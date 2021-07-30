English French

Rueil Malmaison, 30 July 2021

FIRST HALF 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sharp upturn in revenue and earnings – Return to normal in most business lines VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction: revenue and earnings in excess of 2019 levels VINCI Autoroutes: upturn in traffic levels since early May following the easing of restrictions in France VINCI Airports: trends varying between countries, overall passenger numbers still substantially down on levels seen before the Covid-19 crisis

Significantly higher net income and free cash flow

Reduction in net financial debt and large amount of liquidity

Record order book

2021 outlook: Performance at VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction set to exceed pre-Covid levels Recovery in traffic levels expected to continue at VINCI Autoroutes VINCI Airports passenger numbers still low due to continuing travel restrictions in some countries

2021 interim dividend: €0.65 per share

Key figures

(in € millions)



First half 2021 2020 2019 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change 2020 Revenue1 22,607 18,493 21,729 +22.3% +4.0% 43,234 Cash flow from operations (Ebitda) 3,132 1,803 3,625 +1,329 -493 5,919 % of revenue 13.9% 9.7% 16.7% 13.7% Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) 1,598 267 2,289 +1,332 -690 2,859 % of revenue 7.1% 1.4% 10.5% 6.6% Recurring operating income 1,467 118 2,341 +1,349 -874 2,511 Net income attributable to owners of the parent

excluding non-recurring changes in deferred tax in the UK 877 (244) 1,359 +1,121 -482 1,292 Diluted earnings per share excluding this effect (in €) 1.53 (0.44) 2.43 +1.97 -0.90 2.29 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 682 (294) 1,359 +976 -677 1,242 Diluted earnings per share (in €) 1.19 (0.53) 2.43 +1.72 -1.24 2.20 Free cash flow 381 (182) 316 +563 +65 3,990 Net financial debt2 (in € billions) (18.6) (22.1) (24.2) +3.5 +5.6 (18.0) Order intake (in € billions) 22.4 22.8 20.7 -2% +8% 43.4 Order book2 (in € billions) 46.0 42.9 36.2 +7% +27% 42.4 Change in total traffic at VINCI Autoroutes +29% -14% Change in passenger numbers3 at VINCI Airports -50% -81%

Xavier Huillard, VINCI’s Chairman and CEO, made the following comments:

“The first half of 2021 brought a sharp upturn in revenue and earnings compared with 2020. Free cash flow was positive, despite seasonal business variations that traditionally have a negative impact in the early part of the year.

“Business levels and earnings at VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction were outstanding, exceeding levels seen in 2019. Order intake remained strong and the order book rose to a new record level, giving the Group good visibility as it looks forward to the post-Covid era.

“For VINCI Autoroutes, although heavy vehicle traffic was buoyant, light vehicle traffic was still affected by some travel restrictions. The gradual easing of those restrictions in early May led to rapid growth in traffic, which is now above 2019 levels.

“For VINCI Airports, as in the world’s air transport sector as a whole, passenger numbers remained low as a direct consequence of Covid-related travel restrictions. However, demand for air transport remains strong around the world. Although some airports are seeing a return to passenger numbers close to 2019 levels, trends vary depending on the geographic region. Against this backdrop, the Group continued its development, winning the concession for Manaus International Airport and six other small airports in Brazil.

“In April, VINCI announced the signing of an agreement with the ACS group to acquire its energy business. This unique opportunity fits with the Group’s strategy to create a global player in energy-related engineering, works and services and to develop renewable energy projects.

“VINCI is continuing to roll out and accelerate its environmental ambition. In late 2020, to encourage everyone across the Group to genuinely share and adopt this ambition, we launched our Environment Awards, open to all VINCI staff members around the world. The impressive dedication and enthusiasm demonstrated by our people, and the number and diversity of the projects submitted, show that the Group’s entities are committed to implementing this ambition.

“This collective effort supports our commitment to all-round performance, both in the economic success of our business activities, but also in relation to their workforce-related, social and environmental impacts.”

VINCI’s Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Huillard, met on 29 July 2021 to finalise the financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Confident in the Group’s ongoing rebound, the Board also approved the payment of a 2021 interim dividend of €0.65 per share. It will be paid in cash on 18 November 2021 (ex date: 16 November 2021).

I. Strong earnings growth and firm free cash flow





VINCI’s financial statements for the first half of 2021 show sharp year-on-year increases in revenue and earnings along with outstanding free cash flow. Compared with the first half of 2019, VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction achieved higher earnings, while those generated by the Group’s concessions activities remained hampered by low levels of air traffic and, to a lesser extent, by a fall in motorway traffic levels.

Consolidated revenue in the first half of 2021 totalled €22.6 billion, up 22.3% on an actual basis relative to the first half of 2020 (up 21.7% like-for-like, with a positive 1.2% impact from changes in scope and a negative 0.6% impact from movements in exchange rates). The upturn was particularly strong in France, where business levels in the previous year were badly affected by the first lockdown that began on 17 March 2020. Of VINCI’s total revenue, 45% was generated outside France.

