CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Operating fundamentals continued to strengthen throughout the rental season resulting in an exceptional quarter,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “We believe the foundational elements of consumer demand will continue to have positive implications for growth throughout the balance of this year and into 2022.”

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter

Reported earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.24.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, as adjusted, of $0.50.

Increased same-store (511 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 17.6% year over year, driven by 14.0% revenue growth and a 6.6% increase in property operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy during the quarter averaged 95.6% and ended the quarter at 96.1%.

Closed on two property acquisitions for $34.1 million.

Opened for operation two development properties for a total cost of $48.7 million.

Added 45 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 718.



Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $48.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $38.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $0.24 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $0.20 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $105.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $79.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 22.0% to $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $0.41 for the same period last year.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired one wholly-owned store in Maryland for $22.1 million. In addition, the Company contributed $3.4 million to acquire a 50% ownership interest in a consolidated joint venture that acquired a store located in Minnesota for $12.0 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company acquired two wholly-owned stores in New Jersey (1) and Pennsylvania (1) for $33.0 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, the Company has acquired four stores, including the store in Minnesota, for $67.1 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of Class A self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company opened for operation two development properties, one located in New York and one located in Pennsylvania, for a total cost of $48.7 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, the Company has opened for operation three development properties for a total cost of $75.1 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had three joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $73.7 million related to these projects and had invested $34.1 million of that total as of June 30, 2021. These stores are located in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia. These properties are expected to open at various times between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022.

Unconsolidated Real Estate Venture Activity

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s joint venture, HVP IV, acquired five properties located in Connecticut (1) and Illinois (4) for $74.2 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, HVP IV has acquired six properties for $92.7 million. Additionally, HVP IV has one property located in Illinois under contract for $15.9 million that is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s joint venture, HVP V, acquired a property located in Florida for $23.0 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, HVP V has acquired two properties for $37.0 million. Additionally, HVP V has four properties located in New Jersey (3) and New York (1) under contract for $140.0 million. These acquisitions are expected to close in multiple tranches during the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Third-Party Management

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s third-party management program included 718 stores totaling 48.2 million square feet. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company added 45 stores and 74 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio at June 30, 2021 included 511 stores containing approximately 35.7 million rentable square feet, or approximately 91.5% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 547 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 90.6% of property NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Same-store physical occupancy as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 96.1% and 93.7%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 14.0% and same-store operating expenses increased 6.6% from the same quarter in 2020. Same-store NOI increased 17.6% from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Results

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 547 stores containing 39.0 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 94.5%.

Revenues increased $35.4 million and property operating expenses increased $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to increased occupancy and rental rates on our same-store portfolio as well as revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties. Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $3.2 million increase from the stores acquired or opened in 2020 and 2021 included in our non-same store portfolio as well as increased expenses from same-store properties, primarily related to property taxes and advertising.

Interest expense on loans increased from $18.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $19.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.4 million. The increase was attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt during the 2021 period partially offset by lower interest rates. To fund a portion of the Company’s growth, the average outstanding debt balance increased $265.8 million to $2,246.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $1,980.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.41% and 3.92%, respectively.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold 1.0 million common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program at an average sales price of $41.02 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $42.4 million, after deducting offering costs. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 7.0 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On May 12, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on July 1, 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

“Strong demand trends through the spring and summer months have improved our outlook for the year, reflected in increased guidance ranges for both same-store and FFO per share metrics,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “We continue to find attractive ways to grow the portfolio, investing in high quality stores both on balance sheet and with joint venture partners.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for the year will be between $0.93 and $0.97 (previously $0.75 to $0.81), and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2021 will be between $1.99 and $2.03 (previously $1.80 to $1.86). Changes to the underlying assumptions for 2021 guidance are detailed in the table below. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2021, the same-store pool consists of 511 properties totaling 35.7 million square feet.

Current Ranges for 2021 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions Prior Guidance(1) Same-store revenue growth 10.25 % to 11.25 % 4.75 % to 5.75 % Same-store expense growth 4.00 % to 5.00 % 4.00 % to 5.00 % Same-store NOI growth 13.00 % to 14.00 % 5.25 % to 6.25 % Acquisition of consolidated operating properties $ 150.0M to $ 250.0M $ 100.0M to $ 200.0M Acquisition of properties at C/O $ 0.0M $ 0.0M $ 0.0M $ 0.0M New development openings $ 96.1M to $ 96.1M $ 88.9M to $ 88.9M Dispositions $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) Property management fee income $ 29.5M to $ 31.5M $ 27.5M to $ 29.5M General and administrative expenses $ 45.0M to $ 46.0M $ 45.0M to $ 46.0M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 80.0M to $ 82.0M $ 80.0M to $ 82.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 209.9M 209.9M 208.7M 208.7M Earnings per diluted share allocated to common

shareholders $ 0.93 to $ 0.97 $ 0.75 to $ 0.81 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 1.99 to $ 2.03 $ 1.80 to $ 1.86

(1) Prior guidance as included in our first quarter earnings release dated April 29, 2021.





