Hawkins, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 6% to $0.13 Per Share

Roseville, Minn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on July 29, 2021, increased the quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $0.13 per share payable August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021. With this increase, the dividend has been increased by 12% in the current year. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.