Compared with the first half of 2019, revenue was 4% higher on an actual basis.

Concessions revenue totalled €2.9 billion, down 24% on an actual basis compared with the first half of 2019, and broke down as follows:

VINCI Autoroutes: €2.4 billion, down 8% compared with the first half of 2019, but up 26% relative to the first half of 2020.

VINCI Airports: €0.4 billion (down 65% compared with the first half of 2019).

Other consolidated concessions: VINCI Highways, mainly comprising Lima Expresa and Gefyra (Rion–Antirion bridge in Greece), whose revenue has recovered close to the level seen in the first half of 2019.





Revenue at VINCI Energies totalled €7.2 billion, up 12% on an actual basis compared with the first half of 2019. That upturn mainly reflects the robust economic environment and, to a lesser extent, the impact of acquisitions. Since the start of 2021, the company has completed around 20 acquisitions, representing full-year revenue of approximately €100 million.

In France (46% of the total), revenue was €3.3 billion, up 12% from the first half of 2019.

Outside France (54% of the total), revenue totalled €3.9 billion, up 13% relative to the first half of 2019. It increased in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia-Oceania, and fell in Brazil and the Middle East.

Revenue at VINCI Construction4 amounted to €12.2 billion, up 7% on an actual basis compared with the first half of 2019.

In France (51% of the total), revenue was €6.1 billion, down 2% relative to the first half of 2019 but up 32% year on year. Business levels remained firm in public works and civil engineering – supported by Grand Paris Express projects – and in road and rail works as well as earthworks. In the building sector, business levels were driven by several major developments in the Paris region.

Outside France (49% of the total), revenue was €6.0 billion, up 19% compared with the first half of 2019. Growth was driven by the ramp-up of several large contracts obtained recently, including two works packages on the HS2 high-speed rail line in the United Kingdom.

VINCI Immobilier’s consolidated revenue amounted to €742 million. Excluding Urbat Promotion, it rose 44% relative to the first half of 2019, due in particular to strong production levels for non-residential programmes launched previously.

Ebitda totalled €3,132 million, equal to 13.9% of revenue.

Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) was €1,598 million. While far exceeding the first-half 2020 figure of €267 million, it was still lower than the level seen in the first half of 2019 (€2,289 million), and broke down as follows:

€944 million in Concessions, including a €1,180 million positive contribution from VINCI Autoroutes. Thanks to drastic cost-reduction measures, VINCI Airports limited its loss to €251 million;

€428 million from VINCI Energies, equating to an Ebit margin of 6.0%, higher than the same period in 2019;

€213 million for VINCI Construction, giving an Ebit margin of 1.8%5 (0.5% in the first half of 2019).





Recurring operating income amounted to €1,467 million. The figure includes the impact of share-based payments (IFRS 2) and the contribution of companies accounted for under the equity method, which remained negative for VINCI Airports.

Consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent amounted to €682 million, giving earnings per share6 of €1.19. This includes a non-recurring deferred tax expense following the United Kingdom’s decision to raise its corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% in 2023. This expense of close to €200 million relates mainly to the contribution of London Gatwick Airport, but has no cash impact. Excluding this effect, consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent was €877 million (€1.53 per share2).

Operating cash flow (before taking account of growth investments in concessions) amounted to €811 million, similar to the figure for the first half of 2019. It includes a limited rise in the working capital requirement, which generally increases in the first half due to seasonal variations.

Free cash flow was €381 million, higher than in both the previous two first-half periods (an outflow of €182 million in the first half of 2020 and an inflow of €316 million in the first half of 2019).

Consolidated net financial debt was €18.6 billion at 30 June 2021, down more than €3.5 billion relative to 30 June 2020.

II. Buoyant operating performance in general





Traffic levels on VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks rebounded by 28.6% (light vehicles up 31.7%, heavy vehicles up 16.2%) compared with the first half of 20207.

Compared with the first half of 2019, traffic levels were down 13.7%. Heavy vehicle traffic remained buoyant (up 2.0%), due to firm economic activity in France and growth in e-commerce. However, light vehicle traffic remained hampered by ongoing restrictions8 and fell 16.5%. The lifting of the ban on travelling more than 10 km from the home from 3 May 2021 resulted in a rapid recovery in motorway traffic, which has currently reached higher levels than those seen in 2019. Between 1 and 25 July 2021, traffic levels (across all vehicle types) were up 1.5% relative to the comparable period of 2019.

