OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, New Jersey, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income available to common stockholders of $29.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $18.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $61.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $35.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information regarding the metrics):



For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized): June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.12 % 0.67 % 1.07 % 0.66 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 7.88 8.59 5.16 8.23 4.93 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 12.07 13.22 8.10 12.64 7.81 Efficiency ratio 60.21 54.73 62.08 57.34 64.72 Net interest margin 2.89 2.93 3.24 2.91 3.37 (a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Core earnings1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $29.5 million and $55.9 million, respectively, or $0.49 and $0.93 per diluted share, respectively. Non-core operations had a favorable impact, net of tax, of $78,000 and $5.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, Core Ratios (Annualized)1: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.81 % 0.98 % 0.92 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 12.04 11.04 9.69 11.55 10.94 Efficiency ratio 60.06 58.37 56.69 59.21 56.01

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

Operations: Commercial banking expansion remains a strategic focus with seven commercial bankers added to the team in this quarter, for a total of 16 this year. This has contributed to a record loan pipeline of $628.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

Commercial banking expansion remains a strategic focus with seven commercial bankers added to the team in this quarter, for a total of 16 this year. This has contributed to a record loan pipeline of $628.6 million as of June 30, 2021. Net Interest Income: Net interest income increased by $412,000 to $74.0 million from $73.6 million in the prior linked quarter, as non-interest bearing deposits grew by $372.2 million year-to-date, reflecting the continued trend in improving deposit quality.

Net interest income increased by $412,000 to $74.0 million from $73.6 million in the prior linked quarter, as non-interest bearing deposits grew by $372.2 million year-to-date, reflecting the continued trend in improving deposit quality. Expense Management: Operating expenses were $51.7 million and core operating expenses were $51.2 million, which includes the additional commercial banking hires, partially offset by savings related to four branch consolidations completed in April 2021. Since 2015, the Bank has consolidated 57 branch locations. Management will discuss the commercial banking expansion plans, digital banking investments, as well as expense management strategies in more detail at the Company’s previously announced Investor Day scheduled to take place at the Administrative Offices in Red Bank, New Jersey, on August 5, 2021.

Operating expenses were $51.7 million and core operating expenses were $51.2 million, which includes the additional commercial banking hires, partially offset by savings related to four branch consolidations completed in April 2021. Since 2015, the Bank has consolidated 57 branch locations. Management will discuss the commercial banking expansion plans, digital banking investments, as well as expense management strategies in more detail at the Company’s previously announced Investor Day scheduled to take place at the Administrative Offices in Red Bank, New Jersey, on August 5, 2021. Interchange Fees: Under the temporary relief provisions of a joint rule published by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Bank received relief from Dodd-Frank limitations on debit card interchange fees collected by banks with assets of $10 billion or more. The Bank will remain exempt from limits on debit card interchange fees until June 30, 2022.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased with our commercial banking expansion which is reflected in the second quarter loan pipeline of $628.6 million, a record level.” Mr. Maher added, “A few weeks ago, the Bank successfully completed the conversion of our core operating system with hundreds of thousands of customer accounts transferred to a new platform. The generational core systems upgrade will enhance our operational functionality and efficiencies, improve the customer experience and services, and enable the integration of customer accounts from our New York operations, previously Country Bank. We appreciate the tireless efforts of our employees and the patience of our customers as we completed the pivotal transition to the new core system.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on August 20, 2021 to common stockholders of record on August 9, 2021. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on August 16, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on July 30, 2021.

1 Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, and ratios derived from core earnings, for the periods presented, excludes merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.



Results of Operations

Net income was favorably impacted by $78,000, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $3.7 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income was favorably impacted by $5.3 million, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $14.1 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Core earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $29.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $22.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $55.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $49.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income was favorably impacted by $5.2 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the prior linked quarter. Core earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased from $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased to $74.0 million and $147.6 million, respectively, as compared to $78.7 million and $158.3 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, reflecting a reduction in net interest margin, partly offset by an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $502.5 million and $791.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods, primarily concentrated in excess balance sheet liquidity. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, decreased by $506.7 million and $313.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased to 2.89% and 2.91%, respectively, from 3.24% and 3.37%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The net interest margin compression was primarily due to the excess balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.50% and 0.55%, respectively, from 0.92% and 0.98%, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.27% and 0.32% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 0.57% and 0.63%, respectively, for the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $412,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, while the net interest margin decreased to 2.89%, compared to 2.93%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees, the net interest margin decreased to 2.73% from 2.75%. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.25% from 3.38% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to lower purchase accounting accretion and the impact of the lower interest rate environment on loan originations and securities purchases. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.60% in the prior linked quarter, due to repricing of deposit costs and maturities of higher yielding time deposits.

