Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results; And Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Second quarter financial results exceeded expectations, with solid operating execution, cost efficiencies and strong free cash flow growth.



The Company raised its revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance ranges for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ("fiscal year 2021").

RUTLAND, Vt., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Three Months and Year-to-Date Ended June 30, 2021:

Revenues were $215.9 million for the quarter, up $27.1 million, or up 14.4%, from the same period in 2020.

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 4.0%, driven by collection pricing, up 4.2%, and landfill pricing, up 4.3%, from the same period in 2020.

Net income was $11.8 million for the quarter, down $(0.3) million, or down (2.7)%, from the same period in 2020. Provision for income taxes was $5.4 million for the quarter, up $5.1 million from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $52.1 million for the quarter, up $8.1 million, or up 18.5%, from the same period in 2020.

Net income as a percentage of revenues was 5.5% for the quarter, down (96) basis points from the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, a non-GAAP measure, was 24.1% for the quarter, up 84 basis points from the same period in 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.0 million for the year-to-date period, up $16.5 million, or up 26.4%, from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $39.8 million for the year-to-date period, up $12.3 million, or up 44.8%, from the same period in 2020.

The Company purchased Willimantic Waste Paper Co., Inc. (“Willimantic”), an integrated solid waste provider, on July 26, 2021. Willimantic has annualized revenues of approximately $62 million.

"We had another strong operational quarter, as we continued to execute well against our long-term strategic plan,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “As a result, we increased Adjusted EBITDA by 18.5% and Adjusted EBITDA margins by 84 basis points year-over-year in the quarter and we increased year-to-date Adjusted Free Cash Flow by 44.8% year-over-year."

“Our team did a great job controlling costs while volumes and services continued to ramp back online during the quarter as commercial customers added services, construction activity increased, and overall economic activity rebounded across our markets,” Casella said. “Given these positive economic trends, solid waste volumes were up 7.1% year-over-year, while we advanced solid waste pricing by 4.0% with strength in both the collection and disposal lines-of-business. We expect volumes to continue to rebound through the remainder of the year, with year-over-year gains moderating through the remainder of the year.”

“Earlier this week we completed the acquisition of Willimantic, an integrated solid waste collection, transfer, and recycling business with operations in eastern Connecticut,” Casella said. “This acquisition expands our operating footprint and provides an exciting new platform for future growth. With the acquisition of Willimantic, we have completed 5 acquisitions year-to-date with approximately $67 million of annualized revenues. Our acquisition and development pipeline remains robust, and we believe that there is substantial opportunity to drive additional cash flow growth with opportunistic acquisitions.”

For the quarter, revenues were $215.9 million, up $27.1 million, or up 14.4%, from the same period in 2020, with revenue growth mainly driven by: positive collection and disposal pricing; higher solid waste volumes; the roll-over impact from acquisitions; higher recycling commodity prices; higher resource solutions processing volumes; and higher resource solutions non-processing revenues; partially offset by lower fuel surcharge and other fees mainly driven by higher commodity prices resulting in a lower Sustainability Recycling Adjustment (SRA) fee.

Net income was $11.8 million for the quarter, or $0.23 per diluted common share, down $(0.3) million, or down (2.7)%, as compared to net income of $12.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. The quarter included $1.6 million of expense from acquisition activities and $0.2 million of legal and other expenses associated with the closure of our landfill in Southbridge, Massachusetts ("Southbridge Landfill"). The same quarter last year included $0.4 million of expense from acquisition activities and $0.6 million of legal and other costs associated with the Southbridge Landfill closure.

Given the reversal of the tax valuation allowance in 2020, we expect an income statement tax provision at a rate of approximately 32% in fiscal year 2021. The income tax provision was $5.4 million in the quarter, up $5.1 million from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $13.0 million for the quarter, or $0.25 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, up $0.2 million, or up 1.9%, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $12.8 million, or $0.26 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Operating income was $21.9 million for the quarter, up $4.5 million, or up 25.8% from the same period in 2020. Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $23.8 million for the quarter, up $5.4 million, or up 29.5% from the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.1 million for the quarter, up $8.1 million, or up 18.5%, from the same period in 2020.

