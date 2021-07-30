Guangzhou, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air pollution has become a global problem, particularly in urban areas, due to the rapid increase in industrialization. The smoke, dust, fumes, viruses, bacterias, and other harmful pollutants in the air have damaged the quality of human life exceedingly. The malignant atmosphere has increased many respiratory health problems such as asthma, respiratory diseases, and contaminants that lead to lung failure in severe cases. Technology-based companies have introduced innovative models to cleanse the health-hazardous air and provide humans with fresh and contamination-free breathing experiences. Among the pioneers, Guangzhou-based Olansi Healthcare CO. LTD introduced an innovative and latest model of household air purifier.



Olansi Healthcare Delivering Reliable Air Purification For Over a Decade

Since 2009, Guangzhou-based Olansi Healthcare CO. LTD set a benchmark with their reliable home appliances. The chain of human-friendly appliances includes hydrogen water machines and water purifiers etc. afterward, innovative air purifiers evolved. Guangzhou-based Olansi Healthcare CO. LTD believes in outpouring value for money and dispensing high-quality built-in products to their customers. Their board of officers claims that customers' support, service, and satisfaction are crucially the company's building block.

Guangzhou-based Olansi Healthcare CO. LTD concerns environmental protection and develops models accordingly. The company researched the high-tech and innovative modules and developed them for air purifying. The management claims that their program aims to establish users' health, money, and environment-friendly air purifiers. They further elaborated that these air purifier appliances and ranges are healthy alternatives developed to eliminate all health-hazardous pollutants such as germs, viruses, dust particles, smoke, and harmful bacterias. The use of the latest air filtration along with bactericidal and ultraviolet radiations in these purifying gadgets validate the usefulness of products.

Among these air purifiers, the Olansi UVC air purifier is launched. The air purifier contains a high-quality blend of technology and science. UVC air purifier kills all the viruses, bacterias, and allergens in the air to deliver a healthy environment. The air filtration is updated with ultraviolet rays of light and bactericidal radiations. Olansi believes in catering to the contemporary needs of customers. Considering the pandemic, these air purifiers are designed with multiple systems. The installation of technology involves UV-C light so that the purifier can filter all possible resources of impurities in the air.

A high-tech and contemporary need-based research followed the development in which Olansi Healthcare launched a wide range of air-purifying machines and gadgets. The range enlists air purifiers for multiple circumstances and areas, including smart desktop UVC air purifiers, ionizers, car air purifiers, UVC air purifier covid, pm 2.5 air purifiers, portable UVC air purifier, home air purifiers A4, and Hepa air purifiers. The Olansi manufacturers encountered multipurpose utility of gadgets with personalized service, and customers' ease to breathe healthily under various circumstances is considered.

Guangzhou, Olansi Healthcare CO. LTD is reviewed as one of the best air purifier manufacturers by many experts in the fields, and it has also gained immense customer support for the purifying range. The disc located in the air purifier is glazed with an antibacterial sheet. The filtration process balances the humidity, and the ultraviolet radiation works collectively to kill all the harmful constituents in the air.

About Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd

Guangzhou, Olansi Healthcare CO. LTD, located in China, sets benchmarks for many OEM and ODM purification manufacturers. The company has accomplished multiple achievements and certifications such as CB, ROHS, L, ERP, etc. All the product ranges can be ordered online or bought from their physical stores at similar prices. The company considers the contemporary problems and inculcates solutions in their latest, innovative models, such as UVC air purification. With the OEM and ODM purifying range, one can enjoy fresh, healthy, contamination-free, and environmental protection in their personal spaces.