3rd Quarter 2021 Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.24 to $ 0.26 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.27 0.27 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.51 to $ 0.53

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2021 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “White Paper”), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company's stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company’s performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company’s ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its Consolidated Financial Statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as “NOI,” as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): equity in earnings of real estate ventures, gains from sale of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company’s investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 5,536,376 $ 5,489,754 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,026,337 ) (983,940 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $132,927 and $119,345, respectively) 4,510,039 4,505,814 Cash and cash equivalents 3,989 3,592 Restricted cash 2,238 2,637 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 2,836 3,275 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 97,301 92,071 Other assets, net 154,829 170,753 Total assets $ 4,771,232 $ 4,778,142 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,031,626 $ 2,030,372 Revolving credit facility 24,600 117,800 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 170,025 216,504 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,798 65,599 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 176,854 159,140 Distributions payable 71,277 68,301 Deferred revenue 32,519 29,087 Security deposits 1,083 1,077 Total liabilities 2,573,782 2,687,880 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 337,417 249,414 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 201,768,903 and 197,405,989

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,018 1,974 Additional paid-in capital 2,961,696 2,805,673 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (594 ) (632 ) Accumulated deficit (1,116,596 ) (974,799 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 1,846,524 1,832,216 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 13,509 8,632 Total equity 1,860,033 1,840,848 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,771,232 $ 4,778,142

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Rental income $ 170,359 $ 140,484 $ 332,835 $ 281,469 Other property related income 21,218 16,522 40,522 33,424 Property management fee income 7,670 6,792 14,731 12,986 Total revenues 199,247 163,798 388,088 327,879 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 63,751 55,345 124,979 111,085 Depreciation and amortization 54,139 39,893 107,949 80,731 General and administrative 11,560 9,543 22,476 19,908 Total operating expenses 129,450 104,781 255,404 211,724 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (19,112 ) (18,702 ) (38,346 ) (37,383 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,012 ) (753 ) (2,047 ) (1,507 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures 316 (174 ) 336 (179 ) Other 377 (456 ) 1,054 163 Total other expense (19,431 ) (20,085 ) (39,003 ) (38,906 ) NET INCOME 50,366 38,932 93,681 77,249 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (1,768 ) (389 ) (3,317 ) (772 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 154 (38 ) 120 (76 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 48,752 $ 38,505 $ 90,484 $ 76,401 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 201,414 193,629 200,293 193,605 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 202,809 194,192 201,527 194,231

Same-Store Facility Results (511 stores)

(in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Percent June 30, Percent 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 154,254 $ 135,992 13.4 % $ 301,576 $ 273,406 10.3 % Other property related income (1) 6,938 5,402 28.4 % 12,923 11,688 10.6 % Total revenues 161,192 141,394 14.0 % 314,499 285,094 10.3 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (2) 18,571 17,857 4.0 % 37,397 36,016 3.8 % Personnel expense 11,787 11,888 (0.8 )% 23,605 24,547 (3.8 )% Advertising 5,440 4,225 28.8 % 7,826 6,539 19.7 % Repair and maintenance 1,887 1,500 25.8 % 3,497 3,090 13.2 % Utilities 3,829 3,919 (2.3 )% 8,523 8,593 (0.8 )% Property insurance 1,571 1,277 23.0 % 3,024 2,381 27.0 % Other expenses 6,375 5,750 10.9 % 13,367 12,074 10.7 % Total operating expenses 49,460 46,416 6.6 % 97,239 93,240 4.3 % Net operating income (3) $ 111,732 $ 94,978 17.6 % $ 217,260 $ 191,854 13.2 % Gross margin 69.3 % 67.2 % 69.1 % 67.3 % Period end occupancy 96.1 % 93.7 % 96.1 % 93.7 % Period average occupancy 95.6 % 92.6 % 94.7 % 91.8 % Total rentable square feet 35,693 35,693 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (4) $ 18.08 $ 16.46 9.8 % $ 17.84 $ 16.69 6.9 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (3) $ 111,732 $ 94,978 $ 217,260 $ 191,854 Non same-store net operating income (3) 11,609 2,749 22,457 4,776 Indirect property overhead (1) (5) 12,155 10,726 23,392 20,164 Depreciation and amortization (54,139 ) (39,893 ) (107,949 ) (80,731 ) General and administrative expense (11,560 ) (9,543 ) (22,476 ) (19,908 ) Interest expense on loans (19,112 ) (18,702 ) (38,346 ) (37,383 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,012 ) (753 ) (2,047 ) (1,507 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures 316 (174 ) 336 (179 ) Other 377 (456 ) 1,054 163 Net income $ 50,366 $ 38,932 $ 93,681 $ 77,249





(1) Protection plan revenue, which prior to 2021 had been included in our same-store and non same-store portfolio results, is now recorded in indirect property overhead. Prior periods have been adjusted for comparability. (2) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($60k and $120k for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively). (3) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income. (4) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. (5) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.

Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 48,752 $ 38,505 $ 90,484 $ 76,401 Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 52,747 39,021 105,599 79,029 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,014 1,953 3,887 3,662 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 1,768 389 3,317 772 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 105,281 $ 79,868 $ 203,287 $ 159,864 Add: Loss on early repayment of debt (1) 133 — 556 — FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 105,414 $ 79,868 $ 203,843 $ 159,864 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 FFO per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.97 $ 0.81 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.98 $ 0.81 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 201,414 193,629 200,293 193,605 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 202,809 194,192 201,527 194,231 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 210,137 196,141 208,882 196,192 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 68.0 % 80.5 % 69.4 % 81.5 %





(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, loss on early repayment of debt relates to costs that are included in the Company's share of equity in earnings (losses) of real estate ventures.