Benefit/Provision for Credit Losses

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the benefit for credit loss expense was $6.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, as compared to a provision for credit loss expense of $9.6 million and $19.6 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a benefit for credit loss expense of $620,000 in the prior linked quarter. The benefit for credit loss expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was significantly influenced by improved economic forecasts, including stronger employment levels and GDP growth, combined with stabilizing trends in the Bank’s asset quality.

Net loan charge-offs were $224,000 for the quarter and net loan recoveries were $56,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net loan recoveries of $232,000 and net loan charge-offs of $922,000 for the corresponding prior year periods, respectively, and net loan recoveries of $280,000 for the prior linked quarter. The six months ended June 30, 2020 included $949,000 in charge-offs on the sale of higher risk residential loans. Non-performing loans totaled $31.7 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $34.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $21.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Non-interest Income

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other income increased to $11.8 million and $32.6 million, respectively, as compared to $11.4 million and $25.1 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included non-core operations of $576,000 and $8.9 million, respectively, related to net gain on equity investments. Excluding this item, the decrease in other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $2.4 million, as a result of lower activity, partially offset by increases in bankcard services of $850,000 due to lower card activity in the prior period as a result of the pandemic, fees and service charges of $556,000, and gain on sale of loans of $523,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $5.4 million, as a result of lower activity, partially offset by increases in gain on sale of loans of $2.3 million and bankcard services of $1.4 million due to lower card activity in the prior period as a result of the pandemic.

Excluding non-core operations, other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $1.3 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $1.0 million, as a result of lower activity, and gain on sale of loans of $637,000.

Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses decreased to $51.7 million and $103.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to $55.9 million and $118.7 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included $472,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $4.9 million and $16.0 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding non-core operations, the $123,000 increase in operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $2.0 million, primarily relating to higher benefit costs, partly offset by decreases in other operating expenses of $853,000, and equipment of $676,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the $1.3 million decrease in operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in other operating expense of $1.3 million and equipment expense of $1.0 million, partly offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.2 million.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased $907,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter. The change was due to an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $1.5 million, partly offset by a decrease in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $765,000.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $10.1 million and $20.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to $5.9 million and $9.9 million for the same prior year periods, respectively, and $10.7 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.8% and 24.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 24.0% and 22.0% for the same prior year periods, respectively, and 24.6% for the prior linked quarter. The higher effective tax rate for the current year period, as compared to the prior year period, was primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $35.6 million to $11.48 billion at June 30, 2021, from $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks decreased $188.1 million, to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020. Total debt securities increased by $275.5 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020, while equity investments decreased $16.2 million due to $90.7 million in sales of common stock partly offset by $73.8 million in purchases of preferred stock and a non-controlling equity investment. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $83.0 million and $95.4 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, increased by $77.1 million, to $7.74 billion at June 30, 2021, from $7.66 billion at December 31, 2020.

