial business loans totaled $731.2 million, down $85.7 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2021, and down $87.5 million, or 10.7%, from June 30, 2020. PPP loans net of deferred fees were $171.9 million at June 30, 2021, $255.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $261.5 million at June 30, 2020, and are included in commercial business loans. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP decreased 0.4% from March 31, 2021 and increased 0.4% from June 30, 2020.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.32 billion, up $38.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2021, and up $175.1 million, or 15.4%, from June 30, 2020.

Residential real estate loans totaled $590.3 million, down $11.3 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2021, and up $5.3 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2020.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $899.0 million, up $41.2 million, or 4.8%, from March 31, 2021 and up $70.9 million, or 8.6%, from June 30, 2020.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.46 billion at June 30, 2021, up $61.4 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2021, and up $235.9 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $4.66 billion at June 30, 2021, $56.8 million lower than March 31, 2021, and $665.2 million higher than June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021, was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits partially offset by growth in the non-public and reciprocal deposit portfolios. The increase from June 30, 2020, was due to growth in public, non-public, reciprocal and brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 24% at March 31, 2021, and 23% at June 30, 2020.

There were no short-term borrowings outstanding at June 30, 2021 or March 31, 2021. The decline from $105.3 million at June 30, 2020, is the result of the Company’s decision to utilize brokered deposits as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.

Shareholders’ equity was $487.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $466.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $448.0 million at June 30, 2020. Common book value per share was $29.66 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.30 or 4.6% from $28.36 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.80 or 10.4% from $26.86 at June 30, 2020. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $24.97 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.31 or 5.5% from $23.66 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.75 or 12.4% from $22.22 at June 30, 2020.

On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. No shares were repurchased in 2020 or in the second quarter of 2021 under this program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 238,439 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.30 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.

The common equity to assets ratio was 8.87% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021, and 9.20% at June 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 7.58%, 7.13% and 7.74% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The primary driver of declines in both ratios compared to the prior year period was the significant increase in total assets, specifically the increase in liquidity. The ratios were impacted to a lesser degree by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio and the impact of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the positive impact of earnings. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend returned 22% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.16%, compared to 8.35% and 8.49% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.38%, compared to 10.22% and 10.23% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.81%, compared to 10.66% and 10.71% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.54%, compared to 13.53% and 12.78% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $6.6 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $13.2 million at June 30, 2020. Net recoveries were $394 thousand in the quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $887 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $786 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was (0.04)% in the current quarter, 0.10% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.09% in the second quarter of 2020.

Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021, were $646 thousand, a decrease of $2.3 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $33 thousand from June 30, 2020. The decrease during the quarter was the result of the sale of an asset on which foreclosure occurred in the third quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.28% compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021, and 1.33% at June 30, 2020. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the June 30, 2021, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.34%, a decrease of thirteen basis points from 1.47% at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of ten basis points from 1.44% at June 30, 2020.

Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans was a $3.9 million benefit in the quarter compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $764 thousand decrease in the second quarter of 2021 and a $276 thousand decrease in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of $5 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

