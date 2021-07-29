CTO Realty Growth Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Select Highlights

Reported a Net Loss per diluted share of ($0.63) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Reported FFO and AFFO per diluted share of $0.83 and $1.07, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.00 per share on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 21, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, acquired one multi-tenant, mixed use income property for $72.5 million.

During the second quarter of 2021, disposed of eight single tenant income properties for a total disposition volume of $60.7 million, representing a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.1%.

During the second quarter of 2021, sold approximately 9,300 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $0.7 million.

Recognized a non-cash, unrealized gain of $3.4 million on the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) during the second quarter of 2021.

Executed an agreement to sell the Land JV’s (defined below) remaining holdings, of which the Company has a retained interest, for $67.0 million.

Priced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for $25.00 per share (the “Series A Preferred”).

Book value per share outstanding as of June 30, 2021 was $58.51.

The Company is revising its practice of declaring a quarterly cash common stock dividend concurrent with its quarterly earnings and instead anticipates announcing its quarterly cash common stock and Series A Preferred dividends for the third quarter of 2021 and for future periods at the end of the second month of the respective quarter.



CEO Comments

“We are encouraged by our second quarter execution and the progress we are making in constructing a high-quality multi-tenant, retail-based portfolio,” commented John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “We acquired a high-quality, class A, mixed use property in the Dallas market for $72.5 million and we continued to make good progress with the disposition of our single tenant assets, which totaled $61 million in the second quarter. The contract purchaser for the remaining Daytona Beach land holdings is in due diligence and we look forward to accretively reinvesting the expected proceeds into our core strategy. The combination of all of this activity, in addition to acquisition and disposition opportunities we anticipate materializing in the back half of the year, has us well-positioned to drive strong AFFO growth in 2022 as we execute on our diversified, retail-based investment strategy.”

Quarterly Financial Results Highlights

The tables below provide a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year Income Properties $ 11,574 $ 11,473 $ 101 0.9 % Management Fee Income $ 752 $ 695 $ 57 8.2 % Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments $ 709 $ 835 $ (126 ) (15.1 %) Real Estate Operations $ 1,248 $ 7 $ 1,241 17,728.6 % Total Revenues $ 14,283 $ 13,010 $ 1,273 9.8 %

The increase in total revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to increased revenue from real estate operations related to the sale of subsurface interests.

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year Net Income (Loss) $ (3,724 ) $ 12,611 $ (16,335 ) (129.5 %) Net Income (Loss) per diluted share $ (0.63 ) $ 2.71 $ (3.34 ) (123.2 %) FFO (1) $ 4,915 $ 2,532 $ 2,383 94.1 % FFO per diluted share (1) $ 0.83 $ 0.54 $ 0.29 53.7 % AFFO (1) $ 6,294 $ 443 $ 5,851 1,320.8 % AFFO per diluted share (1) $ 1.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.97 970.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid, per share $ 1.00 $ 0.25 $ 0.75 300.0 %

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share.

The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to a non-cash impairment charge on the Company’s retained interest in the joint venture that currently holds approximately 1,600 acres of undeveloped land in Daytona Beach, Florida (the “Land JV”) of $16.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, net of the related income tax benefit. The non-cash impairment charge is a result of the executed agreement to sell the Land JV’s remaining holdings.

Additionally, during the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized gains on dispositions of income-producing properties totaling $4.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in addition to a non-cash, unrealized gain of $3.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, on the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment in PINE due to the increase in the closing stock price of PINE during the quarter.

Net Income (Loss) per diluted share, FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the associated year-over-year comparisons include the dilutive effects of the Company’s previously announced special distribution that was intended to ensure that the Company distributed all of its previously undistributed earnings and profits attributable to taxable periods ended on or prior to December 31, 2019, as required in connection with the Company’s election to be taxable as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2020. The Special Distribution was paid in the fourth quarter of 2020 through an aggregate of approximately $5.6 million in cash and the issuance of 1,198,963 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Year-to-Date Financial Results Highlights

The tables below provide a summary of the Company’s operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands) For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year Income Properties $ 23,023 $ 22,476 $ 547 2.4 % Management Fee Income $ 1,421 $ 1,397 $ 24 1.7 % Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments $ 1,410 $ 1,887 $ (477 ) (25.3 %) Real Estate Operations $ 3,141 $ 88 $ 3,053 3,469.3 % Total Revenues $ 28,995 $ 25,848 $ 3,147 12.2 %

The increase in total revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to increased revenue from real estate operations related to the sale of subsurface interests in addition to income produced by the Company’s recent income property acquisitions versus that of properties disposed of by the Company during the comparative period, offset by decreased revenue related to the timing of the Company’s investments in and dispositions of commercial loan and master lease investments.

