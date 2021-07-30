World Rainscreen Cladding Global Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2017, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Carea Ltd, CGL Facades, Dow Building Solutions and Kingspan Insulation plc

Dublin, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rainscreen Cladding - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rainscreen Cladding estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027.

New Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Renovation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Rainscreen Cladding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

Carea Ltd

Celotex Ltd

Centria International

CGL Facades Co

Dow Building Solutions

Eco Earth Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

Everest Industries Limited

FunderMax

Kingspan Insulation plc

M.F. Murray Companies, Inc.

Middle East Insulation LLC

OmniMax International

Rockwool International A/S

Trespa International B.V.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs9qhm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.