Provision throughout 2020 was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment. The designated loss driver for the Company’s CECL model is the national unemployment forecast, which spiked in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a first quarter 2020 provision of $13.9 million and a second quarter provision of $3.7 million. Provision was a benefit in the first and second quarters of 2021 due to continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in a release of credit loss reserves.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.18% at June 30, 2021, 0.27% at March 31, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 699% at June 30, 2021, compared to 514% at March 31, 2021, and 351% at June 30, 2020.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021 2020 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,387 $ 344,790 $ 93,878 $ 282,070 $ 119,610 Investment securities: Available for sale 902,845 753,489 628,059 515,971 469,413 Held-to-maturity, net 218,858 256,127 271,966 290,946 309,872 Total investment securities 1,121,703 1,009,616 900,025 806,917 779,285 Loans held for sale 3,929 5,685 4,305 7,076 6,654 Loans: Commercial business 731,208 816,936 794,148 818,135 818,691 Commercial mortgage 1,315,404 1,276,841 1,253,901 1,202,046 1,140,326 Residential real estate loans 590,303 601,609 599,800 596,902 585,035 Residential real estate lines 80,781 85,362 89,805 94,017 97,427 Consumer indirect 899,018 857,804 840,421 840,579 828,105 Other consumer 15,454 15,834 17,063 16,860 16,237 Total loans 3,632,168 3,654,386 3,595,138 3,568,539 3,485,821 Allowance for credit losses - loans 46,365 49,828 52,420 49,395 46,316 Total loans, net 3,585,803 3,604,558 3,542,718 3,519,144 3,439,505 Total interest-earning assets 4,906,087 4,963,264 4,520,416 4,577,057 4,314,490 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 74,262 74,528 73,789 74,062 74,342 Total assets 5,295,102 5,329,056 4,912,306 4,959,201 4,680,930 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,121,827 1,099,608 1,018,549 1,013,176 1,008,958 Interest-bearing demand 799,299 873,390 731,885 786,059 727,676 Savings and money market 1,796,813 1,826,621 1,642,340 1,724,463 1,368,805 Time deposits 941,282 916,395 885,593 841,230 888,569 Total deposits 4,659,221 4,716,014 4,278,367 4,364,928 3,994,008 Short-term borrowings - - 5,300 5,300 105,300 Long-term borrowings, net 73,756 73,679 73,623 39,258 39,308 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,611,150 3,690,085 3,338,741 3,396,310 3,129,658 Shareholders’ equity 487,126 466,284 468,363 456,361 448,045 Common shareholders’ equity 469,834 448,962 451,035 439,033 430,717 Tangible common equity (1) 395,572 374,434 377,246 364,971 356,375 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,934 ) $ (10,572 ) $ 2,128 $ (209 ) $ (496 ) Common shares outstanding 15,842 15,829 16,042 16,038 16,038 Treasury shares 258 271 58 62 62 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.16 % 8.35 % 8.25 % 8.42 % 8.49 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.38 % 10.22 % 10.14 % 10.15 % 10.23 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.81 % 10.66 % 10.59 % 10.61 % 10.71 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.54 % 13.53 % 13.56 % 12.68 % 12.78 % Common equity to assets 8.87 % 8.42 % 9.18 % 8.85 % 9.20 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.58 % 7.13 % 7.80 % 7.47 % 7.74 % Common book value per share $ 29.66 $ 28.36 $ 28.12 $ 27.38 $ 26.86 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 24.97 $ 23.66 $ 23.52 $ 22.76 $ 22.22