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2021 For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Variance to Comparable

Period in the Prior Year Net Income $ 4,061 $ 349 $ 3,712 1,063.61 % Net Income per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.07 $ 0.62 885.7 % FFO (1) $ 10,161 $ 11,822 $ (1,661 ) (14.1 %) FFO per diluted share (1) $ 1.73 $ 2.52 $ (0.79 ) (31.3 %) AFFO (1) $ 11,981 $ 9,625 $ 2,356 24.5 % AFFO per diluted share (1) $ 2.03 $ 2.06 $ (0.03 ) (1.5 %) Dividends Declared and Paid, per share $ 2.00 $ 0.50 $ 1.50 300.0 %

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes gains on dispositions of income-producing properties totaling $5.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in addition to a non-cash, unrealized gain of $8.2 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, on the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment in PINE due to the increase in the closing stock price of PINE during the period. Additionally, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge on the Company’s retained interest in the Land JV of $16.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, net of the related income tax benefit. The non-cash impairment charge is a result of the executed agreement to sell the Land JV’s remaining holdings.

Net Income per diluted share, FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the associated year-over-year comparisons include the dilutive effects of the Company’s previously announced special distribution that was intended to ensure that the Company distributed all of its previously undistributed earnings and profits attributable to taxable periods ended on or prior to December 31, 2019, as required in connection with the Company’s election to be taxable as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2020. The Special Distribution was paid in the fourth quarter of 2020 through an aggregate of approximately $5.6 million in cash and the issuance of 1,198,963 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Acquisitions

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired one multi-tenant, mixed use property for $72.5 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired three multi-tenant retail-based properties for total acquisition volume of $111.0 million. These acquisitions represent a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 8.5%.

Dispositions

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold eight single tenant income properties for total disposition volume of $60.7 million, reflecting a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.1%. The sale of the properties generated aggregate gains of $4.6 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold ten, primarily single tenant income properties for total disposition volume of $65.5 million, reflecting a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.1%. The sale of the properties generated aggregate gains of $5.4 million.

On July 14, 2021, the Company sold a property leased to Chick-fil-A for a sales price of $2.9 million, reflecting an exit cap rate of 4.5%. The property is an outparcel to Crossroads Towne Center, the Company’s multi-tenant income property located in Chandler, Arizona.

On July 27, 2021, the Company sold a property leased to JPMorgan Chase Bank for a sales price of $4.7 million, reflecting an exit cap rate of 4.6%. The property is also an outparcel to Crossroads Towne Center.

Income Property Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio had economic occupancy of 90.6% and physical occupancy of 90.4%.

The Company’s income property portfolio consisted of the following as of June 30, 2021:





Property Type # of Properties Square Feet Weighted Average

Remaining on Lease Term Single-Tenant (1) 12 1,115 21.1 years Multi-Tenant 8 1,566 6.3 years Total / Weighted Average Lease Term 20 2,681 12.2 years % of Cash Rent attributable to Retail Tenants 58% % of Cash Rent attributable to Office Tenants 40% % of Cash Rent attributable to Hotel Ground Lease 2%

Square feet in thousands.

(1) The 12 single-tenant properties include (i) a property leased to The Carpenter Hotel which is under a long-term ground lease and includes two tenant repurchase options and (ii) a property in Hialeah leased to a master tenant which includes three tenant repurchase options. Pursuant to FASB ASC Topic 842, Leases, the $16.3 and $21.0 million investments, respectively, have been recorded in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets as Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments.

Operational Highlights

During the second quarter of 2021, CTO signed leases totaling 186,055 square feet. A summary of the Company’s leasing activity is as follows:





Retail Square

Feet Weighted

Average

Lease Term Cash Rent Per

Square Foot Tenant

Improvements Leasing

Commissions New Leases 22.1 9.9 years $ 21.08 $ 2,734 $ 146 Renewals & Extensions 164.0 5.3 years $ 8.98 633 23 Total / Weighted Average 186.1 6.4 years $ 10.42 $ 3,367 $ 169

In thousands except for per square foot and lease term data.

Land Joint Venture

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Land JV entered into an agreement to sell its remaining land holdings, including any land previously under contract, for $67.0 million. The sale is anticipated to occur prior to the end of 2021.

Subsurface Interests

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold approximately 9,300 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $0.7 million, resulting in a gain equal to the sales price.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold approximately 34,500 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights for $2.6 million, resulting in a gain on the sale of $2.5 million. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owns full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 420,000 “surface” acres of land owned by others in 20 counties in Florida.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company completed the following notable capital markets transactions:

On April 1, 2021, the Company filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, registering the possible issuance and sale of common stock, preferred stock, warrants, rights, and units with a maximum aggregate offering price of up to $350.0 million.

