Riber : 2021 First-Half Revenues

2021 FIRST-HALF REVENUES

• Robust revenue growth for services and accessories (+8%)

• Temporary slowdown in systems revenues due to the consequences of the health crisis

• Limited contraction in the order book at June 30 (-5%)

Bezons, July 30, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first half of 2021.

At June 30 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 2.8 5.6 -50% Evaporators 0.1 0.1 n.s. Services and accessories 6.4 6.0 +8% Total reported revenues 9.3 11.6 -20%

2021 first-half revenues came to €9.3m, down 20% compared with the previous year, as orders were booked later in 2020 as a result of the health crisis linked to Covid-19.

MBE systems revenues totaled €2.8m, down 50% from the first half of 2020. Following logistical difficulties due to the health restrictions, the delivery of one research machine was delayed to the third quarter of this year.

Evaporator revenues are not significant due to the lack of investment in the OLED screen industry.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €6.4m, up 8% year-on-year.

The breakdown of RIBER’s revenues at June 30, 2021 was as follows: 29% for Europe, 63% for Asia, 7% for North America and 1% for other countries.

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 10.5 12.5 -16% Evaporators 0.0 0.0 n.s. Services and accessories 6.9 5.7 +21% Total order book 17.4 18.2 -5%

Despite the health crisis and travel restrictions, the level of new orders improved during the first half of 2021, compared with the significant slowdown seen in the first half of 2020. During the period, the Company received two orders for production MBE systems and two orders for research MBE systems, while further strengthening the development of its services and accessories business.

The total order book at June 30, 2021 came to €17.4m, with a limited contraction of 5% versus June 30, 2020. The systems order book represents €12.5m (-16%), and includes five systems to be delivered in 2021, with one production system. It does not include the additional order for a research system announced on July 19. The order book for services and accessories represents €6.9m (+21%), including a major order for MBE services in the US to be delivered in 2021.

Outlook

In view of these developments, RIBER expects to improve his Net Income for 2021.

Alongside this, the Company expects to see an improvement in its orders over the second half of 2021, benefiting in particular from the first investments made in the semiconductor industry as part of post-Covid stimulus plans around the world.

Next date

• September 30, 2021 before start of trading: 2021 first-half earnings

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER



Stéphane Berterretche



tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00



invest@riber.com CALYPTUS



Cyril Combe



tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68



cyril.combe@calyptus.net

