Boil Water Order Issued for Canmore, neighbouring communities

CANMORE, Alberta, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR is advising residents of Canmore, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights; as well as the Canmore Nordic Centre of a boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services for these communities until further notice.



EPCOR is working to restore water quality in Canmore after high levels of turbidity have been detected. As a result, residents and businesses are required to boil water before consumption, effective immediately.

The boil water order is precautionary as we await water quality testing to ensure the safety of the water supply. Consumption of microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

How to use your drinking water

Until further notice, residents in this area must bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including:

drinking

brushing teeth

cleaning raw foods

preparing infant formula or juices

making ice

handwashing dishes

Water used for bathing, flushing or laundering clothes does not need to be boiled.

Dishwashers can be used if they are in good working order and have a hot temperature sanitizer cycle.

Residents may instead choose to purchase and consume bottled water for the duration of this order. This order will remain in effect until further notice.

Do not consume water directly from the tap until you have received notice from EPCOR when the water is safe to consume.

Residents can find more information on boil water orders here.

Businesses, schools and health-care facilities may also find the following information helpful:

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

If you have health-related questions, contact Health Link at 811 or visit MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