Passenger numbers at VINCI Airports were 81% lower in the first half of 2021 than in the first half of 2019. The decline in commercial aircraft movements was more limited (down 63%). Trends varied between geographic regions, with passenger numbers returning to normal in the United States, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, but well below pre-Covid levels in Europe despite a positive inflexion in June in Portugal, France and Serbia. Numbers remained very low at London Gatwick, in Japan and in Cambodia. Between 1 and 25 July 2021, passenger numbers were down 65% compared with the same period in 2019, representing an improvement in the trend relative to June.

Order intake totalled €22.4 billion in the first half of 2021. Despite the high base for comparison caused by major contract wins in the first half of 2020, order intake was almost unchanged year on year. This very strong performance was driven by VINCI obtaining several large contracts in the first half of 2021, along with an uptick in smaller contract wins in France.

At 30 June 2021, the order book was 9% larger than at 31 December 2020 (up 12% outside France and up 3% in France). It represents 14 months of average business activity (9 months for VINCI Energies and 16 months for VINCI Construction). International business made up 62% of the order book at end-June 2021.

At VINCI Immobilier, the number of housing units reserved in France rose about 10% compared with the first half of 2019 to 3,281, thanks to the integration of Urbat Promotion. Excluding this effect, the level of reservations was close to that seen in the first half of 2019 due to robust demand, although the persistent lengthening of periods for obtaining building permits is weighing on the trend.

III. Solid financial position





VINCI has maintained very strong liquidity, which amounted to €17.3 billion at 30 June 2021:

managed net cash of €9.0 billion;

unused confirmed bank credit facilities totalling €8.0 billion, with expiry due in November 2025 for almost all of that amount;

€0.3 billion of commercial paper issued.





On 30 June 2021, VINCI issued €750 million of 10.5-year bonds with a coupon of 0.5%. The success of that issue confirmed investor confidence in VINCI’s credit quality; the company is rated A- with stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and A3 with stable outlook by Moody’s.

At 30 June 2021, the average maturity of the Group’s gross financial debt was 7.7 years, and the average cost of debt was 2.3%.

In April 2021, Gatwick Airport Finance plc – the head holding company of London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01%-owned subsidiary of VINCI Airports – issued £450 million of bonds paying a coupon of 4.375% and due to mature in 2026. At the same time, Gatwick Funding Limited, which raises funding for London Gatwick Airport, issued £300 million of bonds due to mature in 2032 with a coupon of 2.5% in order to refinance an existing loan.

IV. Outlook





For VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction, the Group has raised its guidance: the strong start to the year and the large order books mean that VINCI now expects to achieve revenue and operating margins9 in excess of 2019 levels at both of these business lines, barring exceptional events.

In Concessions, business levels continue to depend on measures taken in response to the Covid-19 situation in France and abroad, and on the resulting travel restrictions. Given the continuing uncertainty as to how the pandemic may develop, it is still not possible at this stage to offer reliable forecasts regarding VINCI Airports passenger numbers for the next few quarters.

For VINCI Autoroutes nevertheless, the recovery in traffic levels is expected to continue, barring the implementation of new travel restrictions in France.

Due to these unknowns and the weight of the Concessions business on the Group’s overall performance, VINCI cannot provide reliable forecasts for 2021 earnings, which will not recover to 2019 levels in 2021.

However, VINCI has strengths that will enable it to get back onto a trajectory of consistent growth, its energy services, construction and mobility businesses playing a central role in green growth.

V. Other highlights

Recent developments

On 1 April 2021, VINCI announced the signing of an agreement with the ACS group to acquire its energy business. This transaction fits with VINCI’s development strategy. That strategy aims to build a global player in energy contracting and to develop a platform for renewables projects, in order to broaden the Group’s concessions portfolio and extend its average maturity. This strategic acquisition, which will enhance VINCI’s contribution to the climate transition, is subject to the usual regulatory approvals for this kind of transaction, including antitrust approval in the relevant countries, and could close around the end of 2021.

The synergies that VINCI has long been developing between its construction and concession activities have resulted in two motorway PPP contract wins so far this year:

In April, a consortium led by VINCI Highways and including Meridiam (50/50) completed the financing of the PPP contract for the D4 motorway in the Czech Republic, the first ever awarded in the country. The works will be carried out by Eurovia.





In July, VINCI Concessions won the PPP contract for the new B247 federal road in Germany. First federal road in the country ever attributed to a private operator under a PPP scheme, this project consolidates the leading position held by VINCI Concessions in German motorway concessions with a total of five PPPs, developed in synergy with VINCI Construction’s local subsidiaries, which will be carrying out the works.





In April 2021, VINCI Airports obtained a 30-year concession to operate seven airports in northern Brazil, including Manaus International Airport. On 23 July 2021, VINCI Airports signed the contract with the Haute-Savoie administrative department to hold the concession for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport for the next 15 years starting 1 January 2022.

In January 2021, VINCI Immobilier purchased a 50.1% stake in Urbat Promotion, a property developer specialising in building homes in the south of France, taking its total stake in that company to 100%. Urbat Promotion is a highly successful operator in its region, and the deal gives VINCI Immobilier a recognised brand in the affordable housing segment.

