Mercer International Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

Record quarterly wood products segment results

Second quarter Operating EBITDA* of $83.8 million and net income of $21.4 million

Completed Capital Program to Increase Stendal Mill production by 80,000 ADMTs per year



NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported second quarter 2021 Operating EBITDA increased to $83.8 million from $40.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and from $82.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, net income was $21.4 million (or $0.32 per share) compared to a net loss of $8.4 million (or $0.13 per share) in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $5.9 million (or $0.09 per share) in the first quarter of 2021.

In the first half of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased by 70% to $165.8 million from $97.5 million in the same period of 2020. In the first half of 2021, net income was $27.3 million (or $0.41 per share) compared to a net loss of $11.8 million (or $0.18 per share) in the same period of 2020.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In the second quarter, we successfully and safely completed major capital programs to improve the performance of our Stendal and Peace River mills. At Stendal we have added 80,000 tonnes of NBSK pulp capacity with the addition of two new batch digesters which are currently being ramped up. At Peace River we rebuilt its recovery boiler and are ramping up its operations.

Our Friesau sawmill’s strong second quarter production allowed it to continue significant sales into the very strong U.S. market and to achieve record quarterly operating income of $42.3 million. In the current quarter, approximately 39% of lumber sales volumes were to the U.S.

Pulp prices improved across all markets in the second quarter. Second quarter average European NBSK list prices were up $251 per ADMT and average net prices in China were up $79 per ADMT compared to the first quarter. Currently NBSK list prices are approximately $1,340 in Europe and net prices are approximately $850 in China.

While I am encouraged by the global roll-out of vaccines and the reopening of economies, there remains ongoing uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 variations and increases in infection levels. Consequently, we will maintain our measures and procedures put in place to protect our employees and contractors and which allow us to operate our business safely and efficiently.

In the interior of British Columbia the wildfires situation so far has not disrupted our operations but has impacted logistics, increasing rail congestion, slowing pulp deliveries and causing the use of more expensive trucking. We are continuing to monitor the situation.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect strong pulp market fundamentals to support marginally higher NBSK pulp prices in Europe but we expect a modest price decline in China. As well, we expect lumber demand and pricing to remain steady in all markets. Although there was a recent significant price correction in the U.S. lumber market, prices remain at historically attractive levels. Further, we believe U.S. lumber prices are near a floor level and expect them to slowly increase once home construction ramps up in the early fall.

Steady markets combined with our ample liquidity leave us well positioned to accelerate our strategic plan, including pursuing high return opportunities.”

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 401,832 $ 412,720 $ 341,195 $ 814,552 $ 691,794 Operating income $ 51,836 $ 51,029 $ 10,315 $ 102,865 $ 34,377 Operating EBITDA $ 83,791 $ 81,996 $ 40,516 $ 165,787 $ 97,524 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) $ — Net income (loss) $ 21,415 $ 5,933 $ (8,411 ) $ 27,348 $ (11,803 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.18 )

(1) Redemption of 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.



Consolidated – Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by approximately 18% to $401.8 million from $341.2 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter increased by approximately 6% to $350.0 million from $330.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher maintenance costs and the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes.

In the second quarter of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased to $83.8 million from $40.5 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by higher maintenance costs, the negative impact of a weaker dollar and lower pulp sales volumes.

Segment Results

Pulp

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 297,191 $ 276,919 Energy and chemical revenues $ 13,058 $ 21,127 Operating income $ 13,338 $ 8,110

In the second quarter of 2021, pulp segment operating income increased by approximately 64% to $13.3 million from $8.1 million in the same quarter of 2020 as higher pulp sales realizations were only partially offset by higher maintenance costs, the negative impact of a weaker dollar and lower pulp sales volumes.

In the current quarter of 2021, average NBSK pulp sales realizations increased by approximately 45% to $830 per ADMT from $573 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year due to strong demand and low customer inventory levels. NBSK pulp sales volumes decreased by approximately 22% to 330,425 ADMTs in the current quarter from 422,586 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2020 due to lower production.

NBSK pulp production declined by approximately 16% to 355,103 ADMTs in the current quarter from 423,773 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to capital projects and maintenance downtime. In the current quarter of 2021, our pulp mills had 117 days of maintenance downtime (approximately 173,100 ADMTs) including our 50% owned Cariboo mill. Approximately 79 days of such downtime was at our Peace River mill and primarily related to boiler work which was deferred from last year relating to a 2017 incident. The Peace River mill maintenance shut was about 25 days longer than planned, nine days of which were in July, but we expect the majority of this extra downtime will be covered by our insurance.

In the second quarter of 2021, we received insurance proceeds of $20.0 million in connection with the costs of the Peace River mill boiler work along with an initial payment of $4.2 million for our business interruption insurance claims. We currently expect our remaining business interruption insurance claim to be in excess of $15 million.

