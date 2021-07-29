Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced record financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020
Total Revenue $317.8 $262.0 
Income from Operations $212.1 $180.7 
Net Income $138.2 $112.4 
FFO (1) $195.1 $166.9 
AFFO (2) $203.8 $180.6 
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $276.2 $246.9 
     
Net income, per diluted common share $0.59 $0.52 
FFO, per diluted common share $0.83 $0.77 
AFFO, per diluted common share $0.87 $0.84 

___________________________

(1)  FFO is net income, excluding gains or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2)  AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments and losses on debt extinguishment, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3)  Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, gains or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of land rights, and losses on debt extinguishment.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, "GLPI’s record second quarter results and our financial performance over the last year highlight the value of resilient regional gaming markets and our high quality tenant roster that has been further diversified while maintaining a close watch on our capital structure and cost of capital.   As a result, we have established sustained financial stability, capitalized on new growth opportunities with existing and new tenants, and returned capital to shareholders in the form of stock and cash dividends on an uninterrupted basis, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“As we look to the second half of 2021, GLPI remains well positioned to deliver record results as we further expand and diversify our portfolio and benefit from the continued strength in regional gaming markets, with many of the operations at GLPI’s properties recording both record bottom line results and margins, as well as growth in topline performance compared to 2019 (prior to the COVID-19 outbreak). As a result, on May 1, 2021, full rent escalators were achieved with respect to the Amended Pinnacle Master Lease, the Boyd Master Lease and the Belterra Park Lease, which increased annualized rent by $6.1 million. Furthermore, given Penn National Gaming's strong recent performance, we expect to achieve a full rent escalation with respect to the Penn Master Lease in the fourth quarter that would increase annualized rent by $5.6 million. We expect to continue to invest in existing and new tenant relationships by sourcing portfolio enhancing, accretive growth opportunities. Taken together, these factors support our confidence that the Company is well positioned to extend its long track record of value creation for shareholders.”

Recent Developments

  • As of July 29, 2021, all of GLPI's 50 properties, (including Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge which is owned and operated by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary and has been contracted for sale, as described below) are open to the public.

  • On April 13, 2021, GLPI announced an expansion of its relationship with Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's") to acquire the real estate assets of Bally's casino properties in Rock Island, Illinois and Black Hawk, Colorado, for total consideration of $150 million. The parties expect to add the properties to the master lease created in connection with Bally's acquisition of Tropicana Evansville and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (the "Bally's Master Lease") (described more fully below). This transaction is expected to generate incremental annualized rent of $12.0 million, with a normalized rent coverage of 2.25x in the first calendar year post-acquisition. The acquisitions of the real estate assets of Bally's properties in Rock Island and Black Hawk are expected to close in early 2022.

  • Bally’s also granted GLPI a right of first refusal to fund the real property acquisition or development project costs associated with all potential future transactions in Michigan, Maryland, Virginia and New York through one or more sale-leaseback or similar transactions for a term of seven years. Furthermore, both GLPI and Bally’s committed to a structure whereby GLPI had the potential to acquire additional assets in sale-leaseback transactions to the extent Bally’s elects to utilize GLPI’s capital as a funding source for their proposed acquisition of Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys"). The $500 million commitment was intended to provide Bally’s alternative financing, which, at GLPI’s sole discretion could be funded in the form of equity, additional prepaid sale-leaseback transactions or secured loans. On July 26, 2021, Bally's announced that as a result of better than expected operating performance at its land-based retail casinos and interactive businesses, it does not plan to draw on the Company's commitment to fund the Gamesys acquisition.

  • Bally’s agreed to acquire both GLPI’s non-land real estate assets and Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PENN) ("Penn") outstanding equity interests in Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Inc. for an aggregate cash acquisition price of $150 million. GLPI will retain ownership of the land and concurrently enter into a 50-year ground lease with Bally's for an initial annual rent of $10.5 million. The ground lease will be supported by a Bally’s corporate guarantee and cross-defaulted with the Bally’s Master Lease. This transaction is expected to close in early 2022.