New contracts





Among the contracts won by the Group since the start of the year, the most significant are listed below.

VINCI Energies:

Construction of 1,500 km of power transmission lines and distribution networks, along with 11 substations in Benin.

Renewal of the maintenance contract for La Poste’s parcel and mail sorting equipment in France (five-year extension).

Connection of Sweden’s largest solar farm in Härad to the distribution grid.

Contract to design and install digital infrastructure for the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, then to operate the system for a period of seven years.

Design and development of IT infrastructure for the largest vaccination centre in Italy, located in Milan.

Technical work packages for the construction of Africa’s tallest tower (404 metres) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

VINCI Construction:

Construction of the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link, the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel (18 km), between Germany and Denmark.

Works package 2 in relation to the Lyon–Turin rail link.

Construction of a liquefied natural gas tank in the United Kingdom.

Upgrading of a road link in Melbourne, Australia.

Upgrading of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie in Alberta, Canada.





Environment Awards





To build awareness of environmental issues among all its employees worldwide and empower them to play an active role in this area, VINCI launched its Environment Awards at the end of 2020. This Group-wide contest, intended to recognise the most innovative and impactful initiatives in the field, has been a great success.

More than 2,500 projects already under way, developed by 4,000 applicants, who are mentored by 800 local correspondents and experts, have been submitted. Nearly 50,000 Group employees, based in some 20 geographic regions, cast their votes to choose the winning projects.

*********

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com/en

APPENDICES

APPENDIX A: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income statement First half Full Year (in € millions) 2021



2020



2019



2021/

2020 change 2021/

2019 change 2020



Revenue excluding concession subsidiaries’ works revenue 22,607 18,493 21,729 +22.3% +4.0% 43,234 Concession subsidiaries’ works revenue1 272 331 323 696 Total revenue 22,879 18,824 22,052 43,930 Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) 1,598 267 2,289 +1,332 -690 2,859 % of revenue2 7.1% 1.4% 10.5% 6.6% Share-based payments (IFRS 2) (115) (90) (100) (240) Profit/(loss) of companies accounted for under the equity method and other recurring operating items (15) (59) 153 (108) Recurring operating income 1,467 118 2,341 +1,349 -874 2,511 Non-recurring operating items 0



(119) 7 (52) Operating income 1,467 (0) 2,348 +1,468 -881 2,459 Cost of net financial debt (319) (303) (271) (589) Other financial income and expense 17 (9) (31) (47) Income tax expense (798)4 (107)4 (635) (807)4 Non-controlling interests 314 124 (52) 226 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 682 (294) 1,359 +976 -677 1,242 % of revenue2 3.0% (1.6%) 6.3% 2.9% Earnings per share (in €)3 1.19 (0.53) 2.43 +1.72 -1.24 2.20





Net income attributable to owners of the parent

excluding non-recurring changes in deferred tax 8775 (244)5 1,359 +1,121 -482 1,2925 Earnings per share excluding this effect (in €)3 1.53 (0.44) 2.43 +1.97 -0.90 2.29

1 Applying IFRIC 12 “Service Concession Arrangements”.

2 Percentage based on revenue excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from work carried out by non-Group companies.

3 After taking account of dilutive instruments.

4 Including non-recurring changes in deferred tax in the United Kingdom (negative impacts of €386 million in H1 2021 and €100 million in H1 2020 and over the full-year 2020).

5 Negative impacts of the non-recurring changes in deferred tax in the United Kingdom on the net income attributable to owners of the parent amounted to €195 million in H1 2021 and €50 million in H1 2020 and over the full-year 2020.



Simplified balance sheet

At 30 June 2021



At 31 December 2020



At 30 June 2020



(in € millions) Non-current assets - Concessions 40,527 40,879 41,355 Non-current assets - VINCI Energies, VINCI Construction and other business lines 14,423 14,212 13,973 WCR, provisions and other current debt and receivables (7,946) (8,833) (6,403) Capital employed 47,004 46,258 48,925 Equity attributable to owners of the parent (21,338) (20,863) (18,697) Non-controlling interests (1,894) (2,161) (2,222) Total equity (23,232) (23,024) (20,919) Lease liabilities (1,954) (1,907) (1,828) Non-current provisions and other long-term liabilities (3,221) (3,337) (4,036) Long-term borrowings (28,407) (28,268) (26,783) Financial debt (27,580) (27,942) (27,932) Net cash managed 8,983 9,953 5,790 Net financial debt (18,597) (17,989) (22,142)





