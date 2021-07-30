Global Electric Sub-meter Market 2020-2030: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Sub-meter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global electric sub-meter market as well as its structure. The study offers valuable information on the global electric sub-meter market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global electric sub-meter market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players has also been featured in the study on the global electric sub-meter market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global electric sub-meter market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global electric sub-meter market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global electric sub-meter market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in types of electric sub-meter on the global market?

Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of electric sub-meters over the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global electric sub-meter market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global electric sub-meter market?

Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG

Elster Group

GE Digital Energy

Honeywell International Inc.

Kamstrup AS

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Nuri Telecom Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Submeter Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Electric Sub-meter Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Country Analysis

1.2. Competition Blueprint

1.3. Technology Time Line Mapping

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Taxonomy



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Market Trends

3.5. Trend Analysis- Impact on Time Line (2020-2030)



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Key Market Indicator

4.2. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter Five Forces Analysis



5. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Size Analysis (2018-2019) and Forecast (2020-2030)

5.1.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely, and Conservative Market Conditions)

5.2.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

5.2.2. Regional Electric Sub-meter Market Business Performance Summary



6. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis By Types

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Electric Sub-meter Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Analysis & Forecast, By Types, 2018-2030

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Types



7. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis By Phase

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electric Sub-meter Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Analysis & Forecast, By Phase, 2018-2030

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Phase



8. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electric Sub-meter Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Application, 2018-2030

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



9. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Electric Sub-meter Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Analysis & Forecast, By Region, 2018-2030

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



10. North America Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecastn



11. Europe Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Electric Sub-meter Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Assessment

15.1. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Structure Analysis

15.2. Global Electric Sub-meter Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)



16. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)



17. Recommendation- Critical Success Factors



18. Research Methodology





