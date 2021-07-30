Intermediate Capital Group plc :

| Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc Intermediate Capital Group plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Intermediate Capital Group plc: AGM

29 July 2020

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Intermediate Capital Group plc announces the results of the voting poll from its Annual General Meeting held today and confirm that all resolutions were duly passed at the meeting. The full results will also be made available at the Shareholders section of the company's website at www.icgam.com.

ResolutionsVotes
For		%
For		Votes
Against		%
Against		Votes
Total		% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes
Witheld
RESOLUTION 01231,717,986100.00%8,8800.00%231,726,86679.75%1,896,212
RESOLUTION 02229,723,36298.34%3,884,3391.66%233,607,70180.40%15,377
RESOLUTION 03231,268,70998.99%2,347,8981.01%233,616,60780.40%6,471
RESOLUTION 04233,551,24599.97%69,7190.03%233,620,96480.41%2,114
RESOLUTION 05233,448,74799.93%173,3430.07%233,622,09080.41%0,988
RESOLUTION 06233,213,43799.83%407,9870.17%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 07233,619,510100.00%1,9140.00%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 08231,359,91999.03%2,260,7250.97%233,620,64480.41%2,434
RESOLUTION 09233,620,410100.00%1,0140.00%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 10233,277,53599.85%343,1090.15%233,620,64480.41%2,434
RESOLUTION 11233,610,522100.00%10,9020.00%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 12233,114,61999.78%506,0250.22%233,620,64480.41%2,434
RESOLUTION 13231,638,18499.78%514,6710.22%232,152,85579.90%1,470,223
RESOLUTION 14230,335,08498.59%3,286,3401.41%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 15233,618,368100.00%3,0560.00%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 16233,619,981100.00%0,6630.00%233,620,64480.41%2,434
RESOLUTION 17233,533,10699.96%88,3180.04%233,621,42480.41%1,654
RESOLUTION 18227,299,75297.29%6,322,3382.71%233,622,09080.41%0,988
RESOLUTION 19232,558,28899.54%1,063,6900.46%233,621,97880.41%1,100
RESOLUTION 20224,115,64595.93%9,506,3334.07%233,621,97880.41%1,100
RESOLUTION 21231,072,79099.01%2,300,9630.99%233,373,75380.32%249,325
RESOLUTION 22205,188,17987.83%28,433,91112.17%233,622,09080.41%0,988

Notes:
The issued share capital of the Company at the date of the Annual General Meeting was 294,283,301 ordinary shares of 26 1/4 pence each (excluding 3,733,333 treasury shares).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the
AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Ends

Contacts
Chris Hunt                                                Andrew Lewis
Investor Relations, ICG plc                         Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020                               +44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510