For the year-to-date period, revenues were $405.4 million, up $33.7 million, or up 9.1%, from the same period in 2020. Net income was $16.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted Net Income was $17.8 million, or $0.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $14.9 million, or $0.31 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2020.

Operating income was $34.0 million for the year-to-date period, up $9.5 million from the same period in 2020. Adjusted Operating Income was $36.4 million for the year-to-date period, up $9.4 million from the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $90.9 million for the year-to-date period, up $13.4 million from the same period in 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.0 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $62.5 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $39.8 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $27.5 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the year-to-date period included the following adjustments: $2.5 million of landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures associated with the remediation project at our Potsdam, New York scrap yard ("Potsdam") and the Southbridge Landfill closure; $1.0 million of cash outlays related to acquisition activities; $6.4 million of capital expenditures associated with the expansion at our landfill in Coventry, Vermont ("Waste USA Landfill"); and $6.5 million of non-recurring capital expenditures primarily related to acquisitions.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

“Given our solid execution year-to-date, the expected contribution of acquisitions already completed this year and our increased visibility of economic trends, we are updating our fiscal year 2021 guidance ranges that were first announced in mid-February,” Casella said. “These guidance ranges assume a stable economic environment continuing through the remainder of the year with only a modest further rebound in solid waste volumes.”

The Company raised guidance for the second time in fiscal year 2021 by estimating results (including Willimantic) in the following ranges (as compared to the fiscal year 2021 guidance ranges as updated on April 29, 2021):

Revenues between $850 million and $860 million (as compared to $815 million to $830 million);

Net income between $35 million and $39 million (as compared to $33 million to $37 million);

Adjusted EBITDA between $195 million and $199 million (as compared to $185 million and $189 million);

Net cash provided by operating activities between $158 million and $162 million (as compared to $150 million and $154 million); and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $79 million and $83 million (as compared to $76 million and $80 million).



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2021 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2021 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 215,875 $ 188,767 $ 405,406 $ 371,676 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 138,553 123,462 265,691 251,980 General and administration 29,212 24,874 56,343 49,226 Depreciation and amortization 24,337 22,076 47,019 43,482 Expense from acquisition activities 1,632 352 2,046 1,360 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 195 559 352 1,172 193,929 171,323 371,451 347,220 Operating income 21,946 17,444 33,955 24,456 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 5,230 5,466 10,634 11,367 Other income (510 ) (492 ) (648 ) (449 ) Other expense, net 4,720 4,974 9,986 10,918 Income before income taxes 17,226 12,470 23,969 13,538 Provision for income taxes 5,443 357 7,875 466 Net income $ 11,783 $ 12,113 $ 16,094 $ 13,072 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 51,366 48,348 51,273 48,176 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,546 48,563 51,466 48,411 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.27





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,177 $ 154,342 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 78,928 74,198 Other current assets 23,150 18,714 Total current assets 269,255 247,254 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 532,824 510,512 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,707 95,310 Goodwill 196,686 194,901 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 55,927 58,324 Restricted assets 1,953 1,848 Cost method investments 11,264 11,264 Deferred income taxes 53,086 61,163 Other non-current assets 16,131 13,322 Total assets $ 1,227,833 $ 1,193,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 14,716 $ 9,240 Current operating lease liabilities 7,207 8,547 Accounts payable 60,064 49,198 Other accrued liabilities 65,571 64,223 Total current liabilities 147,558 131,208 Debt, less current portion 526,830 530,411 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,536 60,979 Other long-term liabilities 105,417 109,158 Total stockholders' equity 388,492 362,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,227,833 $ 1,193,898





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 16,094 $ 13,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,019 43,482 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 3,581 3,468 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 3,962 3,542 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,144 1,054 Stock-based compensation 6,057 3,380 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 2,826 4,588 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (92 ) 131 Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge (16 ) 41 Non-cash expense from acquisition activities 1,022 575 Deferred income taxes 7,041 1,256 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (9,625 ) (12,096 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,013 62,493 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,481 ) (20,091 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (56,069 ) (51,570 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 403 200 Net cash used in investing activities (61,147 ) (71,461 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 500 91,200 Principal payments on debt (5,643 ) (82,719 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (11 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards 112 100 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,031 ) 8,570 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,835 (398 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 154,342 3,471 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 167,177 $ 3,073 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 9,701 $ 10,733 Cash income tax payments $ 411 $ 187 Non-current assets obtained through long-term financing obligations $ 5,894 $ 11,859 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 1,251 $ 3,142

