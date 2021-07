English French

PRESS RELEASE

JULY 30, 2021

Communication about the availability of H1 2021 financial report

Boulogne-Billancourt, 7/30/2021 –

Renault announces that the 2021 H1 Financial Report is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority and is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com , tab Finance, in the ‘Regulated information’.

