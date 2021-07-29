Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Net income for the quarter was $20.2 million compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $19.8 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
- The increase in quarterly net income was driven by a $4.6 million benefit for credit losses as compared to a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast, positive trends in qualitative factors and lower net charge-offs resulted in a release of credit loss reserves and the corresponding benefit for credit losses in the quarter.
Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $21.0 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the second quarter of 2020.
“Our Company delivered solid performance across all business lines in the quarter with year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income and a quarterly efficiency ratio of 56%,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Cost savings from our enterprise standardization program are offsetting the cost of important investments we are making in people and technology to improve relationships with our customers and enhance future profitability. Our team continued to do a great job serving our clients across our banking, insurance and investment businesses.
“We once again benefitted from a positive provision in the quarter due to continued improvement in the operating environment. A strengthening economy is also reflected in net loan recoveries.
“We opened two new branches in the City of Buffalo in June. Both branches are in areas undergoing redevelopment and revitalization and we are honored to play an important role. We look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our neighbors and helping them improve their financial well-being.”
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.06% for the second quarter, down 23 basis points from 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter NIM was impacted by an increase in our excess liquidity position coupled with a lower level of fee accretion related to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in comparison to the first quarter. On a linked quarter basis, our excess liquidity position resulted in an increase in average investment securities and interest-earning deposits of $269 million, partially due to the seasonal inflow of public deposits. This resulted in approximately 12 basis points of NIM compression in the quarter. Second quarter PPP fee accretion was $1.5 million, down from $2.9 million in the prior quarter, negatively impacting second quarter NIM by approximately 11 basis points. Excluding all impacts of PPP loans, NIM was 3.02% for the second quarter as compared to 3.15% for the first quarter of 2021.”
Buffalo Branch Openings
Two new Five Star Bank branches opened in the City of Buffalo in June of 2021, consistent with the Company’s long-term strategy to expand in the urban markets of Buffalo and Rochester. The branches are in vibrant commercial corridors at 451 Elmwood Avenue and 2222 Seneca Street, extending the reach of Five Star Bank’s distribution system in both northern and southern directions from the existing downtown branch.
The Company is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials. Materials sourced for the Elmwood Avenue and Seneca Street branches received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Additionally, materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $37.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $125 thousand from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020.
- Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.97 billion, $302.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $699.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase was the result of an increase in the level of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, $126.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $157.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; an increase in investment securities, $142.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $290.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; and growth in loans, $33.9 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans net of deferred fees was $232.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, $248.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin was 3.06% as compared to 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of lower-yielding PPP loans and related loan origination fees accreted over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021, 3.15% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.27% in the second quarter of 2020.
- Our net interest margin has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. In the first and second quarters of 2021, our excess liquidity position placed further pressure on net interest margin. Excess liquidity has resulted in higher average balances of interest-earning cash and investment securities, albeit at lower comparative yields, based on current market conditions.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the quarter, a decrease of $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $477 thousand from the second quarter of 2020.
- Service charges on deposits of $1.3 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $807 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase is the result of the Company’s COVID-19 relief initiatives of temporarily waiving or eliminating fees during the second quarter of 2020.
- Insurance income of $1.1 million was $249 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year partially offset by the full quarter impact of the February 1, 2021, acquisition of Landmark Group. The increase of $328 thousand from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of the Landmark Group acquisition.
- Card interchange income of $2.2 million was $236 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $418 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in customer transactions.
- Investment advisory fees of $2.9 million was $114 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $635 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in assets under management driven by a combination of market gains, new customer accounts and contributions to existing accounts.
- Income from investments in limited partnerships of $238 thousand was $617 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 and $482 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
- Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net was a loss of $592 thousand, $2.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades. A lower level of interest rate swap transactions was executed during the quarter and fair market values were negatively impacted by the second quarter decrease in longer-term interest rates.
- A net loss on investment securities of $3 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $74 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and a net gain of $674 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The net gain in the second quarter of 2020 is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $25.9 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $26.9 million in the quarter compared to $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.5 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $555 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the 2020 streamlining of retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences, including the closure of seven branches.
