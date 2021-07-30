English Finnish

30 July 2021

Changes in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Group Executive Board

Senior Vice President, Facility Services Finland at Lassila & Tikanoja, Tuomas Mäkipeska, has resigned and will continue his career outside Lassila & Tikanoja.

Antti Niitynpää (EMBA) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Facility Services Finland and a member of the Group Executive Board effective 30 July 2021 onwards. Currently, Niitynpää is Business Director, Cleaning Services, which is the largest service branch of Lassila & Tikanoja Facility Services Finland. At Lassila & Tikanoja, Niitynpää has previously held the position of Business Director in the Property Maintenance service branch and the position of Regional Director. He has also worked as Regional Director at ISS Finland, for example.

Niitynpää has a strong background in building profitable growth. He has successfully renewed the organisation, management and modes of operation of the Cleaning service branch. Customer satisfaction, quality and personnel satisfaction have all been taken to the next level during Niitynpää’s time in the service branch.

“I would like to thank Tuomas for his excellent work in building and renewing Lassila & Tikanoja in his various different roles in the span of nearly ten years. I wish Tuomas the best of luck and success for the new challenges ahead. It is with great pleasure that I get to welcome Antti as part of our Group Executive Board where his extensive Facility Services experience will prove invaluable. Antti has played a big role in implementing our Facility Services division’s strategy and building profitable growth. This work will continue in days to come as well”, says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO at Lassila & Tikanoja.

Tuomas Mäkipeska will serve as an Executive Board advisor at Lassila & Tikanoja for the transitional period.