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 11,783 $ 12,113 $ 16,094 $ 13,072 Net income as a percentage of revenues 5.5 % 6.4 % 4.0 % 3.5 % Provision for income taxes 5,443 357 7,875 466 Other income (510 ) (492 ) (648 ) (449 ) Interest expense, net 5,230 5,466 10,634 11,367 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 1,632 352 2,046 1,360 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 195 559 352 1,172 Depreciation and amortization 24,337 22,076 47,019 43,482 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 1,977 1,795 3,581 3,468 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 2,005 1,748 3,962 3,542 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,092 $ 43,974 $ 90,915 $ 77,480 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 24.1 % 23.3 % 22.4 % 20.8 % Depreciation and amortization (24,337 ) (22,076 ) (47,019 ) (43,482 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (1,977 ) (1,795 ) (3,581 ) (3,468 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (2,005 ) (1,748 ) (3,962 ) (3,542 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 23,773 $ 18,355 $ 36,353 $ 26,988 Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues 11.0 % 9.7 % 9.0 % 7.3 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 11,783 $ 12,113 $ 16,094 $ 13,072 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 1,632 352 2,046 1,360 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) 195 559 352 1,172 Tax effect (iii) (597 ) (248 ) (728 ) (690 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 13,013 $ 12,776 $ 17,764 $ 14,914 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 51,546 48,563 51,466 48,411 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.03 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) — 0.01 0.01 0.02 Tax effect (iii) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.35 $ 0.31

(i) Expense from acquisition activities are primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period related to acquisition diligence, acquisition integration or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.



(ii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.



(iii) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.



Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The tables below, in some instances on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, set forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,866 $ 47,702 $ 79,013 $ 62,493 Capital expenditures (29,237 ) (31,719 ) (56,069 ) (51,570 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 280 149 403 200 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i) 2,143 1,300 2,534 2,758 Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii) 756 308 1,024 785 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii) 2,696 3,415 6,467 9,275 Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures (iv) 5,339 2,311 6,439 3,546 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 28,843 $ 23,466 $ 39,811 $ 27,487

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company's portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.



(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.



(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include the following costs required to achieve initial operating synergies: trucks, equipment and machinery; and facilities, land, IT infrastructure or related upgrades to integrate operations.



(iv) Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures are capital expenditures related to Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations. This investment at the Waste USA Landfill is unique because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years.

Following is the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio and the reconciliations of Consolidated Funded Debt, Net from debt and Bank Consolidated EBITDA from Net cash provided by operating activities:

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Covenant Requirement at

June 30, 2021 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (i) 2.54 4.00

(i) Our credit agreement requires us to maintain a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio, to be measured at the end of each fiscal quarter ("Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio"). The Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio is calculated as consolidated debt, net of unencumbered cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 and up to $50,000 ("Consolidated Funded Debt, Net", calculated at $499,171 as of June 30, 2021, or $549,171 of consolidated debt, less $50,000 of cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 and up to $50,000 as of June 30, 2021), divided by consolidated EBITDA as defined by our credit agreement ("Bank Consolidated EBITDA"). Bank Consolidated EBITDA is based on operating results for the twelve months preceding the measurement date of June 30, 2021. A reconciliation of Bank Consolidated EBITDA from Net cash provided by operating activities is as follows:





Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 156,442 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures 22,695 Loss on sale of property and equipment (713 ) Non-cash expense from acquisition activities (1,001 ) Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge (206 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets expense (6,714 ) Stock-based compensation (10,896 ) Interest expense, less amortization of debt issuance costs 19,413 Provision for income taxes, net of deferred income taxes 1,107 Adjustments as allowed by the credit agreement 16,396 Bank Consolidated EBITDA $ 196,523

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Bank Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio presented by other companies.



CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA (i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2021:

(Estimated) Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2021 Net income $35,000 - $39,000 Provision for income taxes 17,000 Other income (500) Interest expense, net 22,000 Expense from acquisition activities 2,500 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 1,000 Depreciation and amortization 103,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 7,500 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 7,500 Adjusted EBITDA $195,000 - $199,000

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2021:

(Estimated) Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $158,000 - $162,000 Capital expenditures (122,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 500 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation 8,500 Cash outlays from acquisition activities 1,000 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures 20,000 Waste USA Landfill phase VI capital expenditures 13,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $79,000 - $83,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Total

Revenues 2020 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 107,327 49.7 % $ 94,008 49.8 % Disposal 49,173 22.8 % 43,746 23.2 % Power generation 1,100 0.5 % 918 0.5 % Processing 2,310 1.1 % 1,950 1.0 % Solid waste operations 159,910 74.1 % 140,622 74.5 % Processing 21,031 9.7 % 16,205 8.6 % Non-processing 34,934 16.2 % 31,940 16.9 % Resource solutions operations 55,965 25.9 % 48,145 25.5 % Total revenues $ 215,875 100.0 % $ 188,767 100.0 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Total

Revenues 2020 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 204,796 50.5 % $ 188,568 50.7 % Disposal 87,026 21.5 % 82,371 22.2 % Power generation 2,403 0.6 % 1,944 0.5 % Processing 3,794 0.9 % 3,087 0.9 % Solid waste operations 298,019 73.5 % 275,970 74.3 % Processing 38,302 9.5 % 30,023 8.0 % Non-processing 69,085 17.0 % 65,683 17.7 % Resource solutions operations 107,387 26.5 % 95,706 25.7 % Total revenues $ 405,406 100.0 % $ 371,676 100.0 %



Components of revenue growth for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Amount % of

Related

Business % of

Operations % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 3,916 4.2 % 2.8 % 2.1 % Disposal 1,648 3.8 % 1.2 % 0.9 % Processing 19 1.0 % — % — % Solid waste price 5,583 4.0 % 3.0 % Collection 6,278 4.5 % 3.3 % Disposal 3,638 2.6 % 1.9 % Processing 133 — % 0.1 % Solid waste volume 10,049 7.1 % 5.3 % Fuel surcharge and other fees (373 ) (0.3 ) % (0.2 ) % Commodity price and volume 380 0.3 % 0.2 % Acquisitions, net divestitures 3,678 2.6 % 1.9 % Closed operations (29 ) — % — % Total solid waste operations 19,288 13.7 % 10.2 % Resource solutions operations: Processing - price 3,357 7.0 % 1.8 % Processing - volume 1,469 3.1 % 0.8 % Non-processing 2,994 6.2 % 1.6 % Total resource solutions operations 7,820 16.3 % 4.2 % Total company $ 27,108 14.4 %



Solid waste internalization rates by region for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Eastern region 52.6 % 50.7 % 51.4 % 49.2 % Western region 59.9 % 63.5 % 60.6 % 61.2 % Solid waste internalization 56.4 % 57.4 % 56.2 % 55.4 %



Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Growth capital expenditures: Post acquisition and development project $ 2,696 $ 3,415 $ 6,467 $ 9,275 Waste USA Landfill phase VI 5,339 2,311 6,439 3,546 Other 3,190 476 4,205 980 Growth capital expenditures 11,225 6,202 17,111 13,801 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 7,476 15,762 8,765 19,820 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 8,175 8,276 25,743 14,369 Facilities 1,019 521 1,669 1,564 Other 1,342 958 2,781 2,016 Replacement capital expenditures 18,012 25,517 38,958 37,769 Capital expenditures $ 29,237 $ 31,719 $ 56,069 $ 51,570

(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) post acquisition and development projects that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision as well as non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns and includes the following capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies: trucks, equipment and machinery; and facilities, land, IT infrastructure or related upgrades to integrate operations; 2) Waste USA Landfill phase VI construction and development for long-term infrastructure, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure over an estimated four year period that will not yield a positive economic benefit until 2023 and extending over approximately 20 years; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, and replacement costs for equipment due to age or obsolescence.