Deposits decreased by $12.3 million to $9.42 billion at June 30, 2021, from $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020, which reflected a decrease in time deposits of $416.4 million, partly offset by an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $372.2 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2021 was 83.1%, as compared to 82.3% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. On June 25, 2021, the Company announced the authorization of the Board of Directors of the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares, which is approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares under its stock repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $20.94, and there were 4,019,145 shares available for repurchase at June 30, 2021 under the existing repurchase programs. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $15.58 at June 30, 2021, as compared to $14.98 at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $31.7 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans do not include $40.1 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 170.1% at June 30, 2021, as compared to 166.8% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans improved to $5.3 million at June 30, 2021, from $34.7 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.69% of total loans at June 30, 2021, as compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $77.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 1,084,029 $ 1,173,665 $ 1,272,134 $ 721,049 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 249,330 268,511 183,302 153,239 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,609 at June 30, 2021, $1,717 at March 31, 2021, $1,715 at December 31, 2020 and $2,446 at June 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $1,169,123 at June 30, 2021, $1,099,745 at March 31, 2021, $968,466 at December 31, 2020 and $895,897 at June 30, 2020) 1,146,735 1,082,326 937,253 867,959 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 90,917 50,159 107,079 13,830 Restricted equity investments, at cost 52,519 52,199 51,705 68,091 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $53,876 at June 30, 2021, $59,976 at March 31, 2021, $60,735 at December 31, 2020 and $38,509 at June 30, 2020 7,774,351 7,820,590 7,704,857 8,335,480 Loans held-for-sale 1,493 43,175 45,524 21,799 Interest and dividends receivable 28,014 32,819 35,269 37,811 Other real estate owned 106 106 106 248 Premises and equipment, net 117,509 110,093 107,094 100,576 Bank owned life insurance 259,608 264,548 265,253 262,637 Assets held for sale 4,032 5,340 5,782 7,828 Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 501,472 Core deposit intangible 20,912 22,273 23,668 26,732 Other assets 154,027 151,349 208,968 226,614 Total assets $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,345,365 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 9,415,286 $ 9,502,812 $ 9,427,616 $ 8,967,754 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 343,392 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 141,475 134,465 128,454 152,821 Other borrowings 228,564 228,176 235,471 246,840 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 21,281 20,980 17,296 19,582 Other liabilities 168,506 192,320 155,346 138,542 Total liabilities 9,975,112 10,078,753 9,964,183 9,868,931 Total stockholders’ equity 1,508,789 1,498,719 1,484,130 1,476,434 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,345,365

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 77,048 $ 77,908 $ 88,347 $ 154,956 $ 178,291 Debt securities 5,984 5,355 6,209 11,339 12,981 Equity investments and other 309 1,611 1,321 1,920 2,812 Total interest income 83,341 84,874 95,877 168,215 194,084 Interest expense: Deposits 6,325 8,496 12,305 14,821 26,241 Borrowed funds 3,000 2,774 4,905 5,774 9,531 Total interest expense 9,325 11,270 17,210 20,595 35,772 Net interest income 74,016 73,604 78,667 147,620 158,312 Credit loss (benefit) expense (6,460 ) (620 ) 9,649 (7,080 ) 19,618 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 80,476 74,224 69,018 154,700 138,694 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 3,591 3,052 2,741 6,643 5,222 Trust and asset management revenue 591 599 555 1,190 1,070 Fees and service charges 3,809 3,737 3,253 7,546 8,126 Net gain on sales of loans 1,279 1,916 756 3,195 929 Net gain on equity investments 576 8,287 148 8,863 303 Net loss from other real estate operations (1 ) (8 ) (52 ) (9 ) (202 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,716 1,415 1,521 3,131 3,096 Commercial loan swap income 73 1,111 2,489 1,184 6,539 Other 169 726 19 895 44 Total other income 11,803 20,835 11,430 32,638 25,127 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 29,912 28,366 27,935 58,278 57,820 Occupancy 5,314 5,061 5,268 10,375 10,544 Equipment 1,306 1,578 1,982 2,884 3,925 Marketing 625 434 753 1,059 1,522 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,099 1,864 1,133 2,963 1,800 Data processing 4,402 4,031 4,149 8,433 8,326 Check card processing 1,303 1,372 1,290 2,675 2,566 Professional fees 2,391 2,837 2,683 5,228 4,985 Other operating expense 3,485 3,353 4,338 6,838 8,140 FHLB advance prepayment fees — — 924 — 924 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,361 1,395 1,544 2,756 3,122 Branch consolidation expense 26 1,011 863 1,037 3,457 Merger related expenses 446 381 3,070 827 11,597 Total operating expenses 51,670 51,683 55,932 103,353 118,728 Income before provision for income taxes 40,609 43,376 24,516 83,985 45,093 Provision for income taxes 10,054 10,679 5,878 20,733 9,922 Net income 30,555 32,697 18,638 63,252 35,171 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 — 2,008 — Net income available to common stockholders $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 18,638 $ 61,244 $ 35,171 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.31 $ 1.02 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.31 $ 1.02 $ 0.58 Average basic shares outstanding 59,701 59,840 59,877 59,776 59,881 Average diluted shares outstanding 59,966 60,101 59,999 60,040 60,122

