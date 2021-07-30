3D Mammography Systems Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Pune, India, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights predicts the global 3D mammography systems market to grow at a robust speed in the coming years on account of rising prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. Key insights into the 3D mammography systems market is provided in a report, titled,”3D Mammography Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

The World Cancer Research Fund International states that breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer on a global basis. In 2018, more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer were registered. This proved that the rising prevalence of breast cancer is a major factor increasing demand for breast imaging, thus boosting the global 3D mammography systems market during the forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-mammography-systems-market-100837





North America to Lead Market with Advent of Advanced Breast Imaging Systems

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global 3D mammography systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the rising incidence of breast cancer in and around the region. This, accompanied by the rise in adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and easy access to breast imaging is boosting the global 3D mammography market.

On the other hand, the market for 3D mammography in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register faster growth rate on account of improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, and rise in disposable income of people in the developing nations such as China and India. In addition to this, the rise in awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early breast imaging is also helping the market in the region grow at faster rate in the near future.





Quick Buy - 3D Mammography Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100837





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the 3D Mammography Systems Market:

Carestream Health Inc.

Metaltronica S.p.A.

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers

Planmed Oy

Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A.

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

Hologic, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

and others.

Introduction of 3D Mammography in Developing Regions to Support Market Growth

As mentioned earlier, the main reason boosting 3D mammography systems market is the rising prevalence of breast cancer. Quite surprisingly, breast cancer occurs not just in women but also in men, although the number of cases registered by male patients is meagre. The American Cancer Society estimated about 500 men to die from breast cancer and 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer to be diagnosed by the end of 2019.

Other factors promoting the growth of 3D mammography systems in the market are technological advancements in the field of breast cancer screening, better medical diagnostic procedures, and government support. Governments of various nations are providing favorable reimbursement policies and that is likely to bode well for the growth of the market in the long run. This, accompanied by the rise in disposable income has encouraged people to opt for advanced detection techniques and treatment procedures.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/3d-mammography-systems-market-100837





On the flipside, the market may face obstacles in terms of high purchase and maintenance cost of the equipment. This, coupled with lack of awareness about breast cancer and its necessary measure in under developed regions may hamper the growth of the market globally. Again, side effects of using 3D mammography such as radiation exposure, along with patient facing anxiety and risks associated with breast cancer screening and diagnosis may also challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the global 3D mammography systems market are investing huge sums in the research and development for coming up with ways and means to prevent the patient from being negatively affected by the radiation of 3D mammography machines.

Some of the companies operating in the global 3D mammography systems market are Carestream Health Inc., Metaltronica S.p.A., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, Planmed Oy, Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Hologic, Inc., Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and others.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/3d-mammography-systems-market-100837





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.