Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) reported net income of $35.6 million, $1.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $30.3 million, $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $67.7 million, $2.94 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021 compared to $35.3 million, $1.56 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.



Net operating earnings(1) were $29.4 million, $1.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $19.1 million, $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net operating earnings(1) were $54.9 million, $2.38 per diluted share, for the first half of 2021 compared to $36.4 million, $1.60 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Net income increased by 17.8% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which was due to growth in the business, rate increases and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years, offset in part by lower unrealized gains on equity investments

11.8% increase in net investment income to $7.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020

“Our levels of profitability and growth for the second quarter reflected a steadily improving economy, favorable E&S market conditions and the Kinsale focus on disciplined underwriting and low costs. A year to date combined ratio of 79.5% and an 18.2% operating return on equity reinforces Kinsale’s position as a top performer. We are optimistic about the overall tone of the E&S market and our own prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $194.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $134.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 44.7%. Gross written premiums were $362.9 million for the first half of 2021 compared to $258.1 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of 40.6%. During the second quarter and first half of 2021, growth in gross written premiums over the same periods last year was driven by higher submission activity from brokers and rate increases on bound accounts.

Underwriting income(2) was $28.7 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 79.2%, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $15.7 million and a combined ratio of 83.8% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter, was largely due to premium growth from a strong underwriting environment, continued rate increases and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years. These increases were offset in part by modest activity in catastrophe losses, largely from development on losses related to winter storms Uri and Viola in Texas. Loss and expense ratios were 57.5% and 21.7%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 60.1% and 23.7% for the second quarter of 2020. Results for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $9.1 million, or 6.6 points, and $3.6 million, or 3.7 points, respectively.

Underwriting income(2) was $53.3 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 79.5%, for the first half of 2021, compared to $30.1 million and a combined ratio of 83.9% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the first half of 2021 compared to the prior year period was primarily due to premium growth and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years, offset in part by higher catastrophe losses incurred. Loss and expense ratios were 57.3% and 22.2%, respectively, for the first half of 2021 compared to 60.0% and 23.9% for the first half of 2020. Results for the first half of 2021 and 2020 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $16.2 million, or 6.2 points, and $6.6 million, or 3.5 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 194,061 $ 134,091 $ 362,937 $ 258,127 Ceded written premiums (26,308 ) (16,484 ) (50,886 ) (32,467 ) Net written premiums $ 167,753 $ 117,607 $ 312,051 $ 225,660 Net earned premiums $ 137,700 $ 96,957 $ 260,741 $ 186,718 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 79,115 58,304 149,375 112,037 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 29,889 22,961 58,025 44,544 Underwriting income(2) $ 28,696 $ 15,692 $ 53,341 $ 30,137 Loss ratio 57.5 % 60.1 % 57.3 % 60.0 % Expense ratio 21.7 % 23.7 % 22.2 % 23.9 % Combined ratio 79.2 % 83.8 % 79.5 % 83.9 % Annualized return on equity(3) 23.4 % 28.2 % 22.5 % 16.4 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 19.3 % 17.8 % 18.2 % 16.9 %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 85,416 62.0 % $ 61,530 63.4 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 2,834 2.1 % 390 0.4 % Effect of prior accident year development (9,135 ) (6.6 ) % (3,616 ) (3.7 ) % Total $ 79,115 57.5 % $ 58,304 60.1 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Earned

Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 162,673 62.4 % $ 118,201 63.3 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 2,910 1.1 % 461 0.2 % Effect of prior accident year development (16,208 ) (6.2 ) % (6,625 ) (3.5 ) % Total $ 149,375 57.3 % $ 112,037 60.0 %

Investment Results

Net investment income was $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.8%. Net investment income was $14.4 million in the first half of 2021 compared to $12.6 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 14.0%. These increases were primarily due to growth in our investment portfolio generated from the investment of positive operating cash flow since June 30, 2020 and from proceeds from our equity offering in the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had an annualized gross investment return(5) of 2.6% for the first half of 2021 compared to 3.0% for the first half of 2020. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.3 years at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of the average beginning and ending book value of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income was $57.7 million for the first half of 2021 compared to $53.1 million for the first half of 2020. The increase in total comprehensive income for the first half of 2021 was due to higher net income offset in part by a decrease in the fair values of the Company's fixed-maturity investments, resulting from a higher interest rate environment.