- Professional services expense of $1.6 million was $292 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the timing and level of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expense was relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- Computer and data processing expense of $3.5 million was $339 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $761 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to investments in technology, including costs related to the Bank’s ongoing digital banking initiatives.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $5.4 million for the quarter compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $424 thousand, $244 thousand and $196 thousand, respectively.
The effective tax rate was 21.1% for the quarter compared to 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 18.0% for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in effective tax rates is the result of higher pre-tax earnings in comparison to the prior year. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.
Balance Sheet and Capital Management
Total assets were $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021, down $34.0 million from March 31, 2021, and up $614.2 million from June 30, 2020.
Investment securities were $1.12 billion at June 30, 2021, up $112.1 million from March 31, 2021, and up $342.4 million from June 30, 2020. The Company’s primary investment strategy for 2020 was to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio; however, the focus was redirected to deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities given the elevated cash position the Company has continued to experience. Increased purchase activity in the first six months of 2021 resulted from the continued execution of the strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities that demonstrated higher yields, on a relative basis.
Total loans were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2021, down $22.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2021, and up $146.3 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2020.
- Commercial business loans totaled $731.2 million, down $85.7 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2021, and down $87.5 million, or 10.7%, from June 30, 2020. PPP loans net of deferred fees were $171.9 million at June 30, 2021, $255.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $261.5 million at June 30, 2020, and are included in commercial business loans. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP decreased 0.4% from March 31, 2021 and increased 0.4% from June 30, 2020.
- Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.32 billion, up $38.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2021, and up $175.1 million, or 15.4%, from June 30, 2020.
- Residential real estate loans totaled $590.3 million, down $11.3 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2021, and up $5.3 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2020.
- Consumer indirect loans totaled $899.0 million, up $41.2 million, or 4.8%, from March 31, 2021 and up $70.9 million, or 8.6%, from June 30, 2020.
Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.46 billion at June 30, 2021, up $61.4 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2021, and up $235.9 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2020.
Total deposits were $4.66 billion at June 30, 2021, $56.8 million lower than March 31, 2021, and $665.2 million higher than June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021, was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits partially offset by growth in the non-public and reciprocal deposit portfolios. The increase from June 30, 2020, was due to growth in public, non-public, reciprocal and brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 24% at March 31, 2021, and 23% at June 30, 2020.
There were no short-term borrowings outstanding at June 30, 2021 or March 31, 2021. The decline from $105.3 million at June 30, 2020, is the result of the Company’s decision to utilize brokered deposits as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.
Shareholders’ equity was $487.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $466.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $448.0 million at June 30, 2020. Common book value per share was $29.66 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.30 or 4.6% from $28.36 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.80 or 10.4% from $26.86 at June 30, 2020. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $24.97 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.31 or 5.5% from $23.66 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.75 or 12.4% from $22.22 at June 30, 2020.
On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. No shares were repurchased in 2020 or in the second quarter of 2021 under this program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 238,439 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.30 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.
The common equity to assets ratio was 8.87% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021, and 9.20% at June 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 7.58%, 7.13% and 7.74% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The primary driver of declines in both ratios compared to the prior year period was the significant increase in total assets, specifically the increase in liquidity. The ratios were impacted to a lesser degree by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio and the impact of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the positive impact of earnings. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend returned 22% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.
The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:
- Leverage Ratio was 8.16%, compared to 8.35% and 8.49% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
- Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.38%, compared to 10.22% and 10.23% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.81%, compared to 10.66% and 10.71% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
- Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.54%, compared to 13.53% and 12.78% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans were $6.6 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $13.2 million at June 30, 2020. Net recoveries were $394 thousand in the quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $887 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $786 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was (0.04)% in the current quarter, 0.10% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.09% in the second quarter of 2020.
Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021, were $646 thousand, a decrease of $2.3 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $33 thousand from June 30, 2020. The decrease during the quarter was the result of the sale of an asset on which foreclosure occurred in the third quarter of 2020.
