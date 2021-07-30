Online MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Training Course (September 6-7, 2021)

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure including the impact of COVID-19, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today.
This MBA strategic thinking workshop has been especially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. This two day interactive workshop will provide practical strategic thinking tools taught on MBAs to apply to our role.
It will help you build your strategic thinking skills to guide the direction of your teams, develop strategies to key pharma and biopharma business problems, create a vision for the future, and implement strategic thinking within your team. You will gain new ways of thinking, making choices and implementing them using 'Helicopter' or 'Strategic Thinking'. You will be able to implement what you have learnt on the course and immediately apply this into the workplace.
The workshop will focus on a number of areas in the pharmaceutical industry using MBA strategic business cases.
Key areas covered:
- What is MBA 'strategy' & 'strategic thinking' - and the importance of this within the pharma and biopharma industry?
- Building strategic plans for your teams, group and/or organisation
- Application to pharma case studies, your issues and at a departmental, and individual level
- How to use the MBA strategic thinking tool-kit
Who Should Attend:
All those in the pharmaceutical industry who strategic choices, and who feel that they can rise to future challenges by being more strategic, behaviourally skilled, and creative. Managers who are keen to be able to deliver strategy more easily and to then evaluate its effectiveness - whether technical or commercial. This is particularly relevant to heads of teams/departments, those responsible for leading a project, or those in roles attempting to influence other areas of their organisation, especially in matrix management.
Key Topics Covered:
What is strategy and strategic thinking?
- The importance of strategy for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.
Critical analysis and application to your role
Analysing the environmental analysis using the strategic tool kit taught on MBAs
Competitive positioning
Business plans
- Case studies for the pharmaceutical industry
Behavioural
- Managing politics and influencing agendas
- Behaving strategically
- Effective facilitation of teams
Generating and evaluating strategic options
Pharma cases - managing strategic options
Strategic implementation, change management and leadership, effective communication, managing stakeholders
Evaluation
- Monitoring implementation proactively - problem diagnosis
- Uses of performance drivers
Application
- Working on difficult choices, implementation and strategic influencing issues in your own role