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 474,919 $ 498,245 $ 470,656 $ 599,188 $ 910,762 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,045,514 1,066,351 1,145,065 1,176,529 1,199,742 Commercial real estate - investor 3,836,230 3,804,351 3,491,464 3,453,276 3,449,160 Total commercial 5,356,663 5,368,947 5,107,185 5,228,993 5,559,664 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,168,545 2,189,348 2,309,459 2,407,178 2,426,277 Home equity loans and lines 255,097 267,591 285,016 301,712 320,627 Other consumer 40,485 46,651 54,446 63,095 71,721 Total consumer 2,464,127 2,503,590 2,648,921 2,771,985 2,818,625 Total loans 7,820,790 7,872,537 7,756,106 8,000,978 8,378,289 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 7,437 8,029 9,486 (1,238 ) (4,300 ) Allowance for loan credit losses (53,876 ) (59,976 ) (60,735 ) (56,350 ) (38,509 ) Loans receivable, net $ 7,774,351 $ 7,820,590 $ 7,704,857 $ 7,943,390 $ 8,335,480 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 68,778 $ 74,037 $ 95,789 $ 88,210 $ 101,840 At June 30, 2021

Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.78 % $ 463,388 $ 154,946 $ 210,024 $ 154,700 $ 169,093 Residential real estate 3.11 153,798 178,352 151,152 212,107 181,800 Home equity loans and lines 4.23 11,369 11,031 6,630 10,301 8,282 Total 3.62 % $ 628,555 $ 344,329 $ 367,806 $ 377,108 $ 359,175





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 3.26 % $ 259,163 (2) $ 547,591 (2) $ 173,715 $ 187,747 $ 216,979 (2) Residential real estate 3.16 173,354 189,942 222,780 219,325 242,137 Home equity loans and lines 3.99 14,870 10,278 13,435 10,966 12,128 Total 3.25 % $ 447,387 $ 747,811 $ 409,930 $ 418,038 $ 471,244 Loans sold $ 29,556 $ 67,500 $ 56,126 (3) $ 56,722 $ 104,600 (3)





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million, $60 million and $504 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.





DEPOSITS At June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,505,355 $ 2,417,935 $ 2,133,195 $ 2,240,799 $ 2,161,766 Interest-bearing checking 3,628,741 3,623,132 3,646,866 3,317,296 3,022,887 Money market deposit 734,320 782,459 783,521 691,872 680,199 Savings 1,590,441 1,568,528 1,491,251 1,471,554 1,456,931 Time deposits 956,429 1,110,758 1,372,783 1,561,767 1,645,971 Total $ 9,415,286 $ 9,502,812 $ 9,427,616 $ 9,283,288 $ 8,967,754

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-performing loans held-for-investment: Commercial and industrial $ 1,566 $ 1,616 $ 1,551 $ 586 $ 1,586 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 11,527 11,676 13,054 11,365 4,582 Commercial real estate - investor 10,549 12,366 10,660 2,978 5,274 Residential real estate 6,114 6,398 8,642 11,518 6,568 Home equity loans and lines 1,924 2,072 2,503 3,448 3,034 Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 31,680 34,128 36,410 29,895 21,044 Non-performing loans held-for-sale — — — 67,489 — Other real estate owned 106 106 106 106 248 Total non-performing assets $ 31,786 $ 34,234 $ 36,516 $ 97,490 $ 21,292 PCD loans (1) $ 40,064 $ 44,421 $ 48,488 $ 56,422 $ 61,694 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 5,313 $ 16,477 $ 34,683 $ 13,753 $ 13,640 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 9,803 $ 4,785 $ 5,158 $ 9,866 $ 6,189 Performing 10,311 11,466 12,009 12,777 16,365 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 20,114 $ 16,251 $ 17,167 $ 22,643 $ 22,554 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 53,876 $ 59,976 $ 60,735 $ 56,350 $ 38,509 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment (2) 170.06 175.74 166.81 188.49 182.99 Non-performing loans held-for-investment as a percent of total loans receivable 0.41 0.43 0.47 0.37 0.25 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 0.30 0.32 0.84 0.19





(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals. (2) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $23.6 million, $25.7 million, $28.0 million, $31.6 million and $35.4 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 respectively.





NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Net (charge-offs) recoveries: Loan charge-offs $ (420 ) $ (356 ) $ (3,220 ) $ (15,411 ) $ (169 ) Recoveries on loans 196 636 278 416 401 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (224 ) $ 280 $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) $ 232 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized) 0.01 % NM* 0.15 % 0.71 % NM* Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail: Commercial $ (304 ) $ 126 $ (775 ) $ (14,801 ) $ 30 Residential real estate — (203 ) (1,731 ) 314 212 Home equity loans and lines 58 352 (451 ) (490 ) (3 ) Other consumer 22 5 15 (18 ) (7 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (224 ) $ 280 $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) $ 232





(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is $2.3 million relating to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold. (2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale. * Not meaningful

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 992,485 $ 241 0.10 % $ 1,138,911 $ 277 0.10 % $ 354,016 $ 115 0.13 % Securities (1) 1,501,484 6,052 1.62 1,311,683 6,689 2.07 1,130,779 7,415 2.64 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,318,436 54,258 4.09 5,127,940 53,670 4.24 5,409,238 59,460 4.42 Residential real estate 2,219,425 19,097 3.44 2,327,838 20,069 3.45 2,507,076 23,870 3.81 Home equity loans and lines 260,374 3,163 4.87 275,943 3,523 5.18 328,144 3,853 4.72 Other consumer 44,167 530 4.81 50,964 646 5.14 76,382 1,164 6.13 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (53,483 ) — — (52,887 ) — — (25,218 ) — — Loans receivable, net 7,788,919 77,048 3.97 7,729,798 77,908 4.09 8,295,622 88,347 4.28 Total interest-earning assets 10,282,888 83,341 3.25 10,180,392 84,874 3.38 9,780,417 95,877 3.94 Non-interest-earning assets 1,256,844 1,259,109 1,334,169 Total assets $ 11,539,732 $ 11,439,501 $ 11,114,586 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,701,496 3,385 0.37 % $ 3,711,976 4,311 0.47 % $ 2,966,631 4,800 0.65 % Money market 760,323 212 0.11 757,634 367 0.20 652,485 705 0.43 Savings 1,581,284 166 0.04 1,522,603 179 0.05 1,445,953 414 0.12 Time deposits 1,002,086 2,562 1.03 1,221,123 3,639 1.21 1,623,890 6,386 1.58 Total 7,045,189 6,325 0.36 7,213,336 8,496 0.48 6,688,959 12,305 0.74 FHLB Advances — — — — — — 476,598 1,946 1.64 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 135,181 56 0.17 129,444 95 0.30 131,382 138 0.42 Other borrowings 228,350 2,944 5.17 228,368 2,679 4.76 220,948 2,821 5.14 Total borrowings 363,531 3,000 3.31 357,812 2,774 3.14 828,928 4,905 2.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,408,720 9,325 0.50 7,571,148 11,270 0.60 7,517,887 17,210 0.92 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,462,203 2,212,273 2,018,044 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 164,774 160,500 124,997 Total liabilities 10,035,697 9,943,921 9,660,928 Stockholders’ equity 1,504,035 1,495,580 1,453,658 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,539,732 $ 11,439,501 $ 11,114,586 Net interest income $ 74,016 $ 73,604 $ 78,667 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.75 % 2.78 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (4) 2.89 % 2.93 % 3.24 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.27 % 0.37 % 0.57 %