At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.28% compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021, and 1.33% at June 30, 2020. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the June 30, 2021, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.34%, a decrease of thirteen basis points from 1.47% at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of ten basis points from 1.44% at June 30, 2020.
Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans was a $3.9 million benefit in the quarter compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $764 thousand decrease in the second quarter of 2021 and a $276 thousand decrease in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of $5 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.
Provision throughout 2020 was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment. The designated loss driver for the Company’s CECL model is the national unemployment forecast, which spiked in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a first quarter 2020 provision of $13.9 million and a second quarter provision of $3.7 million. Provision was a benefit in the first and second quarters of 2021 due to continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in a release of credit loss reserves.
The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.18% at June 30, 2021, 0.27% at March 31, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 699% at June 30, 2021, compared to 514% at March 31, 2021, and 351% at June 30, 2020.
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2021
|2020
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|206,387
|$
|344,790
|$
|93,878
|$
|282,070
|$
|119,610
|Investment securities:
|Available for sale
|902,845
|753,489
|628,059
|515,971
|469,413
|Held-to-maturity, net
|218,858
|256,127
|271,966
|290,946
|309,872
|Total investment securities
|1,121,703
|1,009,616
|900,025
|806,917
|779,285
|Loans held for sale
|3,929
|5,685
|4,305
|7,076
|6,654
|Loans:
|Commercial business
|731,208
|816,936
|794,148
|818,135
|818,691
|Commercial mortgage
|1,315,404
|1,276,841
|1,253,901
|1,202,046
|1,140,326
|Residential real estate loans
|590,303
|601,609
|599,800
|596,902
|585,035
|Residential real estate lines
|80,781
|85,362
|89,805
|94,017
|97,427
|Consumer indirect
|899,018
|857,804
|840,421
|840,579
|828,105
|Other consumer
|15,454
|15,834
|17,063
|16,860
|16,237
|Total loans
|3,632,168
|3,654,386
|3,595,138
|3,568,539
|3,485,821
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|46,365
|49,828
|52,420
|49,395
|46,316
|Total loans, net
|3,585,803
|3,604,558
|3,542,718
|3,519,144
|3,439,505
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,906,087
|4,963,264
|4,520,416
|4,577,057
|4,314,490
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|74,262
|74,528
|73,789
|74,062
|74,342
|Total assets
|5,295,102
|5,329,056
|4,912,306
|4,959,201
|4,680,930
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|1,121,827
|1,099,608
|1,018,549
|1,013,176
|1,008,958
|Interest-bearing demand
|799,299
|873,390
|731,885
|786,059
|727,676
|Savings and money market
|1,796,813
|1,826,621
|1,642,340
|1,724,463
|1,368,805
|Time deposits
|941,282
|916,395
|885,593
|841,230
|888,569
|Total deposits
|4,659,221
|4,716,014
|4,278,367
|4,364,928
|3,994,008
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|5,300
|5,300
|105,300
|Long-term borrowings, net
|73,756
|73,679
|73,623
|39,258
|39,308
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,611,150
|3,690,085
|3,338,741
|3,396,310
|3,129,658
|Shareholders’ equity
|487,126
|466,284
|468,363
|456,361
|448,045
|Common shareholders’ equity
|469,834
|448,962
|451,035
|439,033
|430,717
|Tangible common equity (1)
|395,572
|374,434
|377,246
|364,971
|356,375
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(5,934
|)
|$
|(10,572
|)
|$
|2,128
|$
|(209
|)
|$
|(496
|)
|Common shares outstanding
