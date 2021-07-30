Conclusion of the share buy-back programme and Implementation of share buy-back programme

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 225 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 4 February 2021 up to and including 29 July 2021.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last corporate announcement and until conclusion.

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement351,000619,36217,395,851
26 July 20213,000715,122,145,360
27 July 20213,000715.032,145,090
28 July 20213,000719.782,159,340
29 July 20211,605712.201,143,081
Total under the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme

361,605

622.19

224,988,722

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 361,605 own shares under the present, completed share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.2% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Implementation of share buy-back programme

It has been decided to implement the remaining part of the share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million with DKK 225 million. The decision is based on the general authority which the bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 gave the bank’s board of directors to permit the bank to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital, so that the shares can be acquired at the current listed price, plus or minus 10% at the time of acquisition.

The share buy-back programme runs from 5 August up to and including 30 September 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting. During this period the bank will buy its own shares for up to DKK 30 million under the programme, subject to a maximum of 100,000 shares.

The share buy-back programme will be implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.

The bank may suspend or stop the buy-back of shares at any time, in which event a corporate announcement will be issued.

The conditions for the share buy-back programme are as follows:

  • The purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the bank’s capital structure.

  • Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into a contract with Danske Bank under which Danske Bank will act as lead manager of the programme. Danske Bank will make all trading decisions independently, without influence from Ringkjøbing Landbobank, and will purchase shares within the published limits.

  • The maximum amount that Ringkjøbing Landbobank may pay for shares purchased under the programme is DKK 30 million, while a maximum limit of 630,000 shares may be acquired.

  • Shares may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent transaction; and (ii) the highest bid from an independent buyer on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.

  • The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily traded volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