For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,065,294 $ 518 0.10 % $ 208,871 $ 457 0.44 % Securities (1) 1,407,108 12,741 1.83 1,158,657 15,336 2.66 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,223,714 107,927 4.17 5,185,114 119,335 4.63 Residential real estate 2,273,332 39,166 3.45 2,490,243 48,499 3.90 Home equity loans and lines 268,115 6,686 5.03 333,574 7,923 4.78 Other consumer 47,547 1,177 4.99 81,930 2,534 6.22 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (53,187 ) — — (17,720 ) — — Loans receivable, net 7,759,521 154,956 4.03 8,073,141 178,291 4.44 Total interest-earning assets 10,231,923 168,215 3.32 9,440,669 194,084 4.13 Non-interest-earning assets 1,257,970 1,283,029 Total assets $ 11,489,893 $ 10,723,698 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,707,398 7,695 0.42 % $ 2,887,212 9,931 0.69 % Money market 758,986 579 0.15 633,273 1,745 0.55 Savings 1,552,106 345 0.04 1,424,646 1,969 0.28 Time deposits 1,111,000 6,202 1.13 1,541,619 12,596 1.64 Total 7,129,490 14,821 0.42 6,486,750 26,241 0.81 FHLB Advances — — — 553,963 4,770 1.73 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 132,328 151 0.23 106,743 234 0.44 Other borrowings 228,359 5,623 4.97 169,900 4,527 5.36 Total borrowings 360,687 5,774 3.23 830,606 9,531 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,490,177 20,595 0.55 7,317,356 35,772 0.98 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,337,238 1,852,813 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 162,647 119,237 Total liabilities 9,990,062 9,289,406 Stockholders’ equity 1,499,831 1,434,292 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,489,893 $ 10,723,698 Net interest income $ 147,620 $ 158,312 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.77 % 3.15 % Net interest margin (4) 2.91 % 3.37 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.32 % 0.63 %





(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (2) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 249,330 268,511 183,302 169,634 153,239 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,146,735 1,082,326 937,253 871,688 867,959 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 90,917 50,159 107,079 63,846 13,830 Restricted equity investments, at cost 52,519 52,199 51,705 67,505 68,091 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 7,774,351 7,820,590 7,704,857 7,943,390 8,335,480 Deposits 9,415,286 9,502,812 9,427,616 9,283,288 8,967,754 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 343,452 343,392 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 370,039 362,641 363,925 389,764 399,661 Stockholders’ equity 1,508,789 1,498,719 1,484,130 1,461,714 1,476,434





For the Three Months Ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 83,341 $ 84,874 $ 92,562 $ 92,962 $ 95,877 Interest expense 9,325 11,270 14,711 16,174 17,210 Net interest income 74,016 73,604 77,851 76,788 78,667 Credit loss (benefit) expense (6,460 ) (620 ) 4,072 35,714 9,649 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 80,476 74,224 73,779 41,074 69,018 Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans) 11,227 12,548 11,032 11,755 11,430 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 576 8,287 24,487 (3,576 ) — Gain on sale of PPP loans — — 5,101 — — Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch

consolidation and merger related

expenses) 51,198 50,291 53,053 52,801 51,075 FHLB advance prepayment fees — — 13,333 — 924 Branch consolidation expense 26 1,011 3,336 830 863 Merger related expenses 446 381 1,194 3,156 3,070 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 40,609 43,376 43,483 (7,534 ) 24,516 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,054 10,679 10,419 (2,608 ) 5,878 Net income (loss) $ 30,555 $ 32,697 $ 33,064 $ (4,926 ) $ 18,638 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 2,835 $ 3,650 $ 6,186 $ 4,364 $ 5,536





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.09 % (0.21 ) % 0.67 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.08 1.18 1.14 (0.22 ) 0.71 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 7.88 8.59 8.65 (1.61 ) 5.16 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 12.07 13.22 13.43 (2.51 ) 8.10 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.14 12.95 12.96 12.55 13.01 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 9.01 8.83 8.79 8.41 8.77 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.50 8.33 8.28 7.91 8.25 Net interest rate spread 2.75 2.78 2.79 2.77 3.02 Net interest margin 2.89 2.93 2.97 2.97 3.24 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.80 1.83 2.40 1.94 2.02 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 60.21 54.73 59.86 66.83 62.08 Loans to deposits 83.06 82.84 82.27 86.19 93.43





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.07 % 0.66 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.13 0.69 Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 8.23 4.93 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 12.64 7.81 Net interest rate spread 2.77 3.15 Net interest margin 2.91 3.37 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 1.81 2.23 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 57.34 64.72





