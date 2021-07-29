Global Arena Holding Preps for Annual Stockholders’ Meeting—September 7, 2021

New York, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC ), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth — is pleased to announce that the Company has mailed out a Proxy Packet to all of its Stockholders as of the record date of July 8, 2021, giving notice of the Company’s upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting scheduled for September 7, 2021.



While the Proxy Packet will offer the Stockholders of Record a detailed description of the items that will be discussed and voted on, management believes it to be prudent to briefly touch upon what the main discussion points of the meeting will be for the benefit of all GAHC stockholders. These points are as follows:

· Re-election of members to the Board of Directors;

· Authorization of an increase in the Company’s authorized capital stock;

· Authorization of a reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares; and

· Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

In the next two weeks, management will host a brief webinar to provide clarity on these points. The ‘Re-election of members to the Board of Directors’, and ‘Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’ are straight forward points. However, both the increase to the Company’s authorized capital stock and the reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares require more insight; particularly as management views these actions as both necessary and beneficial to the Company’s overall growth potential.

John S. Matthews, the Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, “We are very happy with the Company’s overall progress, especially our operating subsidiary, Global Election Services Inc. And in order to continue on that trajectory , there are a number of pending deals and imminent opportunities we really need to consummate this year. Therefore, having an ability to appropriately adjust the cap table in support of our continued growth and value proposition is paramount and we will handle this responsibility with care.”

“What I ask of all Stockholders, as well as anyone interested in our Company’s future, is to please attend our upcoming webinar. At that time, we will dive into the actions we are proposing and provide clarity on how we intend to leverage either a stock split, and/or an authorized stock increase, for the overall growth and advancement of Global Arena Holding, Inc.”

Management will soon announce a date and time for the upcoming webinar [August] to address the discussion points that will be voted on at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 7, 2021.

As always, management recommends reading the Company’s financials in their entirety and contact the Company at any time with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company’s website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com , where you can also access all SEC filings, as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc. , GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

