SPS Commerce Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Revenue was $94.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $75.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting 25% growth in revenue from the second quarter of 2020. Recurring revenue grew 22% from the second quarter of 2020.

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $10.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.46, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.37 in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased 34% to $27.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

“SPS Fulfillment is a proven tool that unlocks digital transformation potential for trading partners across all industries,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “Omnichannel retail continues to fuel demand for SPS’ solutions, while growing our addressable market. This is a very exciting time for SPS Commerce.”

“SPS Commerce continues to deliver strong results driven by accelerating demand for our fulfillment solution, as retailers and suppliers adapt to new norms of consumers’ shopping preferences,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance

Third quarter 2021 revenue is expected to be in the range of $96.7 million to $97.5 million. Third quarter net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.23 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.0 million shares. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.41. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $25.3 million to $26.0 million. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $7.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $4.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $2.7 million.

For the full year of 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of $380.6 million to $382.1 million, representing 22% growth over 2020. Full year net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.01 to $1.03, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 36.9 million shares. Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.68 to $1.71. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $104.0 to $105.3 million, representing 20% to 21% growth over 2020. Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $27.6 million, depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $15.6 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $10.5 million.

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 82 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management, our board of directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, investment income or loss, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operating performance because they assist the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as they remove from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because they are widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the third quarter and full year of 2021, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,367 $ 149,692 Short-term investments 48,999 37,786 Accounts receivable 42,191 37,811 Allowance for credit losses (4,255 ) (4,233 ) Accounts receivable, net 37,936 33,578 Deferred costs 40,149 37,988 Other assets 11,711 12,312 Total current assets 323,162 271,356 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, less accumulated depreciation of $67,074 and $59,152, respectively 29,046 26,432 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 13,352 15,581 GOODWILL 135,354 134,853 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 54,950 60,230 INVESTMENTS — 2,500 OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs, non-current 13,692 12,607 Deferred income tax assets 246 194 Other assets, non-current 2,476 2,705 Total assets $ 572,278 $ 526,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 5,942 $ 5,354 Accrued compensation 27,469 22,872 Accrued expenses 5,221 11,161 Deferred revenue 48,845 37,947 Operating lease liabilities 3,960 2,798 Total current liabilities 91,437 80,132 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue, non-current 4,991 2,996 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,733 19,672 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,368 2,937 Total liabilities 117,529 105,737 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 37,536,118 and 37,100,467 shares issued; and 35,859,353 and 35,487,217 outstanding, respectively 38 37 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,676,765 and 1,613,250 shares, respectively (71,697 ) (65,247 ) Additional paid-in capital 413,182 393,462 Retained earnings 113,873 93,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (647 ) (1,021 ) Total stockholders’ equity 454,749 420,721 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 572,278 $ 526,458





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 94,539 $ 75,573 $ 184,633 $ 149,765 Cost of revenues 31,730 24,326 61,700 47,870 Gross profit 62,809 51,247 122,933 101,895 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 21,952 18,611 43,307 36,910 Research and development 8,899 7,466 17,605 15,034 General and administrative 15,758 12,743 30,495 24,652 Amortization of intangible assets 2,671 1,316 5,335 2,652 Total operating expenses 49,280 40,136 96,742 79,248 Income from operations 13,529 11,111 26,191 22,647 Other income (expense), net (383 ) 1,468 (708 ) 795 Income before income taxes 13,146 12,579 25,483 23,442 Income tax expense 2,963 1,385 5,100 2,733 Net income $ 10,183 $ 11,194 $ 20,383 $ 20,709 Net income per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.32 $ 0.57 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 35,903 35,030 35,828 35,051 Diluted 36,753 36,016 36,741 35,995

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 20,383 $ 20,709 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 351 1,443 Change in earn-out liability — 72 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 7,294 6,276 Amortization of intangible assets 5,335 2,652 Provision for credit losses 2,831 3,020 Stock-based compensation 14,424 9,353 Other, net 170 (129 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (6,945 ) (7,071 ) Deferred costs (3,338 ) 275 Other current and non-current assets (1,201 ) 3,141 Accounts payable (147 ) 321 Accrued compensation 3,246 (6,166 ) Accrued expenses (2,087 ) (964 ) Deferred revenue 12,893 4,705 Operating leases 1,449 (842 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,658 36,795 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (8,738 ) (8,396 ) Purchases of investments (44,034 ) (55,144 ) Maturities of investments 35,000 31,050 Net cash used in investing activities (17,772 ) (32,490 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (6,450 ) (18,950 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 4,030 9,426 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,186 1,550 Payments for contingent consideration (2,042 ) (688 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,276 ) (8,662 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 65 (45 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 34,675 (4,402 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 149,692 179,252 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 184,367 $ 174,850





SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 10,183 $ 11,194 $ 20,383 $ 20,709 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,529 3,138 7,294 6,276 Amortization of intangible assets 2,671 1,316 5,335 2,652 Interest income (79 ) (332 ) (176 ) (972 ) Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 349 (1,370 ) 638 (127 ) Income tax expense 2,963 1,385 5,100 2,733 Stock-based compensation expense 7,499 5,009 14,424 9,353 Other 213 82 (213 ) 154 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,328 $ 20,422 $ 52,785 $ 40,778 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net income $ 10,183 $ 11,194 $ 20,383 $ 20,709 Revenue 94,539 75,573 184,633 149,765 Margin 11 % 15 % 11 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,328 $ 20,422 $ 52,785 $ 40,778 Revenue 94,539 75,573 184,633 149,765 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 27 % 29 % 27 % Non-GAAP Income Net income $ 10,183 $ 11,194 $ 20,383 $ 20,709 Stock-based compensation expense 7,499 5,009 14,424 9,353 Amortization of intangible assets 2,671 1,316 5,335 2,652 Realized (gain) loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held 349 (1,370 ) 638 (127 ) Other 213 82 (213 ) 154 Income tax effects of adjustments (3,999 ) (2,886 ) (7,974 ) (5,912 ) Non-GAAP income $ 16,916 $ 13,345 $ 32,593 $ 26,829 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,903 35,030 35,828 35,051 Diluted 36,753 36,016 36,741 35,995 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 0.91 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.89 $ 0.75

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

