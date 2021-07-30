English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 30 July 2021 10:05 EET

Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has conveyed 5,101 shares to the members of the Uponor's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021.

The handover date for the shares was 29 July 2021. Following the transaction, Uponor Corporation holds 134,206 of its own shares.



Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