|15,842
|15,829
|16,042
|16,038
|16,038
|Treasury shares
|258
|271
|58
|62
|62
|CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|Leverage ratio
|8.16
|%
|8.35
|%
|8.25
|%
|8.42
|%
|8.49
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|10.38
|%
|10.22
|%
|10.14
|%
|10.15
|%
|10.23
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|10.81
|%
|10.66
|%
|10.59
|%
|10.61
|%
|10.71
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.54
|%
|13.53
|%
|13.56
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.78
|%
|Common equity to assets
|8.87
|%
|8.42
|%
|9.18
|%
|8.85
|%
|9.20
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|7.58
|%
|7.13
|%
|7.80
|%
|7.47
|%
|7.74
|%
|Common book value per share
|$
|29.66
|$
|28.36
|$
|28.12
|$
|27.38
|$
|26.86
|Tangible common book value per share (1)
|$
|24.97
|$
|23.66
|$
|23.52
|$
|22.76
|$
|22.22
(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Six Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|June 30,
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|2021
|2020
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT
|DATA:
|Interest income
|$
|82,225
|$
|81,412
|$
|40,952
|$
|41,273
|$
|40,168
|$
|39,719
|$
|39,759
|Interest expense
|6,636
|14,107
|3,220
|3,416
|3,987
|4,220
|5,578
|Net interest income
|75,589
|67,305
|37,732
|37,857
|36,181
|35,499
|34,181
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|(6,603
|)
|17,661
|(4,622
|)
|(1,981
|)
|5,495
|4,028
|3,746
|Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
|82,192
|49,644
|42,354
|39,838
|30,686
|31,471
|30,435
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposits
|2,579
|2,067
|1,287
|1,292
|1,489
|1,254
|480
|Insurance income
|2,543
|2,168
|1,147
|1,396
|878
|1,357
|819
|Card interchange income
|4,152
|3,378
|2,194
|1,958
|1,960
|1,943
|1,776
|Investment advisory
|5,658
|4,497
|2,886
|2,772
|2,595
|2,443
|2,251
|Company owned life insurance
|1,350
|927
|693
|657
|505
|470
|462
|Investments in limited partnerships
|1,093
|(31
|)
|238
|855
|240
|(105
|)
|(244
|)
|Loan servicing
|188
|57
|91
|97
|143
|49
|50
|Income (loss) from derivative
|instruments, net
|1,283
|2,686
|(592
|)
|1,875
|904
|1,931
|1,940
|Net gain on sale of loans held for sale
|1,868
|864
|790
|1,078
|1,597
|1,397
|612
|Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|71
|895
|(3
|)
|74
|150
|554
|674
|Net gain (loss) on other assets
|148
|63
|153
|(5
|)
|(69
|)
|(55
|)
|(1
|)
|Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments
|191
|(80
|)
|276
|(85
|)
|(155
|)
|(40
|)
|(40
|)
|Other
|2,025
|2,132
|1,030
|995
|1,099
|1,019
|934
|Total noninterest income
|23,149
|19,623
|10,190
|12,959
|11,336
|12,217
|9,713
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|28,984
|30,088
|14,519
|14,465
|14,163
|15,085
|15,074
|Occupancy and equipment
|6,668
|7,144
|3,286
|3,382
|3,248
|3,263
|3,388
|Professional services
|3,498
|3,732
|1,603
|1,895
|1,352
|1,242
|1,580
|Computer and data processing
|6,581
|5,372
|3,460
|3,121
|3,023
|3,250
|2,699
|Supplies and postage
|914
|1,070
|430
|484
|442
|463
|517
|FDIC assessments
|1,245
|911
|480
|765
|737
|594
|539
|Advertising and promotions
|760
|1,100
|436
|324
|554
|955
|545
|Amortization of intangibles
|537
|581
|266
|271
|273
|280
|287
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|130
|1,362
|-
|Other
|4,497
|4,247
|2,464
|2,033
|2,612
|1,981
|1,946
|Total noninterest expense
|53,684
|54,245
|26,944
|26,740
|26,534
|28,475
|26,575
|Income before income taxes
|51,657
|15,022
|25,600
|26,057
|15,488
|15,213
|13,573
|Income tax expense
|10,747
|2,763
|5,400
|5,347
|1,688
|2,940
|2,441
|Net income
|40,910
|12,259
|20,200
|20,710
|13,800
|12,273
|11,132
|Preferred stock dividends
|731
|731
|366
|365
|365
|365
|366
|Net income available to common
|shareholders
|$
|40,179
|$
|11,528
|$
|19,834
|$
|20,345
|$
|13,435
|$
|11,908
|$
|10,766
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Earnings per share – basic
