Online MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Training Course (September 6-7, 2021)

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure including the impact of COVID-19, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today.

This MBA strategic thinking workshop has been especially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. This two day interactive workshop will provide practical strategic thinking tools taught on MBAs to apply to our role.

It will help you build your strategic thinking skills to guide the direction of your teams, develop strategies to key pharma and biopharma business problems, create a vision for the future, and implement strategic thinking within your team. You will gain new ways of thinking, making choices and implementing them using 'Helicopter' or 'Strategic Thinking'. You will be able to implement what you have learnt on the course and immediately apply this into the workplace.

The workshop will focus on a number of areas in the pharmaceutical industry using MBA strategic business cases.

Key areas covered:

What is MBA 'strategy' & 'strategic thinking' - and the importance of this within the pharma and biopharma industry?

Building strategic plans for your teams, group and/or organisation

Application to pharma case studies, your issues and at a departmental, and individual level

How to use the MBA strategic thinking tool-kit

Who Should Attend:

All those in the pharmaceutical industry who strategic choices, and who feel that they can rise to future challenges by being more strategic, behaviourally skilled, and creative. Managers who are keen to be able to deliver strategy more easily and to then evaluate its effectiveness - whether technical or commercial. This is particularly relevant to heads of teams/departments, those responsible for leading a project, or those in roles attempting to influence other areas of their organisation, especially in matrix management.

Key Topics Covered:

What is strategy and strategic thinking?

The importance of strategy for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Critical analysis and application to your role

Analysing the environmental analysis using the strategic tool kit taught on MBAs

Competitive positioning

Business plans

Case studies for the pharmaceutical industry

Behavioural

Managing politics and influencing agendas

Behaving strategically

Effective facilitation of teams

Generating and evaluating strategic options

Pharma cases - managing strategic options

Strategic implementation, change management and leadership, effective communication, managing stakeholders

Evaluation

Monitoring implementation proactively - problem diagnosis

Uses of performance drivers

Application

Working on difficult choices, implementation and strategic influencing issues in your own role

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hxynp



