The Hillman Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) reported today selected financial results for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 8.4% to $375.7 million as compared to prior year quarter net sales of $346.7 million

Operating income decreased 5.9% to $19.5 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4.6% to $64.5 million compared to $61.6 million in the prior year quarter



Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 increased 11.6% to $717.0 million as compared to $642.5 million in 2020

Operating income for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 decreased 16.2% to $25.3 million as compared to $30.2 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the twenty-six weeks ended June 26, 2021 increased 8.9% to $112.3 million compared to $103.1 million in 2020



Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It has been an exciting time for Hillman with the closing of the transaction with Landcadia III and on July 15th ringing the bell and becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the symbol 'HLMN'. With the transaction complete and the recapitalization of our balance sheet, we are even better positioned to do what we do best, solved complexity, labor and logistics problems for best-in-class retailers from big box to your local hardware stores. I can't remember a time in the hardware and home improvement business when these were more important to our retailers than they are right now."

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) highly competitive markets that could adversely impact financial results (3) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (4) seasonality; (5) large customer concentration; (6) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (8) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that will be included under the header “Risk Factors” set forth in Item 1A of the company’s annual report filed on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. All estimates of financial metrics in this presentation for fiscal 2021 and beyond are current as of July 29, 2021.



THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operating Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 26, 2021 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 27, 2020 Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 375,715 $ 346,710 $ 716,996 $ 642,546 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 215,967 196,402 417,265 362,813 Selling, general and administrative expenses 111,662 94,970 214,841 184,723 Depreciation 15,270 17,230 31,611 34,747 Amortization 15,414 14,865 30,323 29,713 Management fees to related party 88 196 214 321 Other (income) expense (2,195 ) 2,319 (2,547 ) 55 Income from operations 19,509 20,728 25,289 30,174 Interest expense, net 19,159 23,878 38,178 47,058 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 3,152 3,184 6,304 6,336 (Gain) loss on mark-to-market adjustment of interest rate swap (751 ) (308 ) (1,424 ) 1,942 Investment income on trust common securities (94 ) (94 ) (189 ) (189 ) Loss before income taxes (1,957 ) (5,932 ) (17,580 ) (24,973 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,428 (895 ) (5,225 ) (5,132 ) Net loss $ (3,385 ) $ (5,037 ) $ (12,355 ) $ (19,841 )





THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,255 $ 21,520 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,586 ($2,395 - 2020) 146,865 121,228 Inventories, net 482,645 391,679 Other current assets 22,125 19,280 Total current assets 667,890 553,707 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $260,692 ($236,031 - 2020) 174,466 182,674 Goodwill 826,969 816,200 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $322,230 ($291,434 - 2020) 826,949 825,966 Operating lease right of use assets 85,312 76,820 Deferred tax assets 2,728 2,075 Other assets 12,739 11,176 Total assets $ 2,597,053 $ 2,468,618 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 229,618 $ 201,461 Current portion of debt and capital leases 11,442 11,481 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,838 12,168 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 16,738 29,800 Pricing allowances 7,636 6,422 Income and other taxes 2,647 5,986 Interest 13,550 12,988 Other accrued expenses 33,935 31,605 Total current liabilities 327,404 311,911 Long term debt 1,651,476 1,535,508 Deferred tax liabilities 151,970 156,118 Operating lease liabilities 78,204 68,934 Other non-current liabilities 24,154 31,560 Total liabilities $ 2,233,208 $ 2,104,031 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.01 par, 5,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 571,122 565,824 Accumulated deficit (184,204 ) (171,849 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,073 ) (29,388 ) Total stockholders' equity 363,845 364,587 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,597,053 $ 2,468,618





THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,355 ) $ (19,841 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,934 64,460 Deferred income taxes (4,709 ) (4,771 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 1,800 1,879 Stock-based compensation expense 3,537 2,669 Asset impairment — 210 (Gain) on disposal of property and equipment — (337 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,212 ) (1,300 ) Other non-cash interest and change in value of interest rate swap (1,424 ) 1,942 Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable (23,547 ) (61,318 ) Inventories (73,049 ) 592 Other assets (15,786 ) 1,307 Accounts payable 22,443 4,475 Other accrued liabilities (17,471 ) 21,690 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (59,839 ) 11,657 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash received (39,102 ) (800 ) Capital expenditures (22,684 ) (22,196 ) Net cash used for investing activities (61,786 ) (22,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (5,304 ) (5,304 ) Borrowings on senior term loans 35,000 — Financing fees (1,027 ) — Borrowings on revolving credit loans 128,000 66,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (42,000 ) (50,000 ) Principal payments under finance and capitalized lease obligations (460 ) (411 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,761 — Net cash provided by financing activities 115,970 10,285 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 390 (315 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,265 ) (1,369 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,520 19,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,255 $ 18,604





THE HILLMAN COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 26, 2021 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 27, 2020 Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 27, 2020 Net loss $ (3,385 ) $ (5,037 ) $ (12,355 ) $ (19,841 ) Income tax benefit 1,428 (895 ) (5,225 ) (5,132 ) Interest expense, net 19,159 23,878 38,178 47,058 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures 3,152 3,184 6,304 6,336 Investment income on trust common securities (94 ) (94 ) (189 ) (189 ) Depreciation 15,270 17,230 31,611 34,747 Amortization 15,414 14,865 30,323 29,713 Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps (751 ) (308 ) (1,424 ) 1,942 EBITDA $ 50,193 $ 52,823 $ 87,223 $ 94,634 Stock compensation expense 1,796 1,524 3,537 2,669 Management fees 88 196 214 321 Restructuring (1) — 980 109 2,710 Litigation expense (2) 6,322 1,893 10,282 2,674 Acquisition and integration expense (3) 3,299 661 8,139 990 Buy-back expense (4) 1,350 — 1,350 — Anti-dumping duties (5) 2,636 — 2,636 — Facility closures (6) — 433 — 433 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,212 ) 3,100 (1,212 ) (1,300 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,472 $ 61,610 $ 112,278 $ 103,131



