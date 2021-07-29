First Solar, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net sales of $629 million
  • Net income per share of $0.77
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $2.1 billion
  • YTD net bookings of 9.0 GWDC; 4.1 GWDC since prior earnings call
  • Started site preparation for previously announced 3.3 GWDC factory in Ohio
  • Announced additional 3.3 GWDC manufacturing expansion in India, contingent upon permitting and pending approval of governmental incentives that are satisfactory to First Solar
  • Nameplate manufacturing capacity expected to increase to 16 GWDC in 2024
  • World record CdTe module efficiency validated
  • Earnings guidance lowered primarily due to freight costs

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“I would like to thank our associates for their passion, continued excellence, and their many achievements in the second quarter.” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Operationally, we started site preparation for the new factory in Ohio and today announced additional capacity expansion in India. These factories of the future are expected to produce our next-generation module with a fleet-leading highest efficiency and wattage, at a lower cost per watt produced and environmental footprint. Commercially, market demand for our cadmium telluride, or CdTe, technology is at a record level, with year-to-date bookings of 9 GWDC. From a technology standpoint, we recently validated a world record CdTe module. This momentum we have cultivated, paired with an increasingly favorable policy environment, presents a compelling growth opportunity in the near-to mid-term.”

Net sales for the second quarter were $629 million, a decrease of $174 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the sale of the Sun Streams 2, 4, and 5 projects in the prior quarter, which were partially offset by an increase in module segment revenue and revenue related to a settlement agreement for a legacy systems project.

Operating income for the second quarter was $110 million, compared to $252 million in the prior quarter. Second quarter operating income included depreciation and amortization of $66 million, revenue and gross margin related to the aforementioned settlement agreement of $65 million, $9 million related to underutilization and production start-up, and share-based compensation of $5 million.

Net income per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.77, compared to $1.96 in the prior quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter totaled $2.1 billion, an increase of $255 million from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily due to proceeds from the sale of our U.S. project development business and operating cash flows during the second quarter, which were partially offset by capital expenditures and operating expenses.

2021 guidance has been updated as follows:

 PriorCurrent
Net Sales$2.85B to $3.025B$2.875B to $3.1B
Gross Margin ($) (1)$695M to $775M$695M to $760M
Operating Expenses (2)$285M to $300MUnchanged
Operating Income (3)(4)$545M to $640M$545M to $625M
Earnings per Share$4.05 to $4.75$4.00 to $4.60
Net Cash Balance (5)$1.8B to $1.9B$1.35B to $1.45B
Capital Expenditures$425M to $475M$825M to $875M
Shipments7.8GW to 8.0GW7.6GW to 8.0GW


    
 (1)Includes $1 million of related ramp expense (unchanged) and $40 million of impact due to underutilization and reduced throughput (unchanged)
 (2)Includes $20 million to $25 million of production start-up expense (unchanged)
 (3)Includes $61 million to $66 million of related ramp expense, production start-up expense, underutilization and reduced throughput impact (unchanged)
 (4)Includes a $149 million pre-tax gain related to the sales of the North American O&M and U.S. project development businesses ($151 million previously)
 (5)Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2021
   

FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 June 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,346,888  $1,227,002 
Marketable securities (amortized cost of $418,450 and $519,844 and allowance for credit losses of $87 and $121 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)418,505  520,066 
Accounts receivable trade585,507  269,095 
Less: allowance for credit losses(2,479) (3,009)
Accounts receivable trade, net583,028  266,086 
Accounts receivable, unbilled14,633  26,673 
Less: allowance for credit losses(37) (303)
Accounts receivable, unbilled, net14,596  26,370 
Inventories603,057  567,587 
Assets held for sale  155,685 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets189,402  251,739 
Total current assets3,155,476  3,014,535 
Property, plant and equipment, net2,396,641  2,402,285 
PV solar power systems, net233,370  243,396 
Project assets310,816  373,377 
Deferred tax assets, net107,450  104,099 
Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $247,628 and allowance for credit losses of $13 at December 31, 2020)  265,280 
Goodwill14,462  14,462 
Intangible assets, net50,669  56,138 
Inventories226,719  201,229 
Other assets752,870  434,130 
Total assets$7,248,473  $7,108,931 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$148,326  $183,349 
Income taxes payable21,671  14,571 
Accrued expenses216,556  310,467 
Current portion of long-term debt3,239  41,540 
Deferred revenue237,244  188,813 
Liabilities held for sale  25,621 
Other current liabilities33,887  83,037 
Total current liabilities660,923  847,398 
Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability129,726  130,688 
Long-term debt276,084  237,691 
Other liabilities398,105  372,226 
Total liabilities1,464,838  1,588,003 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,318,905 and 105,980,466 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively106  106 
Additional paid-in capital2,859,108  2,866,786 
Accumulated earnings3,007,882  2,715,762 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(83,461) (61,726)
Total stockholders’ equity5,783,635  5,520,928 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$7,248,473  $7,108,931 
        

FIRST SOLAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Net sales$629,180  $803,374  $642,411  $1,432,554  $1,174,535 
Cost of sales455,062  618,607  504,951  1,073,669  946,737 
Gross profit174,118  184,767  137,460  358,885  227,798 
Operating expenses:         
Selling, general and administrative36,346  52,087  51,770  88,433  110,357 
Research and development23,935  19,873  22,483  43,808  48,096 
Production start-up1,715  11,354  6,311  13,069  10,793 
Litigation loss    6,000    6,000 
Total operating expenses61,996  83,314  86,564  145,310  175,246 
Gain on sales of businesses, net(1,745) 150,895    149,150   
Operating income110,377  252,348  50,896  362,725  52,552 
Foreign currency loss, net(1,000) (2,595) (1,299) (3,595) (1,697)
Interest income1,288  956  3,674  2,244  13,004 
Interest expense, net(4,623) (2,996) (3,254) (7,619) (10,043)
Other (expense) income, net(3,247) 8,448  (3,195) 5,201  (5,417)
Income before taxes and equity in earnings102,795  256,161  46,822  358,956  48,399 
Income tax (expense) benefit(20,346) (46,490) (10,214) (66,836) 79,001 
Equity in earnings, net of tax    303    215 
Net income$82,449  $209,671  $36,911  $292,120  $127,615 
          
Net income per share:         
Basic$0.78  $1.98  $0.35  $2.75  $1.21 
Diluted$0.77  $1.96  $0.35  $2.73  $1.20 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:         
Basic106,313  106,088  105,927  106,201  105,761 
Diluted106,836  106,890  106,473  106,866  106,429 