  • On December 15, 2020, the Company announced an agreement to sell the operations of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge ("HCBR") to Casino Queen for $28.2 million. GLPI will continue to own the real estate and will enter into an amended master lease with Casino Queen, which will include both their current DraftKings at Casino Queen property in East St. Louis and the HCBR facility, for annual cash rent of $21.4 million with a new initial term of 15 years and four 5-year extensions. This rental amount will be increased annually by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning with the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year, then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.25%, then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year. GLPI will complete the previously announced landside development project at HCBR and the rent under the master lease will be adjusted upon completion to reflect a yield of 8.25% on our project costs. GLPI will also have a right of first refusal with Casino Queen for other sale leaseback transactions for up to an incremental $50 million of rent over the next 2 years. Finally, upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, GLPI will receive a one-time cash payment of $4 million in satisfaction of the outstanding loan to Casino Queen.

  • In accordance with the rent deferral agreement that was signed in 2020 with Casino Queen, $2.1 million of rent was deferred due to the property's temporary closure in the first quarter of 2021. GLPI anticipates this amount will be collected at the closing of the HCBR transaction.

  • On December 15, 2020, the Company announced that Penn exercised its option to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville for $31.1 million in cash. This transaction closed on July 1, 2021. GLPI entered into a new lease with Penn with an initial term of 20 years, with three 5-year renewal options, for the real estate assets associated with the property for an initial annual cash rent of $7.77 million, $5.83 million of which will be subject to escalation provisions beginning in the second lease year through the fourth lease year, increasing by 1.50% during such period and then increasing by 1.25% for the remaining lease term. The escalation provisions beginning in the fifth lease year are subject to CPI being at least 0.5% for the preceding lease year.

  • Since re-opening in May 2020 and June 2020, respectively, HCBR (the operations of which are anticipated to be divested in the second half of 2021) and Hollywood Casino Perryville (the operations of which were divested on July 1, 2021), the gaming properties GLPI owns and operates through its taxable REIT subsidiary, have generated strong financial results. Second quarter 2021 net revenues and adjusted EBITDA from these properties exceeded comparable 2019 levels (prior to the COVID-19 outbreak), increasing by $10.4 million, or 31.3%, and $6.7 million, or 78.4%, respectively.

  • On October 27, 2020, the Company entered into a series of definitive agreements pursuant to which a subsidiary of Bally's acquired 100% of the equity interests in the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") subsidiary that operated Tropicana Evansville and the Company reacquired the real property assets of Tropicana Evansville from Caesars for a cash purchase price of approximately $340.0 million. The Company also entered into a real estate purchase agreement with Bally's pursuant to which it acquired the real estate assets of the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, located in Dover, Delaware, which is currently operated by Bally's, for a cash purchase price of approximately $144.0 million. These transactions closed on June 3, 2021 and the Tropicana Evansville and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino facilities were added to the new Bally's Master Lease. The Bally's Master Lease has an initial term of 15 years, with no purchase option, followed by four five-year renewal options (exercisable by Bally's) on the same terms and conditions. Rent under the Bally's Master Lease is $40.0 million annually, subject to an annual escalator of up to 2% determined in relation to the annual increase in the CPI.

  • The Company's leases contain variable rent that are reset on varying schedules depending on the lease. In the aggregate, the portion of cash rents that are variable represented approximately 15% of GLPI's 2020 full year cash rental income. Of that 15% variable rent, approximately 29% resets every five years which is associated with the Penn Master Lease and the Casino Queen lease, 41% resets every two years and 30% resets monthly which is associated with the Penn Master Lease (of which approximately 51% is subject to a floor or $22.9 million annually for Hollywood Casino Toledo). The Company does not have any variable rent resets until 2022.

Dividend  

On May 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2021.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2021, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 gaming and related facilities, including approximately 35 acres of real estate at Tropicana Las Vegas and the Company's wholly-owned and operated Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Segment", the real property associated with 33 gaming and related facilities operated by Penn (excluding the Tropicana Las Vegas), the real property associated with 7 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars, the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), the real property associated with 2 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 17 states and contain approximately 25.3 million square feet of improvements.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

                

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues       
Rental income$274,102  $245,749  $537,944  $495,156 
Interest income from real estate loans  6,240    13,556 
Total income from real estate274,102  251,989  537,944  508,712 
Gaming, food, beverage and other43,659  9,979  81,360  36,738 
Total revenues317,761  261,968  619,304  545,450 
        