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended 2021 2020 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 82,225 $ 81,412 $ 40,952 $ 41,273 $ 40,168 $ 39,719 $ 39,759 Interest expense 6,636 14,107 3,220 3,416 3,987 4,220 5,578 Net interest income 75,589 67,305 37,732 37,857 36,181 35,499 34,181 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,603 ) 17,661 (4,622 ) (1,981 ) 5,495 4,028 3,746 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 82,192 49,644 42,354 39,838 30,686 31,471 30,435 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,579 2,067 1,287 1,292 1,489 1,254 480 Insurance income 2,543 2,168 1,147 1,396 878 1,357 819 Card interchange income 4,152 3,378 2,194 1,958 1,960 1,943 1,776 Investment advisory 5,658 4,497 2,886 2,772 2,595 2,443 2,251 Company owned life insurance 1,350 927 693 657 505 470 462 Investments in limited partnerships 1,093 (31 ) 238 855 240 (105 ) (244 ) Loan servicing 188 57 91 97 143 49 50 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 1,283 2,686 (592 ) 1,875 904 1,931 1,940 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,868 864 790 1,078 1,597 1,397 612 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 71 895 (3 ) 74 150 554 674 Net gain (loss) on other assets 148 63 153 (5 ) (69 ) (55 ) (1 ) Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments 191 (80 ) 276 (85 ) (155 ) (40 ) (40 ) Other 2,025 2,132 1,030 995 1,099 1,019 934 Total noninterest income 23,149 19,623 10,190 12,959 11,336 12,217 9,713 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,984 30,088 14,519 14,465 14,163 15,085 15,074 Occupancy and equipment 6,668 7,144 3,286 3,382 3,248 3,263 3,388 Professional services 3,498 3,732 1,603 1,895 1,352 1,242 1,580 Computer and data processing 6,581 5,372 3,460 3,121 3,023 3,250 2,699 Supplies and postage 914 1,070 430 484 442 463 517 FDIC assessments 1,245 911 480 765 737 594 539 Advertising and promotions 760 1,100 436 324 554 955 545 Amortization of intangibles 537 581 266 271 273 280 287 Restructuring charges - - - - 130 1,362 - Other 4,497 4,247 2,464 2,033 2,612 1,981 1,946 Total noninterest expense 53,684 54,245 26,944 26,740 26,534 28,475 26,575 Income before income taxes 51,657 15,022 25,600 26,057 15,488 15,213 13,573 Income tax expense 10,747 2,763 5,400 5,347 1,688 2,940 2,441 Net income 40,910 12,259 20,200 20,710 13,800 12,273 11,132 Preferred stock dividends 731 731 366 365 365 365 366 Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,179 $ 11,528 $ 19,834 $ 20,345 $ 13,435 $ 11,908 $ 10,766 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.53 $ 0.72 $ 1.25 $ 1.28 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.52 $ 0.72 $ 1.25 $ 1.27 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Common dividend payout ratio 21.34 % 72.22 % 21.60 % 21.09 % 30.95 % 35.14 % 38.81 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.63 % 5.62 % 3.61 % 3.62 % 4.60 % 6.72 % 5.60 % Return on average assets 1.59 % 0.55 % 1.52 % 1.66 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 17.46 % 5.56 % 17.01 % 17.92 % 11.86 % 10.72 % 10.05 % Return on average common equity 17.80 % 5.44 % 17.34 % 18.28 % 12.00 % 10.82 % 10.11 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 21.28 % 6.60 % 20.69 % 21.88 % 14.38 % 13.02 % 12.25 % Efficiency ratio (2) 54.22 % 62.70 % 56.02 % 52.51 % 55.79 % 60.12 % 61.16 % Effective tax rate 20.8 % 18.4 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 10.9 % 19.3 % 18.0 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended 2021 2020 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 186,526 $ 75,761 $ 249,312 $ 123,042 $ 176,950 $ 121,929 $ 92,214 Investment securities (1) 986,126 773,265 1,056,898 914,569 862,956 769,673 766,636 Loans: Commercial business 795,119 664,237 791,412 798,866 803,536 808,582 757,588 Commercial mortgage 1,293,262 1,117,247 1,302,136 1,284,290 1,243,035 1,180,747 1,133,832 Residential real estate loans 599,376 580,029 595,925 602,866 599,773 590,483 581,651 Residential real estate lines 85,290 101,111 82,926 87,681 91,856 95,288 99,543 Consumer indirect 860,978 836,915 878,884 842,873 840,210 830,647 827,030 Other consumer 15,760 15,310 15,356 16,167 16,948 16,445 15,155 Total loans 3,649,785 3,314,849 3,666,639 3,632,743 3,595,358 3,522,192 3,414,799 Total interest-earning assets 4,822,437 4,163,875 4,972,849 4,670,354 4,635,264 4,413,794 4,273,649 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,313 74,651 74,412 74,214 73,942 74,220 74,504 Total assets 5,193,779 4,500,243 5,340,745 5,045,180 4,992,886 4,775,333 4,624,360 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 817,058 689,917 842,832 790,996 774,688 704,550 712,300 Savings and money market 1,790,983 1,236,630 1,856,659 1,724,577 1,722,938 1,574,068 1,329,632 Time deposits 900,103 1,050,784 935,885 863,924 871,103 867,479 984,832 Short-term borrowings 585 140,049 - 1,178 9,188 57,856 110,272 Long-term borrowings, net 73,673 39,288 73,709 73,636 71,481 39,314 39,297 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,582,402 3,156,668 3,709,085 3,454,311 3,449,398 3,243,267 3,176,333 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,068,240 817,106 1,091,490 1,044,733 997,607 987,908 912,238 Total deposits 4,576,384 3,794,437 4,726,866 4,424,230 4,366,336 4,134,005 3,939,002 Total liabilities 4,721,347 4,056,915 4,864,559 4,576,545 4,530,043 4,320,057 4,178,921 Shareholders’ equity 472,432 443,328 476,186 468,635 462,843 455,276 445,439 Common equity 455,111 426,000 458,868 451,311 445,515 437,948 428,111 Tangible common equity (2) $ 380,798 $ 351,349 $ 384,456 $ 377,097 $ 371,573 $ 363,728 $ 353,607 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,857 16,012 15,825 15,889 16,032 16,031 16,018 Diluted 15,943 16,058 15,913 15,972 16,078 16,058 16,047 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.83 % 2.48 % 1.77 % 1.91 % 2.06 % 2.23 % 2.49 % Loans 4.05 % 4.37 % 3.98 % 4.13 % 3.97 % 4.02 % 4.14 % Total interest-earning assets 3.45 % 3.95 % 3.31 % 3.59 % 3.46 % 3.60 % 3.76 % Interest-bearing demand 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Savings and money market 0.20 % 0.43 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.31 % Time deposits 0.47 % 1.62 % 0.43 % 0.51 % 0.66 % 0.92 % 1.39 % Short-term borrowings 41.07 % 1.69 % 0.00 % 41.07 % 8.49 % 1.60 % 1.03 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.75 % 6.29 % 5.73 % 5.77 % 5.76 % 6.31 % 6.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.90 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.71 % Net interest rate spread 3.08 % 3.05 % 2.96 % 3.19 % 3.00 % 3.08 % 3.05 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.27 % 3.06 % 3.29 % 3.13 % 3.22 % 3.23 %