The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 18.5% and 14.8%, respectively. In the first half of 2021 and 2020, the effective tax rates were lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $629.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $576.2 million at December 31, 2020. Annualized operating return on equity(4) was 18.2% for the first half of 2021, an increase from 16.9% for the first half of 2020, which was attributable primarily to growth in the business and higher net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 35,635 $ 30,262 $ 67,714 $ 35,348 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes (5,976 ) (10,933 ) (11,578 ) 1,834 Net realized investment gains, after taxes (240 ) (200 ) (1,187 ) (813 ) Net operating earnings $ 29,419 $ 19,129 $ 54,949 $ 36,369 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.33 $ 2.94 $ 1.56 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.26 ) (0.48 ) (0.50 ) 0.08 Net realized investment gains, after taxes, per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Diluted operating earnings per share(1) $ 1.28 $ 0.84 $ 2.38 $ 1.60 Operating return on equity: Average stockholders' equity(2) $ 608,601 $ 428,724 $ 602,937 $ 430,997 Annualized return on equity(3) 23.4 % 28.2 % 22.5 % 16.4 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 19.3 % 17.8 % 18.2 % 16.9 %

(1) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(2) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 35,635 $ 30,262 $ 67,714 $ 35,348 Income tax expense 7,973 6,180 15,333 6,124 Income before income taxes 43,608 36,442 83,047 41,472 Other expenses (5) 398 — 846 — Net investment income (7,429 ) (6,645 ) (14,371 ) (12,605 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities (7,565 ) (13,839 ) (14,656 ) 2,322 Net realized investment gains (304 ) (253 ) (1,502 ) (1,029 ) Other income (12 ) (13 ) (23 ) (23 ) Underwriting income $ 28,696 $ 15,692 $ 53,341 $ 30,137

(5) Other expenses are comprised of interest expense on our Credit Facility and building expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 194,061 $ 134,091 $ 362,937 $ 258,127 Ceded written premiums (26,308 ) (16,484 ) (50,886 ) (32,467 ) Net written premiums 167,753 117,607 312,051 225,660 Change in unearned premiums (30,053 ) (20,650 ) (51,310 ) (38,942 ) Net earned premiums 137,700 96,957 260,741 186,718 Net investment income 7,429 6,645 14,371 12,605 Change in the fair value of equity securities 7,565 13,839 14,656 (2,322 ) Net realized investment gains 304 253 1,502 1,029 Other income 12 13 23 23 Total revenues 153,010 117,707 291,293 198,053 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 79,115 58,304 149,375 112,037 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 29,889 22,961 58,025 44,544 Other expenses 398 — 846 — Total expenses 109,402 81,265 208,246 156,581 Income before income taxes 43,608 36,442 83,047 41,472 Total income tax expense 7,973 6,180 15,333 6,124 Net income 35,635 30,262 67,714 35,348 Other comprehensive income Change in net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes 9,583 27,008 (10,039 ) 17,785 Total comprehensive income $ 45,218 $ 57,270 $ 57,675 $ 53,133 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 1.37 $ 2.99 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 1.55 $ 1.33 $ 2.94 $ 1.56 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,678 22,153 22,665 22,131 Diluted 23,054 22,707 23,055 22,694





KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (in thousands) Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 1,224,879 $ 1,081,800 Equity securities at fair value 150,882 129,662 Total investments 1,375,761 1,211,462 Cash and cash equivalents 128,005 77,093 Investment income due and accrued 7,070 6,637 Premiums receivable, net 65,727 48,641 Reinsurance recoverables 105,496 93,215 Ceded unearned premiums 29,431 24,265 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 38,801 31,912 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Other assets 52,448 50,133 Total assets $ 1,806,277 $ 1,546,896 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 753,324 $ 636,013 Unearned premiums 317,462 260,986 Payable to reinsurers 20,229 12,672 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,694 13,651 Credit facility 42,633 42,570 Deferred income tax liability, net 2,559 4,648 Other liabilities 28,740 118 Total liabilities 1,176,641 970,658 Stockholders' equity 629,636 576,238 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,806,277 $ 1,546,896