Operating expenses       
Gaming, food, beverage and other22,382  4,858  42,308  21,361 
Land rights and ground lease expense8,191  5,781  14,924  13,859 
General and administrative16,821  13,231  32,903  29,218 
Losses (gains) from dispositions of properties93  (8) 93  (7)
Depreciation58,150  57,390  116,851  113,953 
Total operating expenses105,637  81,252  207,079  178,384 
Income from operations212,124  180,716  412,225  367,066 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Interest expense(70,413) (69,474) (140,826) (141,478)
Interest income54  273  178  469 
Losses on debt extinguishment  (5)   (17,334)
Total other expenses(70,359) (69,206) (140,648) (158,343)
        
Income before income taxes141,765  111,510  271,577  208,723 
Income tax provision (benefit)3,549  (840) 6,177  (521)
Net income$138,216  $112,350  $265,400  $209,244 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic earnings per common share$0.59  $0.52  $1.14  $0.97 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.59  $0.52  $1.14  $0.97 


GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Operations
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA
 Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Real estate$274,102  $251,989  $260,986  $246,009 
TRS Segment43,659  9,979  15,171  851 
Total$317,761  $261,968  $276,157  $246,860 
        


 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA
 Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Real estate537,944  508,712  $515,821  $499,868 
TRS Segment81,360  36,738  $26,941  $5,805 
Total$619,304  $545,450  $542,762  $505,673 


GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
General and Administrative Expense (1)
(in thousands) (unaudited) 

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Real estate general and administrative expenses$10,715  $8,961  20,792  19,646 
TRS Segment general and administrative expenses6,106  4,270  12,111  9,572 
Total reported general and administrative expenses $16,821  $13,231  $32,903  $29,218 

___________________________

(1) General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.


GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021Building base rentLand base rentPercentage rentTotal cash rental incomeStraight-line rent adjustmentsGround rent in revenueOther rental revenueTotal rental income
Penn Master Lease$69,851 $23,492 $26,387 $119,730 $2,232  $891 $12 $122,865 
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease57,558 17,814 6,694 82,066 (4,837) 1,804  79,033 
Penn Meadows Lease3,952  2,262 6,214 572   63 6,849 
Penn Morgantown 750  750     750 
Caesars Master Lease15,628 5,932  21,560 2,590  403  24,553 
Lumiere Place Lease5,701   5,701     5,701 
BYD Master Lease19,162 2,947 2,462 24,571 574  401  25,546 
BYD Belterra Lease678 473 455 1,606 (303)   1,303 
Bally's Master Lease3,111   3,111   760  3,871 
Casino Queen Lease2,276  1,355 3,631     3,631 
Total$177,917 $51,408 $39,615 $268,940 $828  $4,259 $75 $274,102 


Six Months Ended June 30, 2021Building base rentLand base rentPercentage rentTotal cash rental incomeStraight-line rent adjustmentsGround rent in revenueOther rental revenueTotal rental income
Penn Master Lease$139,703 $46,984 $49,954 $236,641 $4,463  $1,593 $12 $242,709 
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease114,358 35,628 13,389 163,375 (9,673) 3,437  157,139 
Penn Meadows Lease7,905  4,523 12,428 1,144   113 13,685 
Penn Morgantown 1,500  1,500     1,500 
Caesars Master Lease31,257 11,864  43,121 5,179  805  49,105
 
Lumiere Place Lease11,402   11,402     11,402 
BYD Master Lease38,073 5,893 4,923 48,889 1,148  775  50,812 
BYD Belterra Lease1,346 947 909 3,202 (605)   2,597 
Bally's Master Lease3,111   3,111   760  3,871 
Casino Queen Lease3,211  1,913 5,124     5,124 
Total$350,366 $102,816 $75,611 $528,793 $1,656  $7,370 $125 $537,944 