|$
|2.53
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.67
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|2.52
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.67
|Cash dividends declared on common stock
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Common dividend payout ratio
|21.34
|%
|72.22
|%
|21.60
|%
|21.09
|%
|30.95
|%
|35.14
|%
|38.81
|%
|Dividend yield (annualized)
|3.63
|%
|5.62
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.62
|%
|4.60
|%
|6.72
|%
|5.60
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.59
|%
|0.55
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.97
|%
|Return on average equity
|17.46
|%
|5.56
|%
|17.01
|%
|17.92
|%
|11.86
|%
|10.72
|%
|10.05
|%
|Return on average common equity
|17.80
|%
|5.44
|%
|17.34
|%
|18.28
|%
|12.00
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.11
|%
|Return on average tangible common
|equity (1)
|21.28
|%
|6.60
|%
|20.69
|%
|21.88
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.02
|%
|12.25
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|54.22
|%
|62.70
|%
|56.02
|%
|52.51
|%
|55.79
|%
|60.12
|%
|61.16
|%
|Effective tax rate
|20.8
|%
|18.4
|%
|21.1
|%
|20.5
|%
|10.9
|%
|19.3
|%
|18.0
|%
(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|June 30,
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|2021
|2020
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Federal funds sold and interest-
earning deposits
|$
|186,526
|$
|75,761
|$
|249,312
|$
|123,042
|$
|176,950
|$
|121,929
|$
|92,214
|Investment securities (1)
|986,126
|773,265
|1,056,898
|914,569
|862,956
|769,673
|766,636
|Loans:
|Commercial business
|795,119
|664,237
|791,412
|798,866
|803,536
|808,582
|757,588
|Commercial mortgage
|1,293,262
|1,117,247
|1,302,136
|1,284,290
|1,243,035
|1,180,747
|1,133,832
|Residential real estate loans
|599,376
|580,029
|595,925
|602,866
|599,773
|590,483
|581,651
|Residential real estate lines
|85,290
|101,111
|82,926
|87,681
|91,856
|95,288
|99,543
|Consumer indirect
|860,978
|836,915
|878,884
|842,873
|840,210
|830,647
|827,030
|Other consumer
|15,760
|15,310
|15,356
|16,167
|16,948
|16,445
|15,155
|Total loans
|3,649,785
|3,314,849
|3,666,639
|3,632,743
|3,595,358
|3,522,192
|3,414,799
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,822,437
|4,163,875
|4,972,849
|4,670,354
|4,635,264
|4,413,794
|4,273,649
|Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net
|74,313
|74,651
|74,412
|74,214
|73,942
|74,220
|74,504
|Total assets
|5,193,779
|4,500,243
|5,340,745
|5,045,180
|4,992,886
|4,775,333
|4,624,360
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|817,058
|689,917
|842,832
|790,996
|774,688
|704,550
|712,300
|Savings and money market
|1,790,983
|1,236,630
|1,856,659
|1,724,577
|1,722,938
|1,574,068
|1,329,632
|Time deposits
|900,103
|1,050,784
|935,885
|863,924
|871,103
|867,479
|984,832
|Short-term borrowings
|585
|140,049
|-
|1,178
|9,188
|57,856
|110,272
|Long-term borrowings, net
|73,673
|39,288
|73,709
|73,636
|71,481
|39,314
|39,297
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,582,402
|3,156,668
|3,709,085
|3,454,311
|3,449,398
|3,243,267
|3,176,333
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,068,240
|817,106
|1,091,490
|1,044,733
|997,607
|987,908
|912,238
|Total deposits
|4,576,384
|3,794,437
|4,726,866
|4,424,230
|4,366,336
|4,134,005
|3,939,002
|Total liabilities
|4,721,347
|4,056,915
|4,864,559
|4,576,545
|4,530,043
|4,320,057
|4,178,921
|Shareholders’ equity
|472,432
|443,328
|476,186
|468,635
|462,843
|455,276
|445,439
|Common equity
|455,111
|426,000
|458,868
|451,311
|445,515
|437,948
|428,111
|Tangible common equity (2)
|$
|380,798
|$
|351,349
|$
|384,456
|$
|377,097
|$
|371,573
|$
|363,728
|$
|353,607
|Common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|15,857
|16,012
|15,825
|15,889
|16,032
|16,031
|16,018
|Diluted
|15,943
|16,058
