ADT To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On Wednesday, August 4, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



By dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and requesting the ADT Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 8:00 p.m. ET until Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 13720827 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc.

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