Cash flow statement

















First half Full year (in € millions) 2021







2020 2019







2020



Cash flow from operations before tax and financing costs (Ebitda) 3,132 1,803 3,625 5,919 Change in operating WCR and current provisions (735) 471 (1,354) 2,330 Income taxes paid (453) (774) (529) (1,054) Net interest paid (326) (351) (250) (590) Dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method 37 31 110 71 Cash flows (used in)/from operating activities 1,655 1,180 1,602 6,675 Operating investments (net of disposals) (543) (497) (525) (994) Repayment of lease liabilities and associated financial expense (302) (296) (254) (607) Operating cash flow 811 388 823 5,075 Growth investments in concessions and PPPs (430) (569) (507) (1,085) Free cash flow 381 (182) 316 3,990 Net financial investments (172) (146) (8,044) (285) Other 2 2 2 (85) Net cash flows before movements in share capital 211 (326) (7,726) 3,619 Increases in share capital and other 605 77 590 648 Share buy-backs 0 (336) (502) (336) Dividends paid (1,173) (9) (1,092) (721) Net cash flows for the period (357) (594) (8,729) 3,211 Other changes (251) 105 43 454 Change in net financial debt (608) (488) (8,686) 3,665 Net financial debt at beginning of period (17,989) (21,654) (15,554) (21,654) Net financial debt at end of period (18,597) (22,142) (24,241) (17,989)



APPENDIX B: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

Consolidated first-half revenue* by business line

First half First half First half 2021/2020

change 2021/2019 change (in € millions) 2021 2020 2019 Actual Like-for-like Actual Concessions 2,900 2,592 3,836 +11.9% +12.7% -24.4% VINCI Autoroutes 2,393 1,892 2,608 +26.5% +26.5% -8.2% VINCI Airports 371 592 1,070 -37.3% -36.1% -65.3% Other concessions** 136 108 158 +25.7% +34.8% -14.1% VINCI Energies 7,162 6,133 6,370 +16.8% +14.9% +12.4% VINCI Construction*** 12,151 9,602 11,337 +26.6% +27.2% +7.2% VINCI Immobilier 742 436 470 +70.1% +54.9% +57.8% Eliminations and adjustments (348) (270) (284) Revenue 22,607 18,493 21,729 +22.3% +21.7% +4.0% of which:

France 12,365 9,484 12,263 +30.4% +29.4% +0.8% Europe excl. France 6,060 5,501 5,771 +10.2%



+13,6%



+5.0% International excl. Europe 4,182 3,508 3,696 +19.2% +13.1%

Consolidated second-quarter revenue*

Second quarter Second quarter Second quarter 2021/2020

change 2021/2019

change (in € millions) 2021 2020 2019 Actual Like-for-like Actual Concessions 1,575 889 2,175 +77.3% +77.1% -27.6% VINCI Autoroutes 1,285 781 1,438 +64.7% +64.7% -10.6% VINCI Airports 216 71 650 nm nm -66.8% Other concessions** 74 37 87 +101.2% +113.7% -14.5% VINCI Energies 3,757 2,961 3,353 +26.9% +24.3% +12.1% VINCI Construction*** 6,896 4,825 6,382 +42.9% +43.0% +8.0% VINCI Immobilier 422 199 280 +112.6% +91.6% +50.9% Eliminations and adjustments (221) (73) (157) Revenue*** 12,429 8,799 12,033 +41.3% +39.8% +3.3% of which:

France 6,554 4,261 6,686 +53.8% +52.4% -2.0% Europe excl. France 3,454 2,800 3,330 +23.4%



+28.1%



+3.7% International excl. Europe 2,421 1,739 2,017 +39.2% +20.0%

* Excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from work carried out by non-Group companies (see Glossary).

** VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium.

*** In addition to its existing construction activities, the new VINCI Construction business line now includes Eurovia. Pro forma data after intra-business line eliminations.

Consolidated first-half revenue* by geographical area and business line

First half First half First half 2021/2020

change 2021/2019 change (in € millions) 2021 2020 2019 Actual Like-for-like Actual FRANCE Concessions 2,518 2,030 2,855 +24.0% +24.0% -11.8% VINCI Autoroutes 2,393 1,892 2,608 +26.5% +26.5% -8.2% VINCI Airports 81 100 185 -19.0% -19.0% -56.3% Other concessions** 44 38 62 +15.7% +15.7% -29.6% VINCI Energies 3,305 2,638 2,942 +25.3% +24.8% +12.3% VINCI Construction*** 6,139 4,641 6,271 +32.3% +32.0% -2.1% VINCI Immobilier 738 435 469 +69.7% +54.5% +57.2% Eliminations and adjustments (334) (259) (276) Total France 12,365 9,484 12,263 +30.4% +29.4% +0.8% INTERNATIONAL Concessions 383 562 980 -32.0% -29.7% -61.0% VINCI Airports 290 492 884 -41.0% -39.7% -67.2% Other concessions** 92 70 96 +31.1% +46.3% -4.1% VINCI Energies 3,858 3,496 3,428 +10.3% +7.6% +12.5% VINCI Construction*** 6,012 4,961 5,066 +21.2% +22.7% +18.7% Eliminations and adjustments (10) (10) (8) Total International 10,242 9,009 9,467 +13.7% +13.6% +8.2%

* Excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from work carried out by non-Group companies (see Glossary).

** VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium.

*** In addition to its existing construction activities, the new VINCI Construction business line now includes Eurovia. Pro forma data after intra-business line eliminations.

APPENDIX C: OTHER INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE

Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) by business line

First half First half First half 2021/2020 change



2021/2019 change



(in € millions) 2021 % of revenue* 2020 % of revenue* 2019 % of revenue* Concessions 944 32.6% 545 21.0% 1,844 48.1% +399 -900 VINCI Autoroutes 1,180 49.3% 701 37.0% 1,407 53.9% +479 -227 VINCI Airports (251) (67.6%) (127) (21.4%) 432 40.4% -124 -683 Other concessions*** 15 (29) 5 +44 +10 VINCI Energies 428 6.0% 186 3.0% 378 5.9% +241 +50 VINCI Construction** 213 1.8% (441) (4.6%) 53 0.5% +654 +159 VINCI Immobilier 11 1.5% (27) (6.3%) 5 1.1% +39 +6 Holding companies 2 4 8 -1 -6 Total Ebit 1,598 7.1% 267 1.4% 2,289 10.5% +1,332 -690

Ebitda by business line

(in € millions) First half 2021 % of revenue* First half 2020 % of revenue* First half 2019 % of revenue* 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change Concessions 1,879 64.8% 1,502 57.9% 2,692 70.2% +377 -812 of which:

VINCI Autoroutes 1,805 75.4% 1,324 69.9% 2,004 76.8% +482 -198 VINCI Airports (3) (0.9%) 140 23.7% 608 56.8% -144 -611 VINCI Energies 518 7.2% 361 5.9% 508 8.0% +156 +10 VINCI Construction 555 4.6% (57) (0.6%) 368 3.2% +612 +186 VINCI Immobilier 22 3.0% (18) (4.0%) 11 2.3% +40 +11 Holding companies 158 14 46 +143 +111 Ebitda 3,132 13.9% 1,803 9.7% 3,625 16.7% +1,329 -493

Net financial debt by business line

(in € millions) At 30 June 2021 Of which external net financial surplus (debt) At 31 Dec.

2020 Of which external net financial surplus (debt) At 30 June 2020 Of which external net financial surplus (debt) Concessions (33,465) (19,644) (32,718) (20,409) (33,777) (20,143) VINCI Autoroutes (18,037) (13,336) (18,318) (14,484) (19,668) (14,500) VINCI Airports (11,515) (5,691) (11,053) (5,264) (10,691) (4,876) Other concessions*** and holding companies (3,913) (618) (3,347) (661) (3,418) (767) VINCI Energies (226) 392 (256) 405 (1,178) 249 VINCI Construction 1,623 1,268 2,211 1,760 472 1,173 Holding companies and miscellaneous 13,470 (613) 12,774 255 12,340 (3,421) Net financial debt (18,597) (18,597) (17,989) (17,989) (22,142) (22,142)

* Excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from work carried out by non-Group companies (see Glossary).

** Not representative of full-year performance due to seasonal nature of business.

*** VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium.

APPENDIX D: VINCI AUTOROUTES AND VINCI AIRPORTS INDICATORS

Traffic on motorway concessions*



Second quarter First half (millions of km travelled)



2021 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change 2021 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change VINCI Autoroutes 11,310 +74.9% -15.6% 20,609 +28.6% -13.7% Light vehicles 9,401 +88.2% -18.5% 16,856 +31.7% -16.5% Heavy vehicles 1,909 +29.8% +2.3% 3,754 +16.2% +2.0% of which: ASF 7,106 +76.2% -14.9% 12,947 +29.7% -12.8% Light vehicles 5,829 +91.5% -18.0% 10,433 +33.6% -15.9% Heavy vehicles 1,277 +29.0% +3.1% 2,514 +15.8% +2.8% Escota 1,605 +65.2% -14.4% 2,960 +24.2% -13.6% Light vehicles 1,425 +69.7% -16.0% 2,611 +24.8% -15.2% Heavy vehicles 179 +36.8% -0.2% 349 +19.2% +0.4% Cofiroute (intercity network) 2,527 +77.6% -18.3% 4,570 +28.1% -15.8% Light vehicles 2,087 +92.8% -21.5% 3,704 +31.4% -18.9% Heavy vehicles 440 +29.2% +1.3% 866 +15.9% +0.5% Arcour 72 +91.6% -20.1% 132 +34.0% -15.4% Light vehicles 60 +108.6% -22.8% 107 +37.4% -18.0% Heavy vehicles 12 +36.6% -3.0% 25 +20.8% -1.4%

* Excluding A86 duplex.