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management $ 278,785 $ 274,172 $ 245,175 $ 232,292 $ 224,042 Nest Egg 129,674 101,701 93,237 80,472 57,383 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 25.22 24.84 24.57 24.21 24.47 Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.58 15.26 14.98 14.58 14.79 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,834,018 60,329,504 60,392,043 60,378,120 60,343,077 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 58 62 62 62 62 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,501,484 $ 1,311,683 $ 1,209,543 $ 1,112,174 $ 1,130,779 Loans receivable, net 7,788,919 7,729,798 7,992,365 8,350,797 8,295,622 Total interest-earning assets 10,282,888 10,180,392 10,425,380 10,268,834 9,780,417 Total assets 11,539,732 11,439,501 11,747,439 11,621,969 11,114,586 Time deposits 1,002,086 1,221,123 1,437,770 1,606,632 1,623,890 Total deposits (including non-interest -bearing deposits) 9,507,392 9,425,609 9,505,835 9,241,265 8,707,003 Total borrowed funds 363,531 357,812 590,295 735,035 828,928 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,408,720 7,571,148 7,886,598 7,767,059 7,517,887 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,462,203 2,212,273 2,209,532 2,209,241 2,018,044 Stockholders’ equity 1,504,035 1,495,580 1,475,088 1,482,682 1,453,658 Quarterly Yields Total securities 1.62 % 2.07 % 2.38 % 2.43 % 2.64 % Loans receivable, net 3.97 4.09 4.23 4.09 4.28 Total interest-earning assets 3.25 3.38 3.53 3.60 3.94 Time deposits 1.03 1.21 1.39 1.45 1.58 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.27 0.37 0.45 0.49 0.57 Total borrowed funds 3.31 3.14 2.72 2.60 2.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.50 0.60 0.74 0.83 0.92 Net interest spread 2.75 2.78 2.79 2.77 3.02 Net interest margin 2.89 2.93 2.97 2.97 3.24





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. (4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Core Earnings: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 29,551 $ 31,693 $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 446 381 1,194 3,156 3,070 Branch consolidation expenses 26 1,011 3,336 830 863 Net (gain) loss on equity investments (576 ) (8,287 ) (24,487 ) 3,576 — FHLB advance prepayment fees — — 13,333 — 924 Gain on sale of PPP loans — — (5,101 ) — — Income tax expense (benefit) on items 26 1,666 2,832 (1,809 ) (1,190 ) Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 29,473 $ 26,464 $ 23,167 $ (266 ) $ 22,305 Core diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ — $ 0.37 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.78 % (0.01 ) % 0.81 % Return on average tangible assets 1.07 0.98 0.82 (0.01 ) 0.85 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 12.04 11.04 9.71 (0.11 ) 9.69 Efficiency ratio 60.06 58.37 59.69 59.63 56.69





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 61,244 $ 35,171 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 827 11,597 Branch consolidation expenses 1,037 3,457 Net gain on equity investments (8,863 ) — Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model — 2,447 FHLB advance prepayment fees — 924 Income tax expense on items 1,692 (4,311 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 55,937 $ 49,285 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.82 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.98 % 0.92 % Return on average tangible assets 1.03 0.97 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 11.55 10.94 Efficiency ratio 59.21 56.01





June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Tangible Stockholders’ Equity to Tangible Assets: Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,508,789 $ 1,498,719 $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 Core deposit intangible 20,912 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 987,558 $ 976,127 $ 960,143 $ 935,671 $ 948,230 Total assets $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 Core deposit intangible 20,912 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 Tangible assets $ 10,962,670 $ 11,054,880 $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.01 % 8.83 % 8.79 % 8.41 % 8.77 %





June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,508,789 $ 1,498,719 $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 Core deposit intangible 20,912 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 Preferred stock 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,544 55,711 Tangible common equity $ 932,031 $ 920,600 $ 904,616 $ 880,127 $ 892,519 Total assets $ 11,483,901 $ 11,577,472 $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,319 500,319 500,849 501,472 Core deposit intangible 20,912 22,273 23,668 25,194 26,732 Tangible assets $ 10,962,670 $ 11,054,880 $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.50 % 8.33 % 8.28 % 7.91 % 8.25 %

