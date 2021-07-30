Boil Water Order Issued for Canmore, neighbouring communities

CANMORE, Alberta, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR is advising residents of Canmore, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights; as well as the Canmore Nordic Centre of a boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services for these communities until further notice.
EPCOR is working to restore water quality in Canmore after high levels of turbidity have been detected. As a result, residents and businesses are required to boil water before consumption, effective immediately.
The boil water order is precautionary as we await water quality testing to ensure the safety of the water supply. Consumption of microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.
How to use your drinking water
Until further notice, residents in this area must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including:
- drinking
- brushing teeth
- cleaning raw foods
- preparing infant formula or juices
- making ice
- handwashing dishes
Water used for bathing, flushing or laundering clothes does not need to be boiled.
Dishwashers can be used if they are in good working order and have a hot temperature sanitizer cycle.
Residents may instead choose to purchase and consume bottled water for the duration of this order. This order will remain in effect until further notice.
Do not consume water directly from the tap until you have received notice from EPCOR when the water is safe to consume.
Residents can find more information on boil water orders here.
Businesses, schools and health-care facilities may also find the following information helpful:
- How to Use Water Safely in Acute Health Care Sites During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in Community-based Health Care Settings (CHCS) During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in LTC, Supportive Living and Home Living Sites During a BWA
- How to Use Water Safely in Your Child Care Facility During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in Your Food Establishment During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in Your Hotel or Motel During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in Your School During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in Your Swimming Pool During a Boil Water Advisory
- How to Use Water Safely in Personal Services Facilities During a Boil Water Advisory
Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.
If you have health-related questions, contact Health Link at 811 or visit MyHealth.Alberta.ca.
For more information contact:
Laura Ehrkamp
Media Relations
780-721-9001
epcormedia@epcor.com
About EPCOR
EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.