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income$138,216  $112,350  $265,400  $209,244 
Losses (gains) from dispositions of property93  (8) 93  (7)
Real estate depreciation56,783  54,551  113,172  108,830 
Funds from operations$195,092  $166,893  $378,665  $318,067 
Straight-line rent adjustments(828) 1,678  (1,656) 10,322 
Other depreciation (1)1,367  2,839  3,679  5,123 
Amortization of land rights3,006  3,020  5,849  6,040 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts2,470  2,593  4,940  5,363 
Stock based compensation3,612  4,064  9,400  8,299 
Losses on debt extinguishment  5    17,334 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(914) (495) (1,352) (1,141)
Adjusted funds from operations$203,805  $180,597  $399,525  $369,407 
Interest, net70,359  $69,201  140,648  141,009 
Income tax expense (benefit)3,549  $(840) 6,177  (521)
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)914  $495  1,352  1,141 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts(2,470) $(2,593) (4,940) (5,363)
Adjusted EBITDA$276,157  $246,860  $542,762  $505,673 
        
Net income, per diluted common share$0.59  $0.52  $1.14  $0.97 
FFO, per diluted common share$0.83  $0.77  $1.62  $1.47 
AFFO, per diluted common share$0.87  $0.84  $1.71  $1.71 
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding       
Diluted234,050,329  215,931,653  233,768,296  215,868,231 

___________________________

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT)
(in thousands) (unaudited)
                

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income$131,841  $117,268  $255,889  $213,789 
Losses (gains) from dispositions of property       
Real estate depreciation56,783  54,551  113,172  108,830 
Funds from operations$188,624  $171,819  $369,061  $322,619 
Straight-line rent adjustments(828) 1,678  (1,656) 10,322 
Other depreciation (1)468  498  940  995 
Amortization of land rights3,006  3,020  5,849  6,040 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts2,470  2,593  4,940  5,363 
Stock based compensation3,612  4,064  9,400  8,299 
Losses on debt extinguishment  5    17,334 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(44) (56) (65) (144)
Adjusted funds from operations$197,308  $183,621  $388,469  $370,828 
Interest, net (3)65,900  64,743  131,731  133,950 
Income tax expense204  182  496  309 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)44  56  65  144 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts(2,470) (2,593) (4,940) (5,363)
Adjusted EBITDA$260,986  $246,009  $515,821  $499,868 


 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 20212020
Adjusted EBITDA$260,986  $246,009  $515,821  $499,868 
Real estate general and administrative expenses10,715  8,961  20,792  19,646 
Stock based compensation(3,612) (4,064) (9,400) (8,299)
Cash net operating income (4)$268,089  $250,906  $527,213  $511,215 

___________________________

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3)  Interest, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $4.5 million and $8.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4.5 million and $7.1 million for the corresponding periods in the prior year.

(4)   Cash net operating income is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
TRS Segment
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income$6,375  $(4,918) $9,511  $(4,545)
Losses (gains) from dispositions of property93  (8) 93  (7)
Funds from operations6,468  (4,926) $9,604  $(4,552)
Other depreciation (1)899  2,341  2,739  4,128 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(870) (439) (1,287) (997)
Adjusted funds from operations6,497  (3,024) $11,056  $(1,421)
Interest, net4,459  4,458  $8,917  $7,059 
Income tax expense (benefit)3,345  (1,022) $5,681  $(830)
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)870  439  $1,287  $997 
Adjusted EBITDA$15,171  $851  $26,941  $5,805 

___________________________

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.


Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets   
Real estate investments, net$7,820,070  $7,287,158 
Property and equipment, used in operations, net79,077  80,618 
Assets held for sale142,939  61,448 
Real estate of Tropicana Las Vegas, net  304,831 
Right-of-use assets and land rights, net865,392  769,197 
Cash and cash equivalents147,594  486,451 
Prepaid expenses2,152  2,098 
Deferred tax assets, net5,668  5,690 
Other assets36,427  36,877 
Total assets$9,099,319  $9,034,368 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$585  $375 
Accrued expenses2,167  398 
Accrued interest70,598  72,285 
Accrued salaries and wages3,404  5,849 
Gaming, property, and other taxes295  146 
Lease liabilities186,928  152,203 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts5,759,561  5,754,689 
Deferred rental revenue331,405  333,061 
Deferred tax liabilities380  359 
Other liabilities42,265  39,985 
Total liabilities6,397,588  6,359,350 
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)   
Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 234,288,809 and 232,452,220 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)2,343  2,325 
Additional paid-in capital4,354,643  4,284,789 
Accumulated deficit(1,655,255) (1,612,096)
Total shareholders’ equity2,701,731  2,675,018 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$9,099,319  $9,034,368 

