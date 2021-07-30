Baby Sleep Sack And Sleeping Bag – Newborn To Toddler Wearable Range Expanded

Kowloon, Hong Kong, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Malabar Baby, a lifestyle brand for babies and children, has launched new products in their range online. The company specializes in high-quality baby sleeping bags, quilts, blankets, swaddles, and more.

The new announcement provides an affordable and accessible range of meticulously designed products of superior craftsmanship.

Founded by Anjali Harjani after the birth of her son, the team at Malabar Baby works with the finest factories across the globe to source fabrics that are both sustainable for the environment and have a positive impact on local communities. Items from the brand work to preserve the art of block printing, as well as the artists who are skilled in this tradition.

The recently released Lightweight Wearable Baby Sleeping Bag for newborns from Malabar Baby exhibits this print on premium breathable Indian cotton, designed as a wearable blanket to help babies establish safe sleep patterns. Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive newborn skin, the handmade designs are machine washable, easy to care for, and will soften with each wash.

Wearable blankets from the brand offer an alternative to blankets for newborns whilst in the crib, helping babies transition from the womb environment using a comforting, cozy shape and design.

Featuring exclusive sizing to fit babies from birth (size small) to 36 months (size large), the Wearable Baby Sleeping Bag offers a unique right shoulder snap and silent zipper system that make it easy to fit on a sleeping baby. The item is also available in an XL size for babies transitioning into a new bedtime routine.

With the latest update, Malabar Baby continues to expand its range of high-quality bedding, blankets, quilts, and babywear. The website also features a variety of informative resources on baby care trends, motherhood, and parenting advice.

A satisfied customer said: “The fabric is high quality and comfortable, the zipper is durable and the design is gorgeous. Don’t even bother with other wearable sleeping bags – I’ve been through them all and this one is hands down the best.”