Change in VINCI Autoroutes revenue in the first half of 2021

VINCI Autoroutes



Of which: ASF Escota Cofiroute Arcour Toll revenue (in € millions) 2,336 1,370 333 604 29 2021/2020 change +25.6% +26.7% +23.3% +24.2% +31.0% 2021/2019 change -8.8% -7.2% -9.7% -11.5% -10.0% Revenue (in € millions) 2,393 1,407 339 615 30 2021/2020 change +26.5% +27.7% +23.4% +25.0% +30.7% 2021/2019 change -8.2% -6.6% -9.6% -11.1% -10.0%

VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

Second quarter First half (in thousands of passengers) 2021 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change 2021 2021/2020 change 2021/2019 change Portugal (ANA) 3,854 * -76.6% 5,255 -46.0% -80.9% of which Lisbon 1,777 * -78.7% 2,518 -55.4% -82.8% United Kingdom 762 * -94.7% 1,012 -88.2% -96.0% of which LGW 415 * -96.7% 569 -92.5% -97.4% France 1,220 * -78.1% 1,980 -46.2% -80.2% of which ADL 639 * -79.6% 1,097 -46.9% -80.7% Cambodia 59 * -97.8% 137 -93.0% -97.7% United States 1,707 * -37.5% 2,537 +3.9% -49.7% Brazil 850 * -43.6% 2,225 +3.7% -40.4% Serbia 638 * -59.5% 922 -8.5% -64.7% Dominican Republic 1,127 * -17.1% 1,908 +37.3% -32.4% Sweden 108 * -83.7% 160 -55.3% -84.9% Total fully consolidated subsidiaries 10,326 * -78.0% 16,135 -48.4% -80.8% Japan (40%) 2,005 * -84.6% 4,088 -57.1% -84.0% Chile (40%) 1,230 * -78.0% 3,289 -48.5% -73.9% Costa Rica (45%) 219 * -24.8% 341 -20.3% -53.9% Rennes-Dinard (49%) 62 * -77.1% 106 -12.0% -77.1% Total equity-accounted subsidiaries 3,516 * -81.7% 7,824 -52.5% -80.1% Total passengers managed by VINCI Airports 13,842 * -79.1% 23,959 -49.8% -80.6%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

* In the second quarter of 2020, passenger traffic was close to zero because of the pandemic. As a result, the comparison with the second quarter of 2021 is not meaningful.

APPENDIX E: ORDER BOOK AND ORDER INTAKE AT VINCI ENERGIES AND VINCI CONSTRUCTION

Order book









At 30 June Change At 31 Dec. Change (in € billions) 2021 2020 2019 over 12 months 2020 vs 31 Dec. 2020 VINCI Energies 11.2 10.2 9.4 +10% 9.9 +13% VINCI Construction 34.8 32.7 26.8 +6% 32.5 +7% Total 46.0 42.9 36.2 +7% 42.4 +9% of which: France 17.3 18.0 15.6 -4 % 16.9 +3% Outside France 28.7 24.9 20.6 +15% 25.5 +12% Europe excl. France 16.8 13.6 9.9 +24% 14.1 +19% Rest of the world 11.8 11.2 10.6 +5% 11.4 +4%

Order intake

First half (in € billions)



2021



2020



2019 2021/2020 change Change over rolling 12-month period to end-June 2021 VINCI Energies 8.4 7.3 7.2 +15% +9% VINCI Construction 14.0 15.5 13.5 -10% -7% Total 22.4 22.8 20.7 -2% -2% of which: France 10.0 9.7 9.7 +3% -5% Outside France 12.4 13.1 11.0 -5% +1%

GLOSSARY

Cash flows from operations before tax and financing costs ( Ebitda ): Ebitda corresponds to recurring operating income adjusted for additions to depreciation and amortisation, changes in non-current provisions and non-current asset impairment, and gains and losses on asset disposals. It also includes restructuring charges included in non-recurring operating items.

Concession subsidiaries’ revenue from work carried out by non-Group companies: this indicator relates to construction work done by concession companies as programme manager on behalf of concession grantors. Consideration for that work is recognised as an intangible asset or financial asset depending on the accounting model applied to the concession contract, in accordance with IFRIC 12 “Service Concession Arrangements”. It excludes work done by the VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction business lines.

Cost of net financial debt: the cost of net financial debt comprises all financial income and expense relating to net financial debt as defined below. It therefore includes interest expense and income from interest rate derivatives allocated to gross debt, along with financial income from investments and cash equivalents. The reconciliation between this indicator and the income statement is detailed in the notes to the Group’s consolidated financial statements.

Ebitda margin, Ebit margin and recurring operating margin: ratios of Ebitda, Ebit, or recurring operating income to revenue excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from work carried out by non-Group companies.

Free cash flow: free cash flow is made up of operating cash flow and growth investments in concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Like-for-like revenue growth: this indicator measures the change in revenue at constant scope and exchange rates.