(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended 2021 2020 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of CECL $ 52,420 $ 30,482 $ 49,828 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 $ 43,356 Impact of adopting CECL - 9,594 - - - - - Beginning balance, after adoption of CECL 52,420 40,076 49,828 52,420 49,395 46,316 43,356 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (439 ) 6,725 (287 ) (152 ) 747 (88 ) (1,458 ) Commercial mortgage 196 1,072 (7 ) 203 80 603 1,072 Residential real estate loans 3 82 (3 ) 6 (3 ) (7 ) (6 ) Residential real estate lines 70 (3 ) - 70 - - - Consumer indirect 317 2,931 (426 ) 743 1,462 (115 ) 1,175 Other consumer 346 122 329 17 112 95 3 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 493 10,929 (394 ) 887 2,398 488 786 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (5,562 ) 17,169 (3,857 ) (1,705 ) 5,423 3,567 3,746 Ending balance $ 46,365 $ 46,316 $ 46,365 $ 49,828 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.11 % 2.04 % -0.15 % -0.08 % 0.37 % -0.04 % -0.77 % Commercial mortgage 0.03 % 0.19 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.20 % 0.38 % Residential real estate loans 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate lines 0.17 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.32 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Consumer indirect 0.07 % 0.70 % -0.19 % 0.36 % 0.69 % -0.05 % 0.57 % Other consumer 4.43 % 1.60 % 8.58 % 0.44 % 2.64 % 2.31 % 0.08 % Total loans 0.03 % 0.66 % -0.04 % 0.10 % 0.27 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 1,555 $ 4,918 $ 1,555 $ 1,742 $ 1,975 $ 2,628 $ 4,918 Commercial mortgage 885 4,140 885 3,402 2,906 3,372 4,140 Residential real estate loans 2,615 2,992 2,615 2,519 2,587 3,305 2,992 Residential real estate lines 280 177 280 256 323 207 177 Consumer indirect 1,250 868 1,250 1,482 1,495 1,244 868 Other consumer 50 87 50 287 231 147 87 Total non-performing loans 6,635 13,182 6,635 9,688 9,517 10,903 13,182 Foreclosed assets 646 679 646 2,966 2,966 2,999 679 Total non-performing assets $ 7,281 $ 13,861 $ 7,281 $ 12,654 $ 12,483 $ 13,902 $ 13,861 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.18 % 0.38 % 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.38 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.14 % 0.30 % 0.14 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.30 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to total loans 1.28 % 1.33 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.46 % 1.38 % 1.33 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to non-performing loans 699 % 351 % 699 % 514 % 551 % 453 % 351 %



