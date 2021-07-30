Custom Triathlon Suit Australia – Women/Men Performance Clothing Launched

Hurstville, Australia , July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System Australia, a sportswear company specialising in customisable apparel, has updated its offerings with a series of products made from its proprietary Glide fabric. The company allows customers to choose from a variety of suits, tops, and bottoms and customise them with their own logos or team design.

With the new update, triathletes will be able to create personalised attire that offers the ideal balance of fit, compression, and performance during gruelling races. Achieving all three is crucial, as it will enable the triathlete to transition between the various stages of a triathlon with maximum efficiency and minimal effort.

The company’s Glide fabric is made from a polyester and spandex blend that allows for the creation of a suit with a tight yet comfortable fit. This sun-protective material has a recommended Ultraviolet Protection Factor of 30+ and it is treated with Cool Feel, which further reduces surface temperature.

Besides offering high-level moisture and heat management, the company’s triathlon suits are aerodynamic owing to their low cut collars and ergonomic side panels, which help reduce drag. Their flatlock seams press the fabric tightly towards the skin, helping prevent chafing or irritation due to friction while moving.

Champion System Australia’s production process begins with design. A customer can either submit custom artwork or describe their idea so that the company can create a new design. All files used in this process are stored to make ordering again easier.

Once the design is approved, the customer can proceed with sizing. Sizes range from XS to 4XL, and specific cuts are available for children and adult males and females.

Each piece of clothing is custom-made, so it takes about four weeks for a tri suit to be finished, the company explained.

Headquartered in Southern Sydney, Champion System Australia has been producing personalised sportswear since 2005. It also customises various types of clothing for runners and cyclists, and it has ventured into winter garments and casual wear.

“Whether it’s a personalised jersey for yourself or the event top for thousands in a charity run, we provide the same race-proven garments, design services, and commitment to quality,” the company stated on its website.

