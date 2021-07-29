LiveWire Ergogenics Files New Regulation A Offering

Anaheim, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational use in California, announced today that it has filed a second Regulation A offering for qualification by the Securities and Exchange Commission with an average price of $0.05 per share.

“Encouraged by the strong demand for our first Regulation A offering and the in-depth experience and feedback we have gathered during the process, we have decided to file a second offering with an offering amount of $6.25 million or a maximum of 125 million shares. The initial share price has been targeted at $0.05, and the final price will be set by the Company at the time of qualification by the SEC,” said LiveWire Ergogenics CEO Bill Hodson. “We will utilize funds only to the degree required to expedite development of the ongoing projects and reserve the right to close subscriptions before reaching the maximum offering amount. This provides a transparent and well managed investment instrument that allows us to strengthen the financial basis for the Company as needed, while at the same time limiting dilution.”

“Proceeds from this offering will be used for land acquisition plans and invest in our existing affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners and Estrella River Farms to advance the development at Estrella Ranch with the goal to increase the cultivation area to triple the current output at Estrella River Farms. We will continue additional capital improvements such as solar energy, water catchment systems, dust mitigation, advanced security systems, environmental protection, and additional water conservation measures, all leading to improved performance and harvest results. Funds from the offering will also be used to explore potential joint ventures and enter the next phase of permitted cultivation and land acquisition to scale up the available acreage at Estrella Ranch. Construction of the second cultivation acre has already begun.”

“We would also like to use this opportunity to complement our expert construction and cultivation team at the farm, who are deeply passionate about their craft and have done an outstanding job, working 24-7 to get the Estrella operation up and running faster than expected with the goal to deliver two harvests by the end of this year,” concludes Hodson.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and to establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes the development and licensing of high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery™" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.