(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended 2021 2020 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2021 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,295,102 $ 5,329,056 $ 4,912,306 $ 4,959,201 $ 4,680,930 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,262 74,528 73,789 74,062 74,342 Tangible assets $ 5,220,840 $ 5,254,528 $ 4,838,517 $ 4,885,139 $ 4,606,588 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 469,834 $ 448,962 $ 451,035 $ 439,033 $ 430,717 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,262 74,528 73,789 74,062 74,342 Tangible common equity $ 395,572 $ 374,434 $ 377,246 $ 364,971 $ 356,375 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.58 % 7.13 % 7.80 % 7.47 % 7.74 % Common shares outstanding 15,842 15,829 16,042 16,038 16,038 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 24.97 $ 23.66 $ 23.52 $ 22.76 $ 22.22 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,193,779 $ 4,500,243 $ 5,340,745 $ 5,045,180 $ 4,992,886 $ 4,775,333 $ 4,624,360 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,313 74,651 74,412 74,214 73,942 74,220 74,504 Average tangible assets $ 5,119,466 $ 4,425,592 $ 5,266,333 $ 4,970,966 $ 4,918,944 $ 4,701,113 $ 4,549,856 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 455,111 $ 426,000 $ 458,868 $ 451,311 $ 445,515 $ 437,948 $ 428,111 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,313 74,651 74,412 74,214 73,942 74,220 74,504 Average tangible common equity $ 380,798 $ 351,349 $ 384,456 $ 377,097 $ 371,573 $ 363,728 $ 353,607 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 40,179 $ 11,528 $ 19,834 $ 20,345 $ 13,435 $ 11,908 $ 10,766 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 21.28 % 6.60 % 20.69 % 21.88 % 14.38 % 13.02 % 12.25 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 40,910 $ 12,259 $ 20,200 $ 20,710 $ 13,800 $ 12,273 $ 11,132 Add: Income tax expense 10,747 2,763 5,400 5,347 1,688 2,940 2,441 Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,603 ) 17,661 (4,622 ) (1,981 ) 5,495 4,028 3,746 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 45,054 $ 32,683 $ 20,978 $ 24,076 $ 20,983 $ 19,241 $ 17,319 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 3,632,168 $ 3,485,821 $ 3,632,168 $ 3,654,386 $ 3,595,138 $ 3,568,539 $ 3,485,821 Less: Total PPP loans 171,942 261,468 171,942 255,595 247,951 264,138 261,468 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 3,460,226 $ 3,224,352 $ 3,460,226 $ 3,398,791 $ 3,347,187 $ 3,304,401 $ 3,224,352 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 46,365 $ 46,316 $ 46,365 $ 49,828 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 Allowance for credit losses - loans to

total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 1.34 % 1.44 % 1.34 % 1.47 % 1.57 % 1.49 % 1.44 %



(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

(4) Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.