Debt Capitalization

The Company had $147.6 million of unrestricted cash and $5.76 billion in total debt at June 30, 2021.  The Company’s debt structure as of June 30, 2021 was as follows:

    
  Years to MaturityInterest Rate Balance
     (in thousands)
Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1) 1.9 %   
Unsecured Term Loan A-2 Due May 2023 (1) 1.9 1.57% 424,019  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 2.3 5.38% 500,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 3.2 3.35% 400,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 3.9 5.25% 850,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 4.8 5.38% 975,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 6.9 5.75% 500,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 7.6 5.30% 750,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 8.6 4.00% 700,000  
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 9.6 4.00% 700,000  
Finance lease liability 5.2 4.78% 793  
Total long-term debt    5,799,812  
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts    (40,251) 
Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts     5,759,561  
Weighted average 5.7 4.63%  
      

___________________________

(1)  The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.

Rating Agency - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating
Standard & Poor's BBB-
Fitch BBB-
Moody's Ba1

Properties

DescriptionLocationDate AcquiredTenant/Operator
PENN Master Lease (19 Properties)   
Hollywood Casino LawrenceburgLawrenceburg, IN11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino AuroraAurora, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino JolietJoliet, IL11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino AltonAlton, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ToledoToledo, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ColumbusColumbus, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town RacesCharles Town, WV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race CourseGrantville, PA11/1/2013PENN
M ResortHenderson, NV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino BangorBangor, ME11/1/2013PENN
Zia Park CasinoHobbs, NM11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino Gulf CoastBay St. Louis, MS11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino RiversideRiverside, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino TunicaTunica, MS11/1/2013PENN
Boomtown BiloxiBiloxi, MS11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino St. LouisMaryland Heights, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton RacewayDayton, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race TrackYoungstown, OH11/1/2013PENN
1st Jackpot CasinoTunica, MS5/1/2017PENN
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)   
Ameristar Black HawkBlack Hawk, CO4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar East ChicagoEast Chicago, IN4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar Council BluffsCouncil Bluffs, IA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown Bossier CityBossier City, LA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Lake CharlesLake Charles, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown New OrleansNew Orleans, LA4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar VicksburgVicksburg, MS4/28/2016PENN
River City Casino & HotelSt. Louis, MO4/28/2016PENN
Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)Jackpot, NV4/28/2016PENN
Plainridge Park CasinoPlainridge, MA10/15/2018PENN
CZR Master Lease (6 Properties)   
Tropicana Atlantic CityAtlantic City, NJ10/1/2018CZR
Tropicana LaughlinLaughlin, NV10/1/2018CZR
Trop Casino GreenvilleGreenville, MS10/1/2018CZR
Belle of Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA10/1/2018CZR
Isle Casino Hotel BettendorfBettendorf, IA12/18/2020CZR
Isle Casino Hotel WaterlooWaterloo, IA12/18/2020CZR
BYD Master Lease (3 Properties)   
Belterra Casino ResortFlorence, IN4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar Kansas CityKansas City, MO4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar St. CharlesSt. Charles, MO4/28/2016BYD
Bally's Master Lease ( 2 properties)   
Tropicana EvansvilleEvansville, IN06/03/2021BALY
Dover DownsDover, DE06/03/2021BALY
Single Asset Leases   
Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment CenterCincinnati, OH10/15/2018BYD
Lumière PlaceSt. Louis, MO10/1/2018CZR
The Meadows Racetrack and CasinoWashington, PA9/9/2016PENN
Hollywood Casino MorgantownMorgantown, PA10/1/2020PENN
Casino QueenEast St. Louis, IL1/23/2014Casino Queen
TRS Segment   
Hollywood Casino Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA11/1/2013GLPI
Hollywood Casino PerryvillePerryville, MD11/1/2013GLPI
Tropicana Las VegasLas Vegas, NV4/16/2020PENN