Constant scope: the scope effect is neutralised as follows: For revenue in year Y, revenue from companies that joined the Group in year Y is deducted. For revenue in year Y-1, the full-year revenue of companies that joined the Group in year Y-1 is included, and revenue from companies that left the Group in years Y-1 and Y is excluded.

Constant exchange rates: the currency effect is neutralised by applying exchange rates in year Y to foreign currency revenue in year Y-1.

Net financial surplus/debt: this corresponds to the difference between financial assets and financial debt. If the assets outweigh the liabilities, the balance represents a net financial surplus, and if the liabilities outweigh the assets, the balance represents net financial debt. Financial debt includes bonds and other borrowings and financial debt (including derivatives and other liabilities relating to hedging instruments). Financial assets include cash and cash equivalents and assets relating to derivative instruments.

On 1 January 2019, IAS 17 was replaced by IFRS 16, which specifies a single method for recognising leases. The Group now recognises right-of-use assets use under non-current assets, along with a liability corresponding to the present value of lease payments still to be made. That liability is not included in net financial surplus/debt as defined by the Group, and is presented directly on the balance sheet.

Non-recurring operating items: non-recurring income and expense mainly includes goodwill impairment losses, restructuring charges, and income and expense relating to changes in scope (capital gains or losses on disposals of securities and the impact of changes in control).

Operating cash flow: operating cash flow is a measurement of cash flows generated by the Group’s ordinary activities. It is made up of Ebitda, the change in operating working capital requirement and current provisions, interest paid, income taxes paid, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method, operating investments net of disposals and repayments of lease liabilities and the associated financial expense. Operating cash flow does not include growth investments in concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit): this indicator is included in the income statement.

Ebit measures the operational performance of fully consolidated Group subsidiaries. It excludes share-based payment expense (IFRS 2), other recurring operating items (including the share of the income or loss of companies accounted for under the equity method) and non-recurring operating items.

Operating income: this indicator is included in the income statement.

Operating income is calculated by taking recurring operating income and adding non-recurring income and expense (see above).

Order book:

At VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction, the order book represents the volume of business yet to be carried out on projects where the contract is in force (in particular after service orders have been obtained or after conditions precedent have been met) and financed.

At VINCI Immobilier, the order book corresponds to the revenue, recognised on a stage of completion basis, that is yet to be generated on a given date with respect to property sales confirmed by a notarised deed or with respect to property development contracts on which the works order has been given by the project owner.

Order intake:

At VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction, a new order is recorded when the contract has been not only signed but is also in force (for example, after the service order has been obtained or after conditions precedent have been met) and when the project’s financing is in place. The amount recorded in order intake corresponds to the contractual revenue.

At VINCI Immobilier, order intake corresponds to the value of properties sold off-plan or sold after completion in accordance with a notarised deed, or revenue from property development contracts where the works order has been given by the project owner.

For joint property developments:

If VINCI Immobilier has sole control over the development company, it is fully consolidated. In that case, 100% of the contract value is included in order intake.

If the development company is jointly controlled, it is accounted for under the equity method and its order intake is not included in the total.

Public-private partnerships – concessions and partnership contracts: public-private partnerships are forms of long-term public-sector contracts through which a public authority calls upon a private-sector partner to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a facility or item of public infrastructure and/or manage a service.

In France, a distinction is drawn between concessions (for works or services) and partnership contracts.

Outside France, there are categories of public contracts – known by a variety of names – with characteristics similar to those of the French concession and partnership contracts.

In a concession, the concession holder receives a toll (or other form of remuneration) directly from users of the infrastructure or service, on terms defined in the contract with the public-sector authority that granted the concession. The concession holder therefore bears “traffic level risk” related to the use of the infrastructure.

In a partnership contract, the private partner is paid by the public authority, the amount being tied to performance targets, regardless of the infrastructure’s level of usage. The private partner therefore bears no traffic level risk.

Recurring operating income: this indicator is included in the income statement. Recurring operating income is intended to present the Group’s operational performance excluding the impact of non-recurring transactions and events during the period. It is obtained by taking operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) and adding the IFRS 2 expense associated with share-based payments (Group savings plans and performance share plans), the Group’s share of the income or losses of subsidiaries accounted for under the equity method, and other recurring operating income and expense. The latter category includes recurring income and expense relating to companies accounted for under the equity method and to non-consolidated companies (financial income from shareholder loans and advances granted by the Group to some of its subsidiaries, dividends received from non-consolidated companies, etc.).

VINCI Autoroutes motorway traffic: this is the number of kilometres travelled by light and heavy vehicles on the motorway network managed by VINCI Autoroutes during a given period.

VINCI Airports passenger traffic : this is the number of passengers who have travelled on commercial flights from or to a VINCI Airports airport during a given period, and is a relevant indicator for estimating an airport’s revenue from both aviation and non-aviation activities.

Attachment