On April 30, 2021, the Company implemented a $150.0 million “at-the-market” or ATM equity offering program (the “2021 ATM Program”) pursuant to which the Company may sell, from time to time, shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company was not active under the ATM Program during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

On May 14, 2021, the Company repurchased $0.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2025 convertible senior notes.

On June 28, 2021, the Company priced a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The offering closed on July 6, 2021 and generated total net proceeds to the Company of $72.4 million, which were utilized to pay down the Company’s revolving credit facility.

On June 30, 2021, the Company’s $30.0 million mortgage note payable was assumed by PINE in connection with the Company’s sale of six net lease properties to PINE.



The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt, at face value, as of June 30, 2021:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Interest Rate Maturity

Date Revolving Credit Facility (1) $100.0 million 0.7325% + [1.35% – 1.95%] May 2023 Revolving Credit Facility $84.3 million 30-day LIBOR + [1.35% - 1.95%] May 2023 2025 Convertible Senior Notes $61.7 million 3.88% April 2025 2026 Term Loan (2) $65.0 million 0.2200% + [1.35% – 1.95%] March 2026 Total Debt / Weighted Average Interest Rate $311.0 million 2.27%

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, the Company utilized an interest rate swap to achieve a fixed LIBOR rate of 0.7325% plus the applicable spread on $100.0 million of the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

(2) Effective March 10, 2021, the Company redesignated the interest rate swap that previously hedged $50.0 million of the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility to $50.0 million principal balance on the term loan.

Dividends

The Company paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.00 per share, on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021.

The Company is revising its practice of declaring a quarterly cash common stock dividend concurrent with its quarterly earnings and instead anticipates announcing its quarterly cash common stock and Series A preferred stock dividends for the third quarter of 2021 and for future periods at the end of the second month of the respective quarter.

2021 Outlook

The Company has revised its outlook for 2021 to take into account the Company’s second quarter performance and the expected impact of the Company’s various investment activities and capital markets transactions, including the recent Series A preferred equity issuance.

The Company’s outlook for 2021, which does not include any potential tax expense or tax benefit related to the Company’s retained ownership in the Land JV, assumes continued improvement in economic activity, stable or positive business trends related to each of our tenants and other significant assumptions.

2021 Outlook Low High Acquisition of Income Producing Assets $175.0 million $225.0 million Target Investment Initial Cash Yield 7.25% 7.50% Disposition of Assets $125.0 million $150.0 million Target Disposition Cash Yield 5.75% 6.25% FFO Per Diluted Share $3.65 $3.85 AFFO Per Diluted Share $4.00 $4.20 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 6.0 million 6.0 million

COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as a pandemic (the “COVID-19 Pandemic”), which has spread throughout the United States. The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has evolved rapidly, with many jurisdictions taking drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus by instituting quarantines or lockdowns and imposing travel restrictions. Such actions have created significant disruptions to global supply chains, and adversely impacted several industries, including airlines, hospitality, retail and the broader real estate industry.

As a result of the approval of multiple COVID-19 vaccines for use and the distribution of such vaccines among the general population, a number of jurisdictions have reopened and loosened restrictions. However, wide disparities in vaccination rates and continued vaccine hesitancy, combined with the emergence of COVID-19 variants and surges in COVID-19 cases, could trigger the reinstatement of further restrictions. Such restrictions could include mandatory business shut-downs, travel restrictions, reduced business operations and social distancing requirements.

The future impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the real estate industry and the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is uncertain and cannot be predicted currently since it depends on several factors beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to: (i) the uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, including possible recurrences and differing economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic in various regions of the United States; (ii) the effectiveness of the United States public health response; (iii) the COVID-19 Pandemic’s impact on the United States and global economies; (iv) the timing, scope and effectiveness of additional governmental responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic; (v) the availability of a treatment and effectiveness of vaccines approved for COVID-19 and the willingness of individuals to get vaccinated; (vi) changes in how certain types of commercial property are used while maintaining social distancing and other techniques intended to control the impact of COVID-19; (vii) the impact of phase out of economic stimulus measures, the inflationary pressure of economic stimulus, and the eventual halt and reversal by the U.S. Treasury of asset purchases; and (viii) the uneven impact on the Company’s tenants, real estate values and cost of capital.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at cost $ 172,304 $ 166,512 Building and Improvements, at cost 320,769 305,614 Other Furnishings and Equipment, at cost 682 672 Construction in Process, at cost 1,351 323 Total Real Estate, at cost 495,106 473,121 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (31,211 ) (30,737 ) Real Estate—Net 463,895 442,384 Land and Development Costs 6,684 7,083 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 71,470 50,176 Assets Held for Sale 3,720 833 Investment in Joint Ventures 32,497 48,677 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 38,794 30,574 Mitigation Credits 2,621 2,622 Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments 38,884 38,320 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,701 4,289 Restricted Cash 13,918 29,536 Refundable Income Taxes 599 26 Deferred Income Taxes—Net 473 — Other Assets 11,616 12,180 Total Assets $ 689,872 $ 666,700 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,332 $ 1,047 Accrued and Other Liabilities 11,437 9,090 Deferred Revenue 4,036 3,319 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 22,459 24,163 Liabilities Held for Sale 831 831 Deferred Income Taxes—Net — 3,521 Long-Term Debt 304,886 273,830 Total Liabilities 344,981 315,801 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock – 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021; 50,000 shares authorized; $100.00 par value, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2020 — — Common Stock – 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 5,955,154 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 25,000,000 shares authorized; $1.00 par value, 7,310,680 shares issued and 5,915,756 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 60 7,250 Treasury Stock – 0 shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,394,924 shares at December 31, 2020 — (77,541 ) Additional Paid-In Capital 13,676 83,183 Retained Earnings 331,895 339,917 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (740 ) (1,910 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 344,891 350,899 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 689,872 $ 666,700