  • Ringkjøbing Landbobank will announce the number of purchased shares, as well as their value, on a weekly basis in a separate announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen, in both aggregated and detailed forms.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
3709XCSE20210726 9:23:05.342000
30705XCSE20210726 9:27:39.999000
9705XCSE20210726 9:27:39.999000
42705XCSE20210726 9:34:29.581000
169705XCSE20210726 9:34:29.581000
20705XCSE20210726 9:36:21.325000
72708XCSE20210726 10:02:27.824000
100708XCSE20210726 10:02:27.824000
64707XCSE20210726 10:04:08.593000
37708XCSE20210726 10:21:03.012000
133712XCSE20210726 11:26:28.468000
92712XCSE20210726 11:26:28.486000
60715XCSE20210726 13:00:10.568000
42716XCSE20210726 14:32:54.019000
24717XCSE20210726 14:55:46.871557
14717XCSE20210726 14:55:46.871557
78717XCSE20210726 14:55:46.871557
37717XCSE20210726 14:55:46.871557
45717XCSE20210726 14:55:46.891732
21717XCSE20210726 14:55:46.987574
24717XCSE20210726 15:29:50.026508
7717XCSE20210726 15:29:50.037747
1500719XCSE20210726 15:51:03.465330
177715XCSE20210726 16:17:50.962161
4711XCSE20210726 16:33:49.471454
196711XCSE20210726 16:33:49.471491
26711XCSE20210727 9:05:11.667000
13711XCSE20210727 9:05:12.735000
39709XCSE20210727 9:09:03.688000
19707XCSE20210727 9:40:07.204670
51710XCSE20210727 10:20:53.578000
91715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.025000
10715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.025000
17715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.025000
91715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.042000
59715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.042000
91715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.043000
35715XCSE20210727 11:04:01.044000
12716XCSE20210727 11:11:20.524000
46716XCSE20210727 11:14:15.138000
17716XCSE20210727 11:14:15.158000
58716XCSE20210727 11:14:15.158000
46716XCSE20210727 12:07:45.681000
27715XCSE20210727 12:32:38.209000
12715XCSE20210727 13:03:05.092000
30715XCSE20210727 13:03:05.092871
16715XCSE20210727 13:07:56.789000
39715XCSE20210727 13:07:56.789000
170715XCSE20210727 13:07:56.789969
39715XCSE20210727 13:51:20.592000
17715XCSE20210727 13:51:20.592000
23715XCSE20210727 13:51:20.595000
50714XCSE20210727 13:56:12.724000
17714XCSE20210727 13:56:12.724000
12714XCSE20210727 13:56:12.725000
5714XCSE20210727 13:56:12.725000
17714XCSE20210727 13:56:12.745000
33714XCSE20210727 14:00:23.064000
67714XCSE20210727 14:25:46.530000
53714XCSE20210727 14:25:46.530000
78714XCSE20210727 14:25:46.530842
193714XCSE20210727 14:25:46.530842
5714XCSE20210727 14:25:46.640994
49714XCSE20210727 14:25:47.734063
22714XCSE20210727 14:25:47.734120
2714XCSE20210727 14:25:52.604898
12715XCSE20210727 15:27:35.120000
4715XCSE20210727 15:27:42.071000
4715XCSE20210727 15:27:53.121000
4715XCSE20210727 15:28:04.132000
4715XCSE20210727 15:28:35.192000
22715XCSE20210727 15:29:00.329000
4715XCSE20210727 15:29:01.121953
50715XCSE20210727 15:30:21.567000
43715XCSE20210727 15:30:21.567000
7715XCSE20210727 15:30:21.567000
40715XCSE20210727 15:30:21.567000
181715XCSE20210727 15:30:21.567418
196715XCSE20210727 15:30:21.567418
23714XCSE20210727 15:30:21.607598
20714XCSE20210727 15:30:21.607652
2714XCSE20210727 15:59:08.920109
2714XCSE20210727 16:03:30.154591
155717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
10717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
33717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
23717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
93717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
41717XCSE20210727 16:45:22.656733
15717XCSE20210728 9:04:33.126000
23717XCSE20210728 9:04:33.126000
12718XCSE20210728 9:16:06.416000
30718XCSE20210728 9:16:06.416000
44717XCSE20210728 9:38:02.797000
72715XCSE20210728 9:38:07.459000
58715XCSE20210728 9:38:07.459000
43722XCSE20210728 10:10:38.798000
129721XCSE20210728 10:16:19.884000
13721XCSE20210728 10:16:19.903000
39723XCSE20210728 11:48:59.002000
29723XCSE20210728 12:14:52.610000
160723XCSE20210728 12:14:52.610000
16722XCSE20210728 13:37:29.123000
45722XCSE20210728 14:27:45.480000
18722XCSE20210728 14:27:45.502000
24722XCSE20210728 14:27:45.502000
250722XCSE20210728 14:27:45.502035
55722XCSE20210728 14:27:45.522000
52722XCSE20210728 14:27:45.524000
48721XCSE20210728 14:27:45.549645
88721XCSE20210728 14:27:54.293683
114721XCSE20210728 14:27:54.293714
163720XCSE20210728 14:30:00.758000
50720XCSE20210728 14:30:00.758000
50720XCSE20210728 14:30:00.758000
85720XCSE20210728 14:30:00.758000
13720XCSE20210728 14:30:00.758000
250720XCSE20210728 14:30:00.758400
28720XCSE20210728 15:05:02.952000
15720XCSE20210728 15:05:02.952000
23719XCSE20210728 15:09:13.964000
20719XCSE20210728 15:10:42.477000
45719XCSE20210728 15:25:49.765000
49719XCSE20210728 15:25:49.765991
201719XCSE20210728 15:25:49.766032
71718XCSE20210728 15:30:11.438000
150718XCSE20210728 16:06:59.189373
260718XCSE20210728 16:12:11.974702
51717XCSE20210728 16:35:14.210613
97717XCSE20210728 16:38:30.980751
2717XCSE20210728 16:38:30.980778
3719XCSE20210729 9:04:06.778000
16718XCSE20210729 9:19:42.677000
29718XCSE20210729 9:25:19.323000
36717XCSE20210729 9:26:56.989000
200715XCSE20210729 9:26:59.058019
30716XCSE20210729 9:49:26.245000
36716XCSE20210729 9:49:26.245000
11714XCSE20210729 10:08:48.355000
50714XCSE20210729 10:08:55.968000
36714XCSE20210729 10:26:11.725000
5712XCSE20210729 10:57:27.886000
31712XCSE20210729 11:33:11.365000
84711XCSE20210729 11:55:13.609000
150711XCSE20210729 11:55:13.609566
38708XCSE20210729 12:02:16.173000
3710XCSE20210729 12:43:28.599000
44710XCSE20210729 12:47:20.891000
29710XCSE20210729 13:00:52.640000
47711XCSE20210729 13:24:14.942649
131711XCSE20210729 13:24:14.942667
199711XCSE20210729 13:24:14.942676
203711XCSE20210729 13:24:14.942678
63711XCSE20210729 13:24:14.942694
3711XCSE20210729 13:24:15.572194
2711XCSE20210729 13:24:30.590318
14711XCSE20210729 13:24:30.590378
7711XCSE20210729 13:24:30.612847
54712XCSE20210729 13:29:50.458277
34712XCSE20210729 13:29:50.458277
12712XCSE20210729 13:29:50.458277
5712XCSE20210729 14:26:37.747098