We estimate that annual maintenance downtime in the current quarter adversely impacted our operating income by approximately $80.1 million, comprised of approximately $45.0 million in direct out-of-pocket expenses and the balance in reduced production (exclusive of business interruption insurance proceeds).

In the third quarter of 2021, excluding our 50% owned Cariboo mill, we have 24 days of scheduled maintenance. Also, while our Rosenthal mill will be operating and producing pulp, in the third quarter of 2021 it will take down and rebuild its turbine. This work is expected to continue into the early fourth quarter and require the mill to purchase its energy requirements.

On average, in the current quarter overall per unit fiber costs were flat when compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Wood Products

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 86,285 $ 37,611 Energy revenues $ 2,692 $ 2,629 Wood residual revenues $ 1,462 $ 1,487 Operating income $ 42,314 $ 4,327

In the second quarter of 2021, our wood products segment had record operating income of $42.3 million compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to a higher lumber realized sales price.

Average lumber sales realizations increased to $789 per Mfbm in the second quarter of 2021 from approximately $345 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2020 due to higher pricing in both the U.S. and European markets. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong demand from the housing and renovation markets. European lumber pricing increased due to steady demand with limited supply.

Fiber costs were approximately 75% of our lumber cash production costs in the current quarter. In the current quarter per unit fiber costs increased by approximately 30% from the same quarter of 2020 primarily due to strong demand for sawlogs and the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our euro denominated fiber costs.

In the third quarter of 2021, our Friesau sawmill has four weeks of seasonal scheduled downtime.

Consolidated – Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues for the first half of 2021 increased by approximately 18% to $814.6 million from $691.8 million in the first half of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the first half of 2021 increased by approximately 8% to $711.7 million from $657.4 million in the first half of 2020 primarily due to the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses and higher maintenance costs partially offset by lower pulp sales volumes and per unit fiber costs.

For the first half of 2021, our net income was $27.3 million, or $0.41 per share compared to a net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the same period of 2020.

In the first half of 2021, Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 70% to $165.8 million from $97.5 million in the same period of 2020 primarily due to higher pulp and lumber sales realizations and lower per unit fiber costs partially offset by higher maintenance costs, the negative impact of a weaker dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses and lower pulp and energy sales volumes.

Liquidity

The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,534 $ 361,098 Working capital $ 672,237 $ 663,056 Total assets $ 2,214,698 $ 2,129,126 Long-term liabilities $ 1,345,200 $ 1,316,303 Total shareholders’ equity $ 604,134 $ 601,027

As of June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $384.5 million and approximately $310.4 million available under our revolving credit facilities, providing aggregate liquidity of about $694.9 million.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on October 6, 2021 to all shareholders of record on September 29, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call

In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time). Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w2j2nx7v or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “designed”, “will”, “believes”, “estimates”, “may”, “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 310,249 $ 339,756 $ 298,046 $ 650,005 $ 601,651 Wood products segment revenues 90,439 70,987 41,727 161,426 87,505 Corporate and other revenues 1,144 1,977 1,422 3,121 2,638 Total revenues $ 401,832 $ 412,720 $ 341,195 $ 814,552 $ 691,794 Pulp segment operating income $ 13,338 $ 25,296 $ 8,110 $ 38,634 $ 29,549 Wood products segment operating income 42,314 27,977 4,327 70,291 9,882 Corporate and other operating loss (3,816 ) (2,244 ) (2,122 ) (6,060 ) (5,054 ) Total operating income $ 51,836 $ 51,029 $ 10,315 $ 102,865 $ 34,377 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 27,967 $ 27,046 $ 27,219 $ 55,013 $ 57,590 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 3,748 3,723 2,804 7,471 5,181 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 240 198 178 438 376 Total depreciation and amortization $ 31,955 $ 30,967 $ 30,201 $ 62,922 $ 63,147 Operating EBITDA $ 83,791 $ 81,996 $ 40,516 $ 165,787 $ 97,524 Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) $ — $ (30,368 ) (1) $ — Income tax provision $ (10,685 ) $ (2,698 ) $ (882 ) $ (13,383 ) $ (6,226 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,415 $ 5,933 $ (8,411 ) $ 27,348 $ (11,803 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.18 ) Common shares outstanding at period end 66,037 65,988 65,868 66,037 65,868

(1) Redemption 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and 7.375% senior notes due 2025.









