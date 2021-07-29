First Solar, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales of $629 million

Net income per share of $0.77

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $2.1 billion

YTD net bookings of 9.0 GW DC ; 4.1 GW DC since prior earnings call

Started site preparation for previously announced 3.3 GW DC factory in Ohio

Announced additional 3.3 GW DC manufacturing expansion in India, contingent upon permitting and pending approval of governmental incentives that are satisfactory to First Solar

Nameplate manufacturing capacity expected to increase to 16 GW DC in 2024

World record CdTe module efficiency validated

Earnings guidance lowered primarily due to freight costs



TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“I would like to thank our associates for their passion, continued excellence, and their many achievements in the second quarter.” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Operationally, we started site preparation for the new factory in Ohio and today announced additional capacity expansion in India. These factories of the future are expected to produce our next-generation module with a fleet-leading highest efficiency and wattage, at a lower cost per watt produced and environmental footprint. Commercially, market demand for our cadmium telluride, or CdTe, technology is at a record level, with year-to-date bookings of 9 GW DC . From a technology standpoint, we recently validated a world record CdTe module. This momentum we have cultivated, paired with an increasingly favorable policy environment, presents a compelling growth opportunity in the near-to mid-term.”

Net sales for the second quarter were $629 million, a decrease of $174 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the sale of the Sun Streams 2, 4, and 5 projects in the prior quarter, which were partially offset by an increase in module segment revenue and revenue related to a settlement agreement for a legacy systems project.

Operating income for the second quarter was $110 million, compared to $252 million in the prior quarter. Second quarter operating income included depreciation and amortization of $66 million, revenue and gross margin related to the aforementioned settlement agreement of $65 million, $9 million related to underutilization and production start-up, and share-based compensation of $5 million.

Net income per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.77, compared to $1.96 in the prior quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter totaled $2.1 billion, an increase of $255 million from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily due to proceeds from the sale of our U.S. project development business and operating cash flows during the second quarter, which were partially offset by capital expenditures and operating expenses.

2021 guidance has been updated as follows:

Prior Current Net Sales $2.85B to $3.025B $2.875B to $3.1B Gross Margin ($) (1) $695M to $775M $695M to $760M Operating Expenses (2) $285M to $300M Unchanged Operating Income (3)(4) $545M to $640M $545M to $625M Earnings per Share $4.05 to $4.75 $4.00 to $4.60 Net Cash Balance (5) $1.8B to $1.9B $1.35B to $1.45B Capital Expenditures $425M to $475M $825M to $875M Shipments 7.8GW to 8.0GW 7.6GW to 8.0GW





(1) Includes $1 million of related ramp expense (unchanged) and $40 million of impact due to underutilization and reduced throughput (unchanged) (2) Includes $20 million to $25 million of production start-up expense (unchanged) (3) Includes $61 million to $66 million of related ramp expense, production start-up expense, underutilization and reduced throughput impact (unchanged) (4) Includes a $149 million pre-tax gain related to the sales of the North American O&M and U.S. project development businesses ($151 million previously) (5) Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2021

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,346,888 $ 1,227,002 Marketable securities (amortized cost of $418,450 and $519,844 and allowance for credit losses of $87 and $121 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 418,505 520,066 Accounts receivable trade 585,507 269,095 Less: allowance for credit losses (2,479 ) (3,009 ) Accounts receivable trade, net 583,028 266,086 Accounts receivable, unbilled 14,633 26,673 Less: allowance for credit losses (37 ) (303 ) Accounts receivable, unbilled, net 14,596 26,370 Inventories 603,057 567,587 Assets held for sale — 155,685 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 189,402 251,739 Total current assets 3,155,476 3,014,535 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,396,641 2,402,285 PV solar power systems, net 233,370 243,396 Project assets 310,816 373,377 Deferred tax assets, net 107,450 104,099 Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $247,628 and allowance for credit losses of $13 at December 31, 2020) — 265,280 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 50,669 56,138 Inventories 226,719 201,229 Other assets 752,870 434,130 Total assets $ 7,248,473 $ 7,108,931 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 148,326 $ 183,349 Income taxes payable 21,671 14,571 Accrued expenses 216,556 310,467 Current portion of long-term debt 3,239 41,540 Deferred revenue 237,244 188,813 Liabilities held for sale — 25,621 Other current liabilities 33,887 83,037 Total current liabilities 660,923 847,398 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 129,726 130,688 Long-term debt 276,084 237,691 Other liabilities 398,105 372,226 Total liabilities 1,464,838 1,588,003 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,318,905 and 105,980,466 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 106 106 Additional paid-in capital 2,859,108 2,866,786 Accumulated earnings 3,007,882 2,715,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83,461 ) (61,726 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,783,635 5,520,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,248,473 $ 7,108,931

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)