|15,913
|15,972
|16,078
|16,058
|16,047
|SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)
|Investment securities
|1.83
|%
|2.48
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.91
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.49
|%
|Loans
|4.05
|%
|4.37
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.14
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.45
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.76
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|Savings and money market
|0.20
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|Time deposits
|0.47
|%
|1.62
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.39
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|41.07
|%
|1.69
|%
|0.00
|%
|41.07
|%
|8.49
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.03
|%
|Long-term borrowings, net
|5.75
|%
|6.29
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.77
|%
|5.76
|%
|6.31
|%
|6.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.37
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.71
|%
|Net interest rate spread
|3.08
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.05
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.23
|%
(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|June 30,
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|2021
|2020
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
|Beginning balance, prior to
|adoption of CECL
|$
|52,420
|$
|30,482
|$
|49,828
|$
|52,420
|$
|49,395
|$
|46,316
|$
|43,356
|Impact of adopting CECL
|-
|9,594
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beginning balance, after
|adoption of CECL
|52,420
|40,076
|49,828
|52,420
|49,395
|46,316
|43,356
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
|Commercial business
|(439
|)
|6,725
|(287
|)
|(152
|)
|747
|(88
|)
|(1,458
|)
|Commercial mortgage
|196
|1,072
|(7
|)
|203
|80
|603
|1,072
|Residential real estate loans
|3
|82
|(3
|)
|6
|(3
|)
|(7
|)
|(6
|)
|Residential real estate lines
|70
|(3
|)
|-
|70
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer indirect
|317
|2,931
|(426
|)
|743
|1,462
|(115
|)
|1,175
|Other consumer
|346
|122
|329
|17
|112
|95
|3
|Total net charge-offs
|(recoveries)
|493
|10,929
|(394
|)
|887
|2,398
|488
|786
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
|(5,562
|)
|17,169
|(3,857
|)
|(1,705
|)
|5,423
|3,567
|3,746
|Ending balance
|$
|46,365
|$
|46,316
|$
|46,365
|$
|49,828
|$
|52,420
|$
|49,395
|$
|46,316
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
to average loans (annualized):
|Commercial business
|-0.11
|%
|2.04
|%
|-0.15
|%
|-0.08
|%
|0.37
|%
|-0.04
|%
|-0.77
|%
|Commercial mortgage
|0.03
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.38
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Residential real estate lines
|0.17
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Consumer indirect
|0.07
|%
|0.70
|%
|-0.19
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.69
|%
|-0.05
|%
|0.57
|%
|Other consumer
|4.43
|%
|1.60
|%
|8.58
|%
|0.44
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.31
|%
|0.08
|%
|Total loans
|0.03
|%
|0.66
|%
|-0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.09
|%
|Supplemental information (1)
|Non-performing loans:
|Commercial business
|$
|1,555
|$
|4,918
|$
|1,555
|$
|1,742
|$
|1,975
|$
|2,628
|$
|4,918
|Commercial mortgage
|885
|4,140
|885
|3,402
|2,906
|3,372
|4,140
|Residential real estate loans
|2,615
|2,992
|2,615
|2,519
|2,587
|3,305
|2,992
|Residential real estate lines
|280
|177
|280
|256
|323
|207
|177
|Consumer indirect
|1,250
|868
|1,250
|1,482
|1,495
|1,244
|868
|Other consumer
|50
|87
|50
|287
|231
|147
|87
|Total non-performing loans
|6,635
|13,182
|6,635
|9,688
|9,517
|10,903
|13,182
|Foreclosed assets
|646
|679
|646
|2,966
|2,966
|2,999
|679
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|7,281
|$
|13,861
|$
|7,281
|$
|12,654
|$