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenues Income Properties $ 11,574 $ 11,473 $ 23,023 $ 22,476 Management Fee Income 752 695 1,421 1,397 Interest Income from Commercial Loan and Master Lease Investments 709 835 1,410 1,887 Real Estate Operations 1,248 7 3,141 88 Total Revenues 14,283 13,010 28,995 25,848 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (2,787 ) (2,568 ) (5,704 ) (4,681 ) Real Estate Operations (533 ) (57 ) (615 ) (1,581 ) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (3,320 ) (2,625 ) (6,319 ) (6,262 ) General and Administrative Expenses (2,665 ) (2,171 ) (5,797 ) (5,263 ) Impairment Charges (16,527 ) — (16,527 ) (1,905 ) Depreciation and Amortization (5,031 ) (5,021 ) (9,861 ) (9,573 ) Total Operating Expenses (27,543 ) (9,817 ) (38,504 ) (23,003 ) Gain on Disposition of Assets 4,732 7,076 5,440 7,076 Gain (Loss) on Extinguishment of Debt (641 ) 504 (641 ) 1,141 Other Gains and Income 4,091 7,580 4,799 8,217 Total Operating Income (Loss) (9,169 ) 10,773 (4,710 ) 11,062 Investment and Other Income (Loss) 3,903 8,470 9,235 (4,716 ) Interest Expense (2,421 ) (2,453 ) (4,865 ) (5,906 ) Income (Loss) from Operations Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (7,687 ) 16,790 (340 ) 440 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 3,963 (4,179 ) 4,401 (91 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (3,724 ) $ 12,611 $ 4,061 $ 349 Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted $ (0.63 ) $ 2.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares: Basic 5,898,280 4,653,627 5,888,735 4,682,511 Diluted 5,898,280 4,653,627 5,888,735 4,682,511 Dividends Declared and Paid $ 1.00 $ 0.25 $ 2.00 $ 0.50



CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net Income (Loss) $ (3,724 ) $ 12,611 $ 4,061 $ 349 Depreciation and Amortization 5,031 5,021 9,861 9,573 Gains on Disposition of Assets (4,732 ) (7,076 ) (5,440 ) (7,076 ) Losses (Gains) on the Disposition of Other Assets (748 ) 32 (2,575 ) 1,421 Impairment Charges, Net 12,474 — 12,474 1,905 Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Investment Securities (3,386 ) (8,056 ) (8,220 ) 5,650 Funds from Operations $ 4,915 $ 2,532 $ 10,161 $ 11,822 Adjustments: Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (490 ) (802 ) (1,175 ) (1,140 ) COVID-19 Rent Repayments (Deferrals), Net 434 (1,151 ) 654 (1,151 ) Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (338 ) (444 ) (734 ) (918 ) Contributed Leased Assets Accretion (38 ) (44 ) (159 ) (87 ) Loss (Gain) on Extinguishment of Debt 641 (504 ) 641 (1,141 ) Amortization of Discount on Convertible Debt 319 256 629 760 Non-Cash Compensation 742 699 1,700 1,518 Non-Recurring G&A 62 — 155 102 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense 159 73 324 223 Accretion of Loan Origination Fees (1 ) (69 ) (1 ) (157 ) Non-Cash Imputed Interest (111 ) (103 ) (214 ) (206 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 6,294 $ 443 $ 11,981 $ 9,625 FFO per diluted share $ 0.83 $ 0.54 $ 1.73 $ 2.52 AFFO per diluted share $ 1.07 $ 0.10 $ 2.03 $ 2.06