Lease Information

 Master Leases 
 PENN Master
Lease		PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master Lease		Caesars
Amended and
Restated
Master Lease		BYD Master
Lease 		Bally's Master
Lease
Property Count1912632
Number of States Represented108522
Commencement Date11/1/20134/28/201610/1/201810/15/20186/3/2021
Lease Expiration Date10/31/20334/30/20319/30/203804/30/202606/02/2036
Remaining Renewal Terms15 (3x5 years)20 (4x5 years)20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years)20 (4x5 years)
Corporate GuaranteeYesYesYesNoYes
Master Lease with Cross CollateralizationYesYesYesYesYes
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage (1)1.11.21.21.41.35
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYes
Escalator Details     
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum2%2%(3)2%(4)
Coverage ratio at March 31, 2021 (2)1.531.541.221.89N/A
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor1.81.8N/A1.8N/A
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationNovemberMayOctoberMayJune
Percentage Rent Reset Details     
Reset Frequency5 years2 yearsN/A2 yearsN/A
Next ResetNovember 2023May 2022N/AMay 2022N/A

(1) In support of our tenants, compliance with this ratio has been waived for all periods impacted by COVID-19. The Bally's Master Lease ratio declines to 1.20 once annual rent reaches $60 million.

(2) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2021. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

(3) In the third lease year the annual building base rent became $62.1 million and the annual land component was increased to $23.6 million. Building base rent shall be increased by 1.25% annually in the 5th and 6th lease year, 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year, and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter. On December 18, 2020, the Company and Caesars completed an Exchange Agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with subsidiaries of Caesars in which Caesars transferred to the Company the real estate assets of Waterloo and Bettendorf in exchange for the transfer by the Company to Caesars of the real property assets of Tropicana Evansville, plus a cash payment of $5.7 million. In connection with the Exchange Agreement, the annual building base rent was increased to $62.5 million and the annual land component was increased to $23.7 million.

(4) If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent under the Bally's Master Lease shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

Lease Information

  Single Property Leases 
 Belterra Park
Lease operated
by BYD 		PENN-Meadows
Lease		Lumière Place
Lease operated
by CZR		Casino Queen
Lease		PENN - Morgantown
Lease
Commencement Date10/15/20189/9/20169/29/20201/23/201410/1/2020
Lease Expiration Date04/30/20269/30/202610/31/20331/23/202910/31/2040
Remaining Renewal Terms25 (5x5 years)19 (3x5years, 1x4 years)20 (4x5 years)20 (4x5 years)30 (6x5 years)
Corporate GuaranteeNoYesYesNoYes
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage (1)1.41.21.21.4N/A
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesN/A
Escalator Details     
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum2%5% (2)2%2%1.5%
Coverage ratio at March 31, 2021 (3)2.560.871.930.94N/A
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor1.82.01.2 (4)1.8N/A
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationMayOctoberOctoberFebruaryTBD
Percentage Rent Reset Details     
Reset Frequency2 years2 yearsN/A5 yearsN/A
Next ResetMay 2022October 2022N/AFebruary 2024N/A

(1) In support of our tenants, compliance with this ratio has been waived for all periods impacted by COVID-19.

(2) Meadows contains an annual escalator for up to 5% of the base rent, if certain rent coverage ratio thresholds are met, which remains at 5% until the earlier of 10 years or the year in which total rent is $31 million, at which point the escalator is reduced to 2%.

(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage was provided by our tenants as of March 31, 2021. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

(4) For the first five lease years after which time the ratio increases to 1.8.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business.  This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, inclusive of rent credits recognized in connection with the Tropicana Las Vegas transaction, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation.  We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments and losses on debt extinguishment reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, gains or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, and losses on debt extinguishment. For financial reporting and debt covenant purposes, the Company includes the amounts of non-cash rents earned in FFO, AFFO, and Adjusted EBITDA. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our receipt of rent payments and rent escalation in future periods, the impact of pending transactions and the potential for future transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the effect of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on GLPI as a result of the impact of such pandemics on the business operations of GLPI’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; GLPI’s ability to successfully consummate the announced transactions with Bally's, and Casino Queen, including the ability of the parties to satisfy the various conditions to closing, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals, or other delays or impediments to completing the proposed transactions; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.