|12,483
|$
|13,902
|$
|13,861
|Total non-performing loans
to total loans
|0.18
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.38
|%
|Total non-performing assets
to total assets
|0.14
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.30
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
to total loans
|1.28
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.33
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
to non-performing loans
|699
|%
|351
|%
|699
|%
|514
|%
|551
|%
|453
|%
|351
|%
(1) At period end.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Six Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|June 30,
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|2021
|2020
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Ending tangible assets:
|Total assets
|$
|5,295,102
|$
|5,329,056
|$
|4,912,306
|$
|4,959,201
|$
|4,680,930
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net
|74,262
|74,528
|73,789
|74,062
|74,342
|Tangible assets
|$
|5,220,840
|$
|5,254,528
|$
|4,838,517
|$
|4,885,139
|$
|4,606,588
|Ending tangible common equity:
|Common shareholders’ equity
|$
|469,834
|$
|448,962
|$
|451,035
|$
|439,033
|$
|430,717
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net
|74,262
|74,528
|73,789
|74,062
|74,342
|Tangible common equity
|$
|395,572
|$
|374,434
|$
|377,246
|$
|364,971
|$
|356,375
|Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1)
|7.58
|%
|7.13
|%
|7.80
|%
|7.47
|%
|7.74
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|15,842
|15,829
|16,042
|16,038
|16,038
|Tangible common book value per
share (2)
|$
|24.97
|$
|23.66
|$
|23.52
|$
|22.76
|$
|22.22
|Average tangible assets:
|Average assets
|$
|5,193,779
|$
|4,500,243
|$
|5,340,745
|$
|5,045,180
|$
|4,992,886
|$
|4,775,333
|$
|4,624,360
|Less: Average goodwill and other
intangible assets, net
|74,313
|74,651
|74,412
|74,214
|73,942
|74,220
|74,504
|Average tangible assets
|$
|5,119,466
|$
|4,425,592
|$
|5,266,333
|$
|4,970,966
|$
|4,918,944
|$
|4,701,113
|$
|4,549,856
|Average tangible common equity:
|Average common equity
|$
|455,111
|$
|426,000
|$
|458,868
|$
|451,311
|$
|445,515
|$
|437,948
|$
|428,111
|Less: Average goodwill and other
intangible assets, net
|74,313
|74,651
|74,412
|74,214
|73,942
|74,220
|74,504
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|380,798
|$
|351,349
|$
|384,456
|$
|377,097
|$
|371,573
|$
|363,728
|$
|353,607
|Net income available to
common shareholders
|$
|40,179
|$
|11,528
|$
|19,834
|$
|20,345
|$
|13,435
|$
|11,908
|$
|10,766
|Return on average tangible common
equity (3)
|21.28
|%
|6.60
|%
|20.69
|%
|21.88
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.02
|%
|12.25
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision income:
|Net income
|$
|40,910
|$
|12,259
|$
|20,200
|$
|20,710
|$
|13,800
|$
|12,273
|$
|11,132
|Add: Income tax expense
|10,747
|2,763
|5,400
|5,347
|1,688
|2,940
|2,441
|Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|(6,603
|)
|17,661
|(4,622
|)
|(1,981
|)
|5,495
|4,028
|3,746
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|45,054
|$
|32,683
|$
|20,978
|$
|24,076
|$
|20,983
|$
|19,241
|$
|17,319
|Total loans excluding PPP loans:
|Total loans
|$
|3,632,168
|$
|3,485,821
|$
|3,632,168
|$
|3,654,386
|$
|3,595,138
|$
|3,568,539
|$
|3,485,821
|Less: Total PPP loans
|171,942
|261,468
|171,942
|255,595
|247,951
|264,138
|261,468
|Total loans excluding PPP loans
|$
|3,460,226
|$
|3,224,352
|$
|3,460,226
|$
|3,398,791
|$
|3,347,187
|$
|3,304,401
|$
|3,224,352
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|$
|46,365
|$
|46,316
|$
|46,365
|$
|49,828
|$
|52,420
|$
|49,395
|$
|46,316
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to
total loans excluding PPP loans (4)
|1.34
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.44
|%
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
(4) Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.