Summary Operating Highlights

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 355.1 396.9 423.8 752.0 879.0 NBHK 4.5 81.6 88.8 86.1 167.8 Annual maintenance downtime (’000 ADMTs) 173.1 37.8 11.3 210.9 13.6 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 117 27 15 144 17 Pulp sales (’000 ADMTs) NBSK 330.4 418.6 422.6 749.1 860.9 NBHK 30.3 69.0 69.3 99.4 135.4 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 1,288 1,037 850 1,163 842 China 962 883 572 922 573 North America 1,598 1,302 1,158 1,450 1,143 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 767 692 465 729 463 North America 1,297 1,020 897 1,158 893 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 830 668 573 739 567 NBHK 672 520 475 566 472 Energy production (’000 MWh)(3) 362.0 519.1 562.9 881.1 1,141.3 Energy sales (’000 MWh)(3) 130.9 201.1 222.0 332.0 453.7 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 90 97 85 94 90 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 116.7 117.8 113.5 234.5 229.8 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 109.3 108.2 109.0 217.5 226.7 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 789 622 345 706 347 Energy production and sales (’000 MWh) 21.0 16.4 22.7 37.3 45.4 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 128 129 116 129 116 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.2050 1.2045 1.1016 1.2048 1.1019 $ / C$(4) 0.8142 0.7902 0.7221 0.8026 0.7328

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates.

(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.

(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 401,832 $ 341,195 $ 814,552 $ 691,794 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 297,826 284,333 608,023 560,389 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 31,935 30,179 62,881 63,090 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,235 16,368 40,783 33,938 Operating income 51,836 10,315 102,865 34,377 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (17,130 ) (20,108 ) (36,149 ) (40,192 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (30,368 ) — Other income (expenses) (2,606 ) 2,264 4,383 238 Total other expenses, net (19,736 ) (17,844 ) (62,134 ) (39,954 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 32,100 (7,529 ) 40,731 (5,577 ) Income tax provision (10,685 ) (882 ) (13,383 ) (6,226 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,415 $ (8,411 ) $ 27,348 $ (11,803 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.32 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.18 ) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0650 $ 0.0650 $ 0.1300 $ 0.2025









MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,534 $ 361,098 Accounts receivable, net 225,238 227,055 Inventories 313,354 271,696 Prepaid expenses and other 14,475 15,003 Total current assets 937,601 874,852 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,133,292 1,109,740 Investment in joint ventures 45,844 46,429 Amortizable intangible assets, net 50,982 51,571 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,829 13,251 Other long-term assets 33,896 31,928 Deferred income tax 1,254 1,355 Total assets $ 2,214,698 $ 2,129,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 264,459 $ 210,994 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 905 802 Total current liabilities 265,364 211,796 Debt 1,157,873 1,145,294 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 31,057 31,810 Finance lease liabilities 57,039 41,329 Operating lease liabilities 8,488 9,933 Other long-term liabilities 12,130 10,909 Deferred income tax 78,613 77,028 Total liabilities 1,610,564 1,528,099 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 66,037,000 issued and outstanding (2020 – 65,868,000) 65,988 65,800 Additional paid-in capital 347,093 345,696 Retained earnings 235,872 217,106 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,819 ) (27,575 ) Total shareholders’ equity 604,134 601,027 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,214,698 $ 2,129,126









MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) $ 21,415 $ (8,411 ) $ 27,348 $ (11,803 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 31,955 30,201 62,922 63,147 Deferred income tax provision (recovery) 1,276 (4,744 ) 2,480 (6,075 ) Inventory impairment — 6,530 — 12,264 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 30,368 — Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 856 739 1,775 1,501 Stock compensation expense (reversal) 975 (34 ) 1,585 (80 ) Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) 1,966 6,880 (6,640 ) 736 Other 356 (695 ) (260 ) (1,192 ) Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (1,202 ) (797 ) (2,125 ) (1,712 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable 16,364 14,938 3,941 (5,988 ) Inventories (21,964 ) 11,442 (42,763 ) (6,678 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 30,167 7,879 34,603 (49,781 ) Other (1,012 ) 177 (1,794 ) (76 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 81,152 64,105 111,440 (5,737 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (62,124 ) (21,544 ) (87,386 ) (44,562 ) Insurance proceeds 20,048 — 20,048 — Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (568 ) (89 ) (1,209 ) (527 ) Other 285 796 (109 ) 847 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (42,359 ) (20,837 ) (68,656 ) (44,242 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Redemption of senior notes — — (824,557 ) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — 875,000 — Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net (42,042 ) (25,651 ) (57,112 ) 25,609 Dividend payments (4,289 ) — (4,289 ) (9,047 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — (14,414 ) — Proceeds from government grants — 299 8,532 299 Repurchase of common shares — — — (162 ) Other (1,832 ) (1,996 ) 89 (11,797 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (48,163 ) (27,348 ) (16,751 ) 4,902 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,179 ) 888 (2,597 ) (2,674 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,549 ) 16,808 23,436 (47,751 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 395,083 286,526 361,098 351,085 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 384,534 $ 303,334 $ 384,534